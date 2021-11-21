« previous next »
Do you support the rail strikes?

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #400 on: Today at 08:29:55 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:58:35 pm
I've just skimmed that treeless. No mention of royal mail. Guess they will be out though too soon. They love a good strike.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #401 on: Today at 08:35:33 am
Beeb carrying the Royal Mail story now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61957003

Bloody hell, who's next? Bus drivers?
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #402 on: Today at 08:40:10 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:35:33 am
Beeb carrying the Royal Mail story now

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-61957003

Bloody hell, who's next? Bus drivers?
Despite my rather flippant remark , which was rather juvenile and based on a childish not understanding of strikes. There does seem to be a pattern when one group starts others follow. Probably because the unions seems strongest in the public sector and effectively they are working jointly against the same employer. I don't know if they happen when things have just gotten too much and strikes are the last resort. Or if it's if they sense weakness in the employer. Probably both.
Historically, have strikes generally been at times of high inflation and the aim is to maintain wages? You'd think they'd have more chance of the government caving when inflation is low and wage spiral isn't as risky. But then I guess the case isn't as compelling .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #403 on: Today at 08:51:16 am
I hope everyone strikes.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #404 on: Today at 08:58:17 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:40:10 am
Despite my rather flippant remark , which was rather juvenile and based on a childish not understanding of strikes. There does seem to be a pattern when one group starts others follow. Probably because the unions seems strongest in the public sector and effectively they are working jointly against the same employer. I don't know if they happen when things have just gotten too much and strikes are the last resort. Or if it's if they sense weakness in the employer. Probably both.
Historically, have strikes generally been at times of high inflation and the aim is to maintain wages? You'd think they'd have more chance of the government caving when inflation is low and wage spiral isn't as risky. But then I guess the case isn't as compelling .

Strikes in this country generally occur when the Government is a pile of clueless shite and has fucked the country over for at least a decade.

There is no surprise that this is when the Tories have been in power for several years.
Fuck the French

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #405 on: Today at 09:35:36 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:40:10 am
Despite my rather flippant remark , which was rather juvenile and based on a childish not understanding of strikes. There does seem to be a pattern when one group starts others follow. Probably because the unions seems strongest in the public sector and effectively they are working jointly against the same employer. I don't know if they happen when things have just gotten too much and strikes are the last resort. Or if it's if they sense weakness in the employer. Probably both.
Historically, have strikes generally been at times of high inflation and the aim is to maintain wages? You'd think they'd have more chance of the government caving when inflation is low and wage spiral isn't as risky. But then I guess the case isn't as compelling .

Royal Mail is not part of the Public Sector, it was privatised about 7 or 8 years ago. GMB members at British Airways have already or will soon ballot for strike action. This isnt just a Public Sector thing.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #406 on: Today at 10:48:47 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:58:17 am
Strikes in this country generally occur when the Government is a pile of clueless shite and has fucked the country over for at least a decade.

There is no surprise that this is when the Tories have been in power for several years.

Sadly that's not true Andy. The most fruitful strike action since the war was waged against Ted Heath's Tory government of 1970-74. The strikes began almost immediately following the 1971 Industry Act and continued with the miners strike and the power workers strike. The miners eventually brought the government down and Labour assumed office under Wilson again.

Callaghan's 1976 government had a similar experience and was, of course, brought to its knees by the Winter of Discontent in 1978-79. Welcome to government Mrs Thatcher.

She was hit with a glut of strikes in the early years - particularly the nurses, the steelworkers and the coal miners again (84-85). After that the unions were broken and Thatcher sailed on serenely, merrily smashing up the country's industry.

This strike wave - if that's what it is - is very unusual, historically speaking. It will not bode well for Johnson.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
