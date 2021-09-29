« previous next »
Do you support the rail strikes?

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #240 on: Today at 12:50:00 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:37:50 pm
What moronic questions were you thinking of?
I assume you mean when she asked what will the pickets do when the agency workers try to cross the picket lines. no idea how anyone can think that was a unfair question. did that not cross Lynches or anyone's mind. if it didn't then Unions are really f..   it had crossed Lynch mind already so he should have just answered the question.
 Lynch accused Burely of being ignorant on the purpose of picket lines, so she put him straight, she remembered the 1980s trouble with the Miners strike. why? because the government also ferried in workers to walk past the pickets to break the strike. she wasn't asking a question, that was her reply to question by Lynch  attacking her.


By merely trying to equate modern picket lines with the battlegrounds of the miners' strike was moronic.

Watching it, I got the distinct impression she was trying to build such an equivalence in the minds of her audience.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #241 on: Today at 01:03:09 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:20:49 am
Some of the comments online against the workers is frankly bonkers. Pure hate crime stuff. Then again the UK is a country that voted for Brexit because of the supposed dirty filthy immigrants so i can't say i'm surprised at the level of intelligence of these people.

Thank god for unions because without them im convinced there is a large amount of people in the UK who would like to see others suffer.

This is a country that sends the worse abuse possible to players who miss a penalty in a shoot out.

Nothing really shocks me anymore about Normal Island.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #242 on: Today at 01:03:30 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:41:38 pm
I think oldfordie has a thing for Kay Burley.
Nice try but I have a thing for excellent interviewers who don't back off. of course she slips up every now and then just as Mick Lynch slipped up in that interview which is the only reason Burelys name is cropping up.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #243 on: Today at 01:16:26 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:55:30 am
The recent comments in this thread have cheered me, after putting myself through looking at some Twitter threads full of anti-left/anti-union arsewipes.

Julia Heartless-Sewer has been ranting about teachers threatening to go on strike. Cue loads of comments like:

'Teachers know how much the pay is before they take that career move. If you don't like it get a different career'

'Its the last refuge for people who cant do anything else'

'They get enough holiday'

'Teachers still happy to take the gifts at the end of the year. But don't want to teach'

'Bone idle and overpaid'

'Not bad for a part time job'

'Never seen a skint teach'

It's so sad.

The working classes spitefully turning on each other instead of casting their eyes at the parasites hoarding fortunes that will keep ther children's children's children's children's children in oppulent luxury.

"I've had to put up with having my final salary pension robbed off me; with working the longest hours in Europe, having some of the fewest holidays and some of the weakest employee protections; with my pay not keeping up with inflation for a dozen years; with my T&Cs getting picked off one by one... so everyone else should have to, same as me. And they have no right - do you hear me? NO RIGHT!! - to try to gather together to try to protect their hard-won terms and get a fair level of pay!!! Oh, and those multi-millionnaires making fortunes off the back of everyone else working for them... they deserve their money. To say anything else is just the politics of envy."

A daily diet of Rupert Murdoch or the Daily Mail (among other publications) has completely brainwashed a couple of generations of people in this country into voting against their interests and being horribly misinformed and consumed with resentment. It led to Brexit and it leads to Tory votes.

It's less prevalent in the younger generations because they don't read newspapers and don't watch broadcast news either where all these people pop up. Lynch has exposed how crap the broadcasters are as well as the politicians.

Murdoch and Dacre have done irreparable damage to this country.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #244 on: Today at 01:16:47 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:41:38 pm
I think oldfordie has a thing for Kay Burley.
;D
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #245 on: Today at 01:23:33 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:09:42 pm
Can you imagine how different it would have been if it was John Smith instead of Corbyn!?

Would have made no difference. The working classes (away from the big cities at least) wanted Brexit above all else.

Corbyn actually did well in 2017 election. Ran a very good campaign and the Tories lost their majority. However, the whole election was kept away from Brexit which was accepted at that time to go ahead. Corbyn fell into the trap over Brexit in 2019 and got trounced. Corbyn is a good activist but like Michael Foot he was never a leader.

The real tragedy was Smith's death though. Had his health not failed him a once-in-a generation opportunity for huge change in this country could have happened. Instead, Blair took over who while a far better PM than any Tory since, was not even left of John Major who he took over from.
