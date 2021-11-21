« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 3512 times)

Offline west_london_red

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:13:19 am »
Theres some Olympic Gold medal level mental gymnastics going on these days. These are Labours strikes caused by a party thats been in opposition for 12 years. Apparently its completely subservient to the Trade Unions (even those that are not affiliated to it) but at the same time it also has the power to tell the Trade Unions (again, even those that are not affiliated to it) when to strike and when not to? Apparently the couple of quid a month I pay to the Labour Party via my Trade Union is somehow a corrupting influence on the Labour Party, but the millions paid to the Tories by Bankers, Hedge Funds and the friends and associates of Vladimir Putin - that money is above reproach, am I and millions of other public sector workers more morally contemptible then the despotic dictator of Russia? Because thats actually whats the Tories insinuate each time they criticise the Labour Partys Trade Union funding.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:52:46 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 08:24:51 pm
RMTs Mick Lynch absolutely destroyed Kay Burley on Sky this morning with calm and eloquent answers to her inane questions. Was actually a laugh out loud interview worth watching on YouTube. Then she went on twitter and said he was flustered. 😂

Hes been great on the TV better than anyone in the cabinet or shadow cabinet.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:02:25 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 10:15:18 pm
It can't be a surprise to anyone except Starmer that he's been doing everything he can to distance himself from the strikes and the press are still going after him anyway. Almost like he might as well have done the right thing instead.

Especially as some junior ministers have ignored him and gone on the picket line anyway
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:04:03 am »
Isnt supplying agency workers illegal?

Excuse my ignorance.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:48:55 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:04:03 am
Isnt supplying agency workers illegal?

Excuse my ignorance.

It currently is. Tories are going to change the law so it isn't

So the thing the Tories hated about what P&O did they are going to legalise on the trains
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:53:11 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:48:55 am
It currently is. Tories are going to change the law so it isn't

So the thing the Tories hated about what P&O did they are going to legalise on the trains

Fucking scum.  Its legalised Dictatorship.

Edit,  If the ECHR can halt Rwanda flights, cant they do something here?
Offline west_london_red

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #126 on: Today at 08:02:17 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:48:55 am
It currently is. Tories are going to change the law so it isn't

So the thing the Tories hated about what P&O did they are going to legalise on the trains

Its just bluster. You need to be licensed to work on the railway, my employer is constantly encouraging white collar railway workers like myself to get licensed so we can backfill our operational colleague when there are strikes but uptake has always been low fortunately other then the odd arse licker. And thats just for station staff, when you get into the maintenance side of things its pretty much impossible to get someone else to do the work, you need to be knowledgeable on whatever you work on be it track, signalling or rolling stock, there isnt a magic pool of qualified agency staff sitting somewhere ready to go.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #127 on: Today at 08:14:34 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:02:17 am
Its just bluster. You need to be licensed to work on the railway, my employer is constantly encouraging white collar railway workers like myself to get licensed so we can backfill our operational colleague when there are strikes but uptake has always been low fortunately other then the odd arse licker. And thats just for station staff, when you get into the maintenance side of things its pretty much impossible to get someone else to do the work, you need to be knowledgeable on whatever you work on be it track, signalling or rolling stock, there isnt a magic pool of qualified agency staff sitting somewhere ready to go.

Exactly.

A bit like them saying agency staff will cover all the other professions when they strike too! It's total rubbish.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #128 on: Today at 08:17:11 am »
I'm finding the BBC coverage of the strike really over the top and one-sided. Multiple stories about how disruptive it is and endless interviews with members of the public about how they can't get to where they want to. Just seen a report on BBC Breakfast where the reporter was talking like there had been some kind of terrible tragedy where people had died. No-one talking about the other side, the reasons for the strike and what the government is doing.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:17:57 am »
This surprises you?
Offline west_london_red

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:21:24 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:14:34 am
Exactly.

A bit like them saying agency staff will cover all the other professions when they strike too! It's total rubbish.

And god forbid they do get in some under qualified agency bod and theres any kind of emergency or maintenance isnt carried out effectively, that could be absolutely catastrophic.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:42:01 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm
Sorry no .The more I look at the interview the more I think it's a car crash interview by Flynn.
 "Picketing is about encouraging people who want to go to work not to go to work."
If that was a answer in a exam he would get 5/10.
Picketing is about explaining what the dispute is about and asking for their support by persuading them to support the strike by not crossing the picket line.
Your not just encouraging them not to cross the picket line your convincing them to back the strike, you've convinced them strike action is justified.

