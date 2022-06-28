Regarding the current strike wave and why it is happening of course it comes off the back of covid and the war in Ukraine, but it is covid that has lit the touchpaper. Look at those that are striking or are likely to strike. To name a few - railway workers, teachers, royal mail workers, nhs workers, bus drivers. All working class and all worked right through covid. Now not even going into the physical side off the added workload for some I think we need to look at the mental aspect of it all. Think back to what is was like just over 2yrs ago when there were no vaccines and not a clue how to deal with this thing. People were paranoid about touching things, paranoid about being breathed on, paranoid about touching our eyes, our ears and our mouths. There was no furlough or working from home here. There was no choice, they had to keep the country going and then another wave came and another.



While all this is happening nhs contracts are being handed out to friends of the goverment and some ministers had their greedy fingers in certain company pies. A lot of rich people got even richer out of covid and now we are on the right side with everthing opened up again those who worked on the coalfaces want to be treated fairly and to have a decent payrise to keep up or even to get close to inflation. Instead the CEO's and all the money men at the top are being paid ridiulous sums of money while trying to suppress their workforce with piddly pay offers and attacking working conditions. What do this government do? They go from saying " ask your boss for a payrise" to "we need to keep wages rises low to keep inflation down".



Apologies for groups I have missed out in this post, but some have little choice but to get what they are given, because they have little or no union. I'm particually thinking about shop workers and some delivery drivers.



This way of life with the greed for the few has always gone on and always will go on, but occasionally the workers will say enough is enough and this is one of those moments in time.



PaulF, please don't think I am having a pop here, but can I suggest you read a book called The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists just so you have a bit more of an angle on things. You can pick it up cheap on the likes of ebay.



