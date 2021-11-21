Fair enough mate, well just have to agree to disagree. Burleys normally good but I think she got annoyed thinking he was taking the piss and maybe realising shed asked a daft question. Perhaps he couldve explained it better, i do take your point on that; but it reminded me of the scene in The Meaning of Life when Michael Palin, as hospital Administrator, walks into the delivery room and says, and what are you doing this morning? Graham Chapman (Flynn) replies, its a birth and Palin (Burley) goes, and what sort of a thing is that?



At that point Flynn looks bemused/amused (maybe because hes already had multiple Richard Madeleys to deal with) and points at the picket line.



Your point is you wanted Flynn to do a John Cleese and say, thats when we take a baby out of a ladys tummy. Perhaps youre right and he shouldve explained for the benefit of anyone at home who didnt know what a picket line is. Maybe hed already done that, no idea I didnt see the whole interview, just that short clip on Burleys Twitter.



Thanks, Yeah that's fine. agree to disagree. I think your right about Flynn winding her up with those few words about her not knowing what pickets are for but I don't think Burleys question about the possibility of trouble was unfair or a stupid question. that's the image many people still have of pickets and they would have been wondering if these pickets are going to turn nasty, his answer really should have been about wining over their support, I don't think he did.Arguing Encouraging people who want to work not to work doesn't even sound like a decent thing to do. your not even justifying why your trying to encourage those people who want to work not to work, arguing we are explaining to people what the strike is about and asking for their support is actually what they will be doing so why not just say it.I wouldn't mind but it all could of been averted if Flynn had just pointed at the number of people standing on the picket line and telling her we would be out here with hundreds of people if the intention was trouble.. I think Burley would have backed off and accepted a answer like that so would the millions sat at home.