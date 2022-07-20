« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 13614 times)

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #440 on: July 20, 2022, 09:30:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on July 20, 2022, 09:08:46 am
Thats exactly what they will do. They will deliver some crappy corporation tax cuts and then see that the very idea of trickle down economics is a myth.

We've had 40 years of that myth!
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #441 on: July 20, 2022, 09:33:26 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 20, 2022, 09:03:32 am
I hope something is worked out!  My worry is that business and government will just look at each other expecting somebody else to sort it out.

From speaking to the headteacher at my sons' primary school she can't recruit to the four vacant teaching assistant posts.  She had already filled other gaps by elevating parent helpers to teaching assistants! All four were relatively long serving and well liked but took jobs in a local factory as the pay was a lot better plus they got £1k joining bonus ahead of the summer.  I expect the same will be playing out across the care sector.

Working a rewarding job doesn't stack up when the bills are running out of control.

I work in nature conservation; a seriously underfunded and underwaged sector.  Highly skilled and highly qualified people, getting paid relative peanuts with poor job security.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #442 on: July 20, 2022, 10:22:12 am »
We don't have trickle down economics.
The money is rushing out of our economy faster than a tide.
Only difference being the tide comes back in.
The money rushing out is being hoarded in the tax havens, spent on vanity projects or luxury survival bunkers to try to escape the coming doom.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #443 on: July 20, 2022, 10:25:03 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 20, 2022, 10:22:12 am
We don't have trickle down economics.
The money is rushing out of our economy faster than a tide.
Only difference being the tide comes back in.
The money rushing out is being hoarded in the tax havens, spent on vanity projects or luxury survival bunkers to try to escape the coming doom.

Exactly right.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #444 on: July 20, 2022, 10:42:26 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 20, 2022, 10:22:12 am
We don't have trickle down economics.
The money is rushing out of our economy faster than a tide.
Only difference being the tide comes back in.
The money rushing out is being hoarded in the tax havens, spent on vanity projects or luxury survival bunkers to try to escape the coming doom.


It's a huge issue that needs to be addressed.

But none of the mainstream parties want to go there.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #445 on: July 20, 2022, 11:10:33 am »
Trickle down economics seems to be a mantra we've been idolising for decades (we being governments). Is it based on something solid? Or just theory?
It feels like the idea of getting more people to uni will boost living standards , it works to a degree (pun noted) but the slavish following of the mantra and getting everyone possible a degree backfires when the degrees aren't backed up by higher incomes .

Edit -- for me , the win win is either to make more with the resources you have, or to export more , ie bring on more money. And the only way you can usefully do that is to make things cheaper than those you can ship to.  Which is fine if you are world leaders in things or you are more efficient than other countries ( and have an efficiency edge over and above tarrifs). 
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #446 on: July 20, 2022, 12:20:22 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 20, 2022, 09:18:39 am
The Arriva strike is going to hurt a lot more people than the rail strike.

They run the majority of bus services across Merseyside and to hold a continuous strike is unprecedented.

I'm part of a union and we collectively bargain our annual pay deals with the company I work for. Our pay deals have always been under inflation (at a rate of around 1-3% a year) but no one has ever wanted to take industrial action over pay. We would (and have) over pensions and working conditions. I don't think we would strike over this but I think more would be willing.

The decision to make this an indefinite strike rather than the more targeted approach we have seen on the railways seems like an odd choice as it concedes the pr battle right from the outset, particularly when it seems to have been pushed through based on an earlier ballot without presenting their members the latest offer either.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #447 on: July 20, 2022, 12:46:14 pm »
Surely no employee can afford to strike indefintely ? And by forcing passengers to find alternates, the effectiveness of the strike is diminished.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #448 on: July 20, 2022, 01:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on July 20, 2022, 12:20:22 pm
The decision to make this an indefinite strike rather than the more targeted approach we have seen on the railways seems like an odd choice as it concedes the pr battle right from the outset, particularly when it seems to have been pushed through based on an earlier ballot without presenting their members the latest offer either.


The problem isn't the amount of the pay rise (the RMT asked for a 7% pay rise, which is below inflation)

It's the terrible conditions that the government is insisting are attached to any rise.

I despise the term 'modernisation' when used as a euphemism for slashing T&Cs and worsening working conditions/workloads for employees.

The government wants to cut the number of staff needed to operate the train system. This compromises safety, but the bullshit about 'technology' preventing this is trotted out and swallowed by too many of the general public. They want to be able to impose compulsory redundancies and bring in 'fire and rehire'.

They also want to change to pension scheme so that workers have to pay in more, retire later, and recieve less.


Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #449 on: July 20, 2022, 01:42:30 pm »
The post you replied to was related to the arriva bus strike not the rail one, which was only brought up to contrast the different tactics of specific days vs the continuous and indefinite ending on the buses.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #450 on: July 20, 2022, 01:56:02 pm »
This is what I don't get with the benefits system and why people relying on it are wastrels and scroungers.

In my experience every single penny paid out in benefits goes straight back into the economy so it's a win win, not a drain.

Tax breaks for the mega rich and big corporations however disappears out of the economy.

