Sorry no .The more I look at the interview the more I think it's a car crash interview by Flynn.
"Picketing is about encouraging people who want to go to work not to go to work."
If that was a answer in a exam he would get 5/10.
Picketing is about explaining what the dispute is about and asking for their support by persuading them to support the strike by not crossing the picket line.
Your not just encouraging them not to cross the picket line your convincing them to back the strike, you've convinced them strike action is justified.
I think he got frustrated as he could visualise why Burley was wrong but he couldn't put it into words which is poor. he looked around and pointed at the pickets as if it proved he was right but he couldn't put it into words, I looked at it and thought the few people standing on todays picket line shows the Union have no intention of physically trying to stop anyone crossing the picket line, if that was the intention then you would have seen hundreds of Strikers standing here today..
Fair enough mate, well just have to agree to disagree. Burleys normally good but I think she got annoyed thinking he was taking the piss and maybe realising shed asked a daft question. Perhaps he couldve explained it better, i do take your point on that; but it reminded me of the scene in The Meaning of Life when Michael Palin, as hospital Administrator, walks into the delivery room and says, and what are you doing this morning? Graham Chapman (Flynn) replies, its a birth and Palin (Burley) goes, and what sort of a thing is that?
At that point Flynn looks bemused/amused (maybe because hes already had multiple Richard Madeleys to deal with) and points at the picket line.
Your point is you wanted Flynn to do a John Cleese and say, thats when we take a baby out of a ladys tummy. Perhaps youre right and he shouldve explained for the benefit of anyone at home who didnt know what a picket line is. Maybe hed already done that, no idea
I didnt see the whole interview, just that short clip on Burleys Twitter.