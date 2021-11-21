Beeb carrying the Royal Mail story now



Bloody hell, who's next? Bus drivers?



Despite my rather flippant remark , which was rather juvenile and based on a childish not understanding of strikes. There does seem to be a pattern when one group starts others follow. Probably because the unions seems strongest in the public sector and effectively they are working jointly against the same employer. I don't know if they happen when things have just gotten too much and strikes are the last resort. Or if it's if they sense weakness in the employer. Probably both.Historically, have strikes generally been at times of high inflation and the aim is to maintain wages? You'd think they'd have more chance of the government caving when inflation is low and wage spiral isn't as risky. But then I guess the case isn't as compelling .