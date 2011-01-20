A lot of hard line left did see Brexit as a way to advance socialism in the UK free of EU's influence....a flawed stance.



The Hard Left view of Brexit was/is based on an autarkic model of the British economy where we essentially stop trading with the rest of the world and build 'socialism in one country'. Basically they haven't moved on from the Bennite Alternative Economic Strategy of the late 1970s which entailed sheltering British industry behind tariffs and severe import controls, the imposition of exchange controls to stop people spending money (or travelling) abroad, the withdrawal from a vast number of international institutions (Europe, World Bank, IMF, NATO) etc. The idea was that we would feed ourselves, entertain ourselves, clothe and boot ourselves and that British manufacturing (state owned) would produce everything we needed - from coal, textiles and steel to electronics, cars and computers. The inspiration was, in part, Stalin's Russia of the 1930s which Benn, among others, thought was a successful model. A few hardships would need to be endured in the short term (no brie, no foreign holidays, poverty), but in the long run a socialist utopia would emerge.Most people in the Labour party thought Benn's ideas were bollocks then (which they obviously were). Almost everyone does now since the world is much more globalised than in the 1970s and people like travelling and wearing Adidas trainersThe RMT obviously don't.But the railway service is highly unusual. Unlike other services and industries it doesn't export anything. So the General Secretary of the Union at the time of Brexit could therefore mount his little nationalist soap box and spout lies about Europe knowing that his sector was one of the very few that wouldn't be massively affected by Brexit. Except of course it is because - as genuine democratic socialists know - everything is connected. We've known that since Keynes.PS if you wish to find state-owned railways look inside the EU.