Trickle up economics is the way to go if you want a bouyant and happy society.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #451 on: July 20, 2022, 02:02:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 20, 2022, 01:56:02 pm
This is what I don't get with the benefits system and why people relying on it are wastrels and scroungers.

In my experience every single penny paid out in benefits goes straight back into the economy so it's a win win, not a drain.

Tax breaks for the mega rich and big corporations however disappears out of the economy.

Trickle up economics is the way to go if you want a bouyant and happy society.

Yes, the benefits scroungers aren't really scroungers at all, as most goes straight back to the economy.

Tex breaks/avoidance indeed takes cash out of the system, and puts it into personal assets.

Trickle down economics doesn't work!  The idea that the wealth at the top filters down to the rest at the bottom, is definitely not the reality.

Inequality has widened dramatically since the late 70s.  The 0.1 % and moreso the 0.01%, have seen their wealth grow exponentially over that time period.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #452 on: July 20, 2022, 02:08:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 20, 2022, 12:46:14 pm
Surely no employee can afford to strike indefintely ? And by forcing passengers to find alternates, the effectiveness of the strike is diminished.

You'd have thought so, but Arriva Yorkshire had an indefinite strike only a month ago, strike began 6th June, bus services only resumed 2nd July, but it's still up in the air

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arriva_Yorkshire#2022_strike_action
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #453 on: July 20, 2022, 02:40:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 20, 2022, 01:56:02 pm
This is what I don't get with the benefits system and why people relying on it are wastrels and scroungers.

In my experience every single penny paid out in benefits goes straight back into the economy so it's a win win, not a drain.

Tax breaks for the mega rich and big corporations however disappears out of the economy.

Trickle up economics is the way to go if you want a bouyant and happy society.

If they want to cut taxes, the first one to go should be vat, it'd be much more helpful for those on a lower income, unlike income tax that almost always benefits the rich far more than them.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #454 on: July 20, 2022, 03:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on July 20, 2022, 02:40:55 pm
If they want to cut taxes, the first one to go should be vat, it'd be much more helpful for those on a lower income, unlike income tax that almost always benefits the rich far more than them.

Yep. VAT is a very regressive tax.  It's only existed since the 70s, of course.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #455 on: July 20, 2022, 03:39:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 20, 2022, 01:56:02 pm
This is what I don't get with the benefits system and why people relying on it are wastrels and scroungers.

In my experience every single penny paid out in benefits goes straight back into the economy so it's a win win, not a drain.

Tax breaks for the mega rich and big corporations however disappears out of the economy.

Trickle up economics is the way to go if you want a bouyant and happy society.


Similar with public sector spending. The vast majority of it goes on wages, which are then spent in the economy.

Taxes to pay for public services are recycled back into the 'money cycle', after being used to generate useful services that benefit society.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #456 on: July 20, 2022, 04:08:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July 20, 2022, 01:56:02 pm
This is what I don't get with the benefits system and why people relying on it are wastrels and scroungers.

In my experience every single penny paid out in benefits goes straight back into the economy so it's a win win, not a drain.

Tax breaks for the mega rich and big corporations however disappears out of the economy.

Trickle up economics is the way to go if you want a bouyant and happy society.

That's always been my argument - people on benefits spend every penny on rent, food, essentials and maybe luxuries, they certainly don't hoard it in the Cayman Islands.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #457 on: July 20, 2022, 05:19:08 pm »
But isnt food and children's clothing zero rated and energy 5%. A vat cut wont help the poorest much?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #458 on: July 20, 2022, 05:20:07 pm »
Vat isn't payable on rent either I suspect. Maybe for large company's that let, but I imagine they have a way round it .
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #459 on: July 20, 2022, 05:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 20, 2022, 01:14:57 pm

The problem isn't the amount of the pay rise (the RMT asked for a 7% pay rise, which is below inflation)

It's the terrible conditions that the government is insisting are attached to any rise.

I despise the term 'modernisation' when used as a euphemism for slashing T&Cs and worsening working conditions/workloads for employees.

The government wants to cut the number of staff needed to operate the train system. This compromises safety, but the bullshit about 'technology' preventing this is trotted out and swallowed by too many of the general public. They want to be able to impose compulsory redundancies and bring in 'fire and rehire'.

They also want to change to pension scheme so that workers have to pay in more, retire later, and recieve less.



I think we may have had this convo before... But some modernisation is surely required. Self service ticket machines for example make ticket desks , and staff, a thing of the past. Actually don't most people book 'tickets' by phone nowadays?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #460 on: July 20, 2022, 05:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 20, 2022, 03:38:19 pm
Yep. VAT is a very regressive tax.  It's only existed since the 70s, of course.

We all remember the pasty tax.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #461 on: July 20, 2022, 05:51:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 20, 2022, 05:24:47 pm
I think we may have had this convo before... But some modernisation is surely required. Self service ticket machines for example make ticket desks , and staff, a thing of the past. Actually don't most people book 'tickets' by phone nowadays?


As Mick Lynch has said many times in interviews when that same point was thrown at him, that the RMT has been successfully negotiating modernisation agreements with NR and the TOCs for the past several years. They know changes to working practices need to be made, and have done so.

