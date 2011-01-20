« previous next »
Yorkykopite

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #320 on: Today at 09:07:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm

Its a legit question that he was given time to expand on.  Do you not agree the question will cause division in how he is being judged? 


Will it cause division? I doubt it. But even if it did, it's still a perfectly legitimate question. It isn't the media's job to shy away from anything which might "cause division" in a political or industrial movement. If you want that kind of media you'll have to go live in China or Russia I'm afraid.
Sangria

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #321 on: Today at 09:12:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:03:06 am
Given the RAWK demographic, I wont get an authentic answer, but why do people think Rules made in London are more within their control than those made in Brussels?


Because the UK right wing media gets more of a hearing in Downing Street than they do in Brussels.
Red-Soldier

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #322 on: Today at 09:14:08 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:29:45 pm
Question Time is a waste of time, for balance, they will bring an audience for balance, defending the indefensible.

Yep.  It's just another circus act now.  Seems to work for some in here.
PaulF

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #323 on: Today at 09:15:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:03:06 am
Given the RAWK demographic, I wont get an authentic answer, but why do people think Rules made in London are more within their control than those made in Brussels?

Because they are hoodwinked into believing Brussels is full of unelected bureaucrats.
I'm still gutted I didn't get on the euro mp gravy train 25 years ago. Such a cushy number.
Jshooters

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #324 on: Today at 09:26:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:03:06 am
Given the RAWK demographic, I wont get an authentic answer, but why do people think Rules made in London are more within their control than those made in Brussels?

I assumed the 'We' in that statement meant the UK rather than the people
Yorkykopite

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:26:54 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:49:18 am
A lot of hard line left did see Brexit as a way to advance socialism in the UK free of EU's influence....a flawed stance.

The Hard Left view of Brexit was/is based on an autarkic model of the British economy where we essentially stop trading with the rest of the world and build 'socialism in one country'. Basically they haven't moved on from the Bennite Alternative Economic Strategy of the late 1970s which entailed sheltering British industry behind tariffs and severe import controls, the imposition of exchange controls to stop people spending money (or travelling) abroad, the withdrawal from a vast number of international institutions (Europe, World Bank, IMF, NATO) etc. The idea was that we would feed ourselves, entertain ourselves, clothe and boot ourselves and that British manufacturing (state owned) would produce everything we needed - from coal, textiles and steel to electronics, cars and computers. The inspiration was, in part, Stalin's Russia of the 1930s which Benn, among others, thought was a successful model. A few hardships would need to be endured in the short term (no brie, no foreign holidays, poverty), but in the long run a socialist utopia would emerge.

Most people in the Labour party thought Benn's ideas were bollocks then (which they obviously were). Almost everyone does now since the world is much more globalised than in the 1970s and people like travelling and wearing Adidas trainers

The RMT obviously don't.

But the railway service is highly unusual. Unlike other services and industries it doesn't export anything. So the General Secretary of the Union at the time of Brexit could therefore mount his little nationalist soap box and spout lies about Europe knowing that his sector was one of the very few that wouldn't be massively affected by Brexit. Except of course it is because - as genuine democratic socialists know - everything is connected. We've known that since Keynes.

PS if you wish to find state-owned railways look inside the EU.
PaulF

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:42:12 am »
So Yorky, I was right to hold my tongue when hearing accusations that the RMT are communists? :)
Fromola

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:51:11 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 08:46:01 am
The BBC was/is terrified of bias...so load it in a way so they can't be accused of left wing bias...right wing bias is ok!

Either way England is full of fucking knobs so they're gonna crop up everywhere in a Vox pop.

Question Time is run by a production company that is hard right.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:59:36 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:07:08 am
Will it cause division? I doubt it. But even if it did, it's still a perfectly legitimate question. It isn't the media's job to shy away from anything which might "cause division" in a political or industrial movement. If you want that kind of media you'll have to go live in China or Russia I'm afraid.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June 20, 2022, 08:32:06 pm
Generally supportive, but then there's the elephant in the room.

https://www.rmt.org.uk/news/rmt-sets-out-six-key-reasons-for-leaving-the-eu/

Im going to guess Shankly Gates is generally supportive of strikes, but the Brexit issue leaves doubts.
For further examples look at the twitter responses.

So yes I would say Peston bringing up the subject of the most divisive topic in British discourse in my life time, is divisive.

As for your Russia and China comment, honestly. You wont need me to point out how they try and manipulate support.
When the working class buy the right wing tabloid rubbish, its full of stories to divide them  and like the reason to cause that division is to manipulate them
I dont want a manipulative media, the British electorate are not intelligent enough to withstand it, so it gets us where we are today.
The kind of divisive question by Peston is designed to do what the Russian and Chinese expect of their media.




Jiminy Cricket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #329 on: Today at 10:06:40 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:04:09 am
If Question Time were to discuss if the earth was round or flat they would have a scientist, a nut job and Nigel Farrage
Surely, including a 'nut job' would be redundant.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #330 on: Today at 10:10:38 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:04:09 am
If Question Time were to discuss if the earth was round or flat they would have a scientist, a nut job and Nigel Farrage

 ;D
Farrage was actually on Newascast the programme after QT. How is he still a thing and why are the BBC still trotting him out
B0151?

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #331 on: Today at 10:23:46 am »
Mick Lynch what a guy

Honestly what happened over the pandemic. Everywhere should be riots. It doesn't get spoke of enough. What happened over the pandemic into now is the most disgusting thing I've seen in my life. Billionaires getting massively richer while we have been driven to this point of crisis... If your energy is for the people trying to make it a bit better for the common person, you are a massive c*nt and should stop lying to yourself and just vote Conservative if you don't already.
Yorkykopite

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:28:28 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:59:36 am
Im going to guess Shankly Gates is generally supportive of strikes, but the Brexit issue leaves doubts.
For further examples look at the twitter responses.

So yes I would say Peston bringing up the subject of the most divisive topic in British discourse in my life time, is divisive.

As for your Russia and China comment, honestly. You wont need me to point out how they try and manipulate support.
When the working class buy the right wing tabloid rubbish, its full of stories to divide them  and like the reason to cause that division is to manipulate them
I dont want a manipulative media, the British electorate are not intelligent enough to withstand it, so it gets us where we are today.
The kind of divisive question by Peston is designed to do what the Russian and Chinese expect of their media.

Like I say, from a neutral journalist's point of view it doesn't matter whether the question causes division or not. It's whether a question is worth asking.

If you want the media to avoid asking hard questions go and live in Russia or Cuba.
Jshooters

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:39:43 am »
In case anyone thought the term 'swivel eyed loon' was a mischaracterisation, here's an interesting take from QT last night

https://bit.ly/3bqpx3U
AndyMuller

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:41:55 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:23:46 am
Mick Lynch what a guy

Honestly what happened over the pandemic. Everywhere should be riots. It doesn't get spoke of enough. What happened over the pandemic into now is the most disgusting thing I've seen in my life. Billionaires getting massively richer while we have been driven to this point of crisis... If your energy is for the people trying to make it a bit better for the common person, you are a massive c*nt and should stop lying to yourself and just vote Conservative if you don't already.

Yes lad.