I think he got frustrated as he could visualise why Burley was wrong but he couldn't put it into words which is poor.  he looked around and pointed at the pickets as if it proved he was right but he couldn't put it into words, I looked at it and thought the few people standing on todays picket line shows the Union have no intention of physically trying to stop anyone crossing the picket line, if that was the intention then you would have seen hundreds of Strikers standing here today..

Fair enough mate, well just have to agree to disagree. Burleys normally good but I think she got annoyed thinking he was taking the piss and maybe realising shed asked a daft question. Perhaps he couldve explained it better, i do take your point on that; but it reminded me of the scene in The Meaning of Life when Michael Palin, as hospital Administrator, walks into the delivery room and says, and what are you doing this morning? Graham Chapman (Flynn) replies, its a birth and Palin (Burley) goes, and what sort of a thing is that?

At that point Flynn looks bemused/amused (maybe because hes already had multiple Richard Madeleys to deal with) and points at the picket line.

Your point is you wanted Flynn to do a John Cleese and say, thats when we take a baby out of a ladys tummy. Perhaps youre right and he shouldve explained for the benefit of anyone at home who didnt know what a picket line is. Maybe hed already done that, no ideaI didnt see the whole interview, just that short clip on Burleys Twitter.
Offline Fromola

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:12:48 am »
Lynch is great, he's running rings around the inept Tories and their toadying media.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #133 on: Today at 10:11:20 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:42:01 am
Fair enough mate, well just have to agree to disagree. Burleys normally good but I think she got annoyed thinking he was taking the piss and maybe realising shed asked a daft question. Perhaps he couldve explained it better, i do take your point on that; but it reminded me of the scene in The Meaning of Life when Michael Palin, as hospital Administrator, walks into the delivery room and says, and what are you doing this morning? Graham Chapman (Flynn) replies, its a birth and Palin (Burley) goes, and what sort of a thing is that?

At that point Flynn looks bemused/amused (maybe because hes already had multiple Richard Madeleys to deal with) and points at the picket line.

Your point is you wanted Flynn to do a John Cleese and say, thats when we take a baby out of a ladys tummy. Perhaps youre right and he shouldve explained for the benefit of anyone at home who didnt know what a picket line is. Maybe hed already done that, no ideaI didnt see the whole interview, just that short clip on Burleys Twitter.

My impression of the interview was the same of yours and I saw the whole thing.

Lynch is media trained but seems not to want a media career. That means he doesn't have to give stock answers to be invited back, and that has shown up every interviewer who has tried to nobble him in this dispute. I hope it works.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #134 on: Today at 10:19:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:12:48 am
Lynch is great, he's running rings around the inept Tories and their toadying media.

This is great, calling out some backbencher for just learning off a script

https://bit.ly/3NaaIzG
Offline PaulF

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #135 on: Today at 10:39:34 am »
Loss of ticket offices and their staff seems to be a key point . How long would the unions want to keep them? I'm conflicted as certain portions of society struggle with the ticket machines, but I'm not sure they need a dedicated space and perhaps two full time employees to provide assistance.
I figure driver only operated trains are a similar issue, but until we are comfortable with self driving cars then I suspect the average customer would want guards in trains.
Machines for track maintenance also. Are they as good as staff or not?

On a side note. Are passengers customers or clients?
Offline PaulF

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #136 on: Today at 10:46:31 am »
I'm on a roll...
Anyone know why they talk median salary. I'd have thought mode was a better metric. Maybe not by much so not a big issue .

And why do unions always strike over pay + something? I'm thinking it looks better in the media and more importantly it gives more room for negotiation on both sides. If they come away with a smaller pay rise + no job cuts , the union can say they saved the jobs and employer can say they managed wage restraint. Might be more complex than that?  Bit like Salah wanting a four year deal . ..
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #137 on: Today at 11:07:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:46:31 am
I'm on a roll...
Anyone know why they talk median salary. I'd have thought mode was a better metric. Maybe not by much so not a big issue .

And why do unions always strike over pay + something? I'm thinking it looks better in the media and more importantly it gives more room for negotiation on both sides. If they come away with a smaller pay rise + no job cuts , the union can say they saved the jobs and employer can say they managed wage restraint. Might be more complex than that?  Bit like Salah wanting a four year deal . ..

Median values are believed to give a fairer statistical view at the 'spread' of salaries. Average and Mode salaries can be skewed by a number of factors (workers on the same employment band can be paid differently for people within the same band)

As for striking over Pay + conditions over just pay? You're right in terms of optics and how its seen from the outside. But just as important is how it is for workers (union members). I can only speak to my time voting under collective bargaining pay negotiