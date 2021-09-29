« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 4217 times)

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #160 on: Today at 03:39:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm
Sorry no .The more I look at the interview the more I think it's a car crash interview by Lynch.
 "Picketing is about encouraging people who want to go to work not to go to work."
If that was a answer in a exam he would get 5/10.
Picketing is about explaining what the dispute is about and asking for their support by persuading them to support the strike by not crossing the picket line.
Your not just encouraging them not to cross the picket line your convincing them to back the strike, you've convinced them strike action is justified.

I think he got frustrated as he could visualise why Burley was wrong but he couldn't put it into words which is poor.  he looked around and pointed at the pickets as if it proved he was right but he couldn't put it into words, I looked at it and thought the few people standing on todays picket line shows the Union have no intention of physically trying to stop anyone crossing the picket line, if that was the intention then you would have seen hundreds of Strikers standing here today..






How can you come to the conclusion that it was a car crash for lynch? Are you round the bend? She was baiting him and he didn't take it and remained perfectly calm
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:59:31 pm
Haha! Fucks knows what happened there. Id like to say some weird autocorrect but I think just my own stupidity!
Well, to be frank, because of your and Oldfordie's posts, I almost started to use 'Flynn' in response too. :-X ;D
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #162 on: Today at 04:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:57:08 pm
Well, to be frank, because of your and Oldfordie's posts, I almost started to use 'Flynn' in response too. :-X ;D
;D I blame oldfordie!
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #163 on: Today at 04:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:39:17 pm
How can you come to the conclusion that it was a car crash for lynch? Are you round the bend? She was baiting him and he didn't take it and remained perfectly calm
Round the bend, nah, just very experienced when it comes to strikes and disputes, disputes may be new to many people on here, we went through them regularly, decades of influence by brilliant Stewards and conveners has left it's mark. I wont nod along and cheer when I think a senior official handled a TV interview badly.
 OK, you asked why I came to the conclusion of it being a car crash for Lynch.
Do you think Lynch was right to defend the Pickets arguing they will encourage people who want to work not to work. is that the right message to send to win public support ?
It's a matter of opinion on whether Lynch remained calm, I think he defiantly got flustered towards the end of the interview turning around looking at the pickets saying does that look like the Miners strike. did people at home understand what he meant by that. ?
The whole point of the interview was to win over public support, many people still think of pickets as something we left behind in the 80s. they are miles apart today but this dispute has been orchestrated by the Torys to make people think back to militant angry trade unionists holding the country to ransom and I don't think Lynch changed their minds much in that interview.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #164 on: Today at 04:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 04:16:48 pm
;D I blame oldfordie!
:D Am blaming Lynches m8s for calling him Flynn, maybe there like Trigger out of Only fools and horses calling Rodney Dave all the time.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #165 on: Today at 04:54:17 pm »
You have to wonder what they were thinking with this pattern of strike, no strike, strike, it just seems like a cheeky way to minimise the impact and cost to them compared with everyone else who will have a week of disrupted travel.  ;D

The union also needed to be better with their messaging, too often a rail strike is stereotyped as about the drivers (who do get decent pay), whereas this one is practically nothing to do with them and is about all the other rail workers who are relatively poorly paid.

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #166 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm »
Many more strikes will follow.

Why? Well look at this for teachers (and early years and the care sector are even worse).

Look at the colossal drop in earning compared to the rest of the economy



https://www.ft.com/content/edc85667-9471-4934-920d-f80a8dc83393

Its all very well asking for pay restraint, in normal times people might be more understanding, but when youve fucked people over for well over a decade, it becomes untenable.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #167 on: Today at 05:17:06 pm »
Heard a seemingly valid point today. Rail prices are indexed linked, nurses and teaches etc don't charge customers for their work, so the wage price spiral doesn't exist there. True, more money in their pockets means they can afford food for themselves as well as their kids which pushes up prices. And I'm sure private sector workers will eye up the rises enviously, bit without unions they can't follow suit.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #168 on: Today at 05:20:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:57:34 pm
Many more strikes will follow.

Why? Well look at this for teachers (and early years and the care sector are even worse).

Look at the colossal drop in earning compared to the rest of the economy



https://www.ft.com/content/edc85667-9471-4934-920d-f80a8dc83393

Its all very well asking for pay restraint, in normal times people might be more understanding, but when youve fucked people over for well over a decade, it becomes untenable.
The Torys can see it coming as well, they know we maybe heading for another Winter of discontent either this year or next year. the Tory's know the implications, inflation going higher. everyone pissed off with industrial disputes. normally that would mean the public laying the blame of the government. the Torys are already trying to offload the blame onto the Labour party.
This is the first stage, everyone understands why the Unions are banging in for bigger percentage rises. it's about protecting their standard of living from inflation. give it a year and the government will be saying the cause of the inflation is all these wage demands.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #169 on: Today at 05:31:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:17:38 pm
Round the bend, nah, just very experienced when it comes to strikes and disputes, disputes may be new to many people on here, we went through them regularly, decades of influence by brilliant Stewards and conveners has left it's mark. I wont nod along and cheer when I think a senior official handled a TV interview badly.
 OK, you asked why I came to the conclusion of it being a car crash for Lynch.
Do you think Lynch was right to defend the Pickets arguing they will encourage people who want to work not to work. is that the right message to send to win public support ?
It's a matter of opinion on whether Lynch remained calm, I think he defiantly got flustered towards the end of the interview turning around looking at the pickets saying does that look like the Miners strike. did people at home understand what he meant by that. ?
The whole point of the interview was to win over public support, many people still think of pickets as something we left behind in the 80s. they are miles apart today but this dispute has been orchestrated by the Torys to make people think back to militant angry trade unionists holding the country to ransom and I don't think Lynch changed their minds much in that interview.

I've highlighted that part of your post because if that was the 'exam' question then I think he certainly achieved that judging by the comments below that video. The comments pretty much unanimously praise him and condemn her for such a piss poor attempt at baiting him, even from some of her 'fans'. I don't think I came across a single negative comment against him and there were a few posts of recognition about the political agenda at play here.

Overall I think the public are behind these workers, probably identifying with the cost of living issues they are facing. I do agree that he could have explained the purpose of picketing better in terms of informing line crossers etc. about the purpose of the strike. However he has had to respond to the most ridiculous attempt at baiting you'll ever see and given this was only a 2 minute 'click bait' interview slot he did really well and certainly hasn't done himself or his members any harm. I've watched the rest of those videos that have been posted and think he's handled those press interviews really well when given the opportunity to provide more detailed answers in the face of some pretty personal attacks.
Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #170 on: Today at 05:32:00 pm »
I wish the care sector had a strong union. They need a pay rise too.
