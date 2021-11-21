Strikes in this country generally occur when the Government is a pile of clueless shite and has fucked the country over for at least a decade.
There is no surprise that this is when the Tories have been in power for several years.
Sadly that's not true Andy. The most fruitful strike action since the war was waged against Ted Heath's Tory government of 1970-74. The strikes began almost immediately following the 1971 Industry Act and continued with the miners strike and the power workers strike. The miners eventually brought the government down and Labour assumed office under Wilson again.
Callaghan's 1976 government had a similar experience and was, of course, brought to its knees by the Winter of Discontent in 1978-79. Welcome to government Mrs Thatcher.
She was hit with a glut of strikes in the early years - particularly the nurses, the steelworkers and the coal miners again (84-85). After that the unions were broken and Thatcher sailed on serenely, merrily smashing up the country's industry.
This strike wave - if that's what it is - is very unusual, historically speaking. It will not bode well for Johnson.