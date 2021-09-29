How can you come to the conclusion that it was a car crash for lynch? Are you round the bend? She was baiting him and he didn't take it and remained perfectly calm



Round the bend, nah, just very experienced when it comes to strikes and disputes, disputes may be new to many people on here, we went through them regularly, decades of influence by brilliant Stewards and conveners has left it's mark. I wont nod along and cheer when I think a senior official handled a TV interview badly.OK, you asked why I came to the conclusion of it being a car crash for Lynch.Do you think Lynch was right to defend the Pickets arguing they will encourage people who want to work not to work. is that the right message to send to win public support ?It's a matter of opinion on whether Lynch remained calm, I think he defiantly got flustered towards the end of the interview turning around looking at the pickets saying does that look like the Miners strike. did people at home understand what he meant by that. ?The whole point of the interview was to win over public support, many people still think of pickets as something we left behind in the 80s. they are miles apart today but this dispute has been orchestrated by the Torys to make people think back to militant angry trade unionists holding the country to ransom and I don't think Lynch changed their minds much in that interview.