Can you imagine how different it would have been if it was John Smith instead of Corbyn!?



Would have made no difference. The working classes (away from the big cities at least) wanted Brexit above all else.Corbyn actually did well in 2017 election. Ran a very good campaign and the Tories lost their majority. However, the whole election was kept away from Brexit which was accepted at that time to go ahead. Corbyn fell into the trap over Brexit in 2019 and got trounced. Corbyn is a good activist but like Michael Foot he was never a leader.The real tragedy was Smith's death though. Had his health not failed him a once-in-a generation opportunity for huge change in this country could have happened. Instead, Blair took over who while a far better PM than any Tory since, was not even left of John Major who he took over from.