But these changes to T&Cs are on a whole new level - compulsory redundancies, allowing 'fire and re-hire' (which should be outlawed anyway), ripping existing pension arrangements to shreds.

And it's being driven by the Tory government for ideological reasons.

The RMT are there to act in the interests of their members.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #462 on: July 20, 2022, 06:38:13 pm »
Trickle-down economics used to be called "crumbs off the rich man's table".
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #463 on: July 20, 2022, 08:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 20, 2022, 05:51:47 pm

As Mick Lynch has said many times in interviews when that same point was thrown at him, that the RMT has been successfully negotiating modernisation agreements with NR and the TOCs for the past several years. They know changes to working practices need to be made, and have done so.

But these changes to T&Cs are on a whole new level - compulsory redundancies, allowing 'fire and re-hire' (which should be outlawed anyway), ripping existing pension arrangements to shreds.

And it's being driven by the Tory government for ideological reasons.

The RMT are there to act in the interests of their members.
Sounds like the employers are trying to blur the lines and mix the acceptable with the bang out of order.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #464 on: July 21, 2022, 08:33:50 am »
Quote from: PaulF on July 20, 2022, 05:24:47 pm
I think we may have had this convo before... But some modernisation is surely required. Self service ticket machines for example make ticket desks , and staff, a thing of the past. Actually don't most people book 'tickets' by phone nowadays?

If you travel on the rail network, whether in London or not, it can be a real saviour to have an actual person to talk to in a ticket office. Nice people might even give you the correct ticket and save you some money! The machines can be confusing and not always reliable. Of course, that doesnt mean private rail companies wouldn`t rather have them.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #465 on: July 25, 2022, 07:15:27 pm »
You know things are bad when even the TSSAs members have voted to go on strike.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 am »
Both leadership candidates saying they'll ban strikes on rail services is a frightening attack on workers' rights.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 11:01:23 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 10:58:17 am
Both leadership candidates saying they'll ban strikes on rail services is a frightening attack on workers' rights.

Scumbags mate.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 am »
I could have sworn I saw on reddit the other day either signed into law or coming about hiring temporary workers while staff strike, what's that about?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 11:30:18 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:16:49 am
I could have sworn I saw on reddit the other day either signed into law or coming about hiring temporary workers while staff strike, what's that about?

You are correct.

There's been lots of stuff going through Parliament recently that will curtail our rights even further.  The 'Dead Cat' policies such as Rwanda have been getting all the attention though.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #470 on: Yesterday at 11:32:40 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:30:18 am
You are correct.

There's been lots of stuff going through Parliament recently, that will curtail our rights even further.  The 'Dead Cat' policies such as Rwanda have been getting all the attention though.
Same as the noisy protests stuff.

All in the background. They're chipping away at the few things that make this country not completely shit.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #471 on: Yesterday at 08:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 10:58:17 am
Both leadership candidates saying they'll ban strikes on rail services is a frightening attack on workers' rights.

Utterly ridiculous attitude on their part and could easily lead to a general strike if they pushed it through.

Some changes I wouldn't mind seeing on strikes, if they are an indefinite strike like this arriva bus one, there should be a requirement for the union to either have defined exit criteria that would end the strike if met or they need to ballot their members again each week if a materially improved offer has been presented to the union by the employer.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #472 on: Yesterday at 09:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:33:49 pm
Utterly ridiculous attitude on their part and could easily lead to a general strike if they pushed it through.

Some changes I wouldn't mind seeing on strikes, if they are an indefinite strike like this arriva bus one, there should be a requirement for the union to either have defined exit criteria that would end the strike if met or they need to ballot their members again each week if a materially improved offer has been presented to the union by the employer.
Sorry, no. Both of your suggestions are unnecessarily burdensome. Within a sensible framework, market forces should form the backbone of how industrial disputes are negotiated and resolved. For me, the sacking of workers who are on strike (and who have followed sensible laws of how industrial disputes and strikes should operate) should be outlawed; and the workforce should be balloted before industrial action - but not every week. It would be ridiculous to ask the courts to determine if particular offers are a 'material improvement'. Really, the Government (of whatever flavour) need to keep the noses out of industrial disputes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #473 on: Yesterday at 10:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:25:34 pm
Sorry, no. Both of your suggestions are unnecessarily burdensome. Within a sensible framework, market forces should form the backbone of how industrial disputes are negotiated and resolved. For me, the sacking of workers who are on strike (and who have followed sensible laws of how industrial disputes and strikes should operate) should be outlawed; and the workforce should be balloted before industrial action - but not every week. It would be ridiculous to ask the courts to determine if particular offers are a 'material improvement'. Really, the Government (of whatever flavour) need to keep the noses out of industrial disputes.

How can the government keep out of disputes when they set the pay for most union members either directly or indirectly?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #474 on: Today at 12:00:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:30:50 pm
How can the government keep out of disputes when they set the pay for most union members either directly or indirectly?
Well, if you are talking about the civil service, of course the Government is the employer. I am talking about rail, etc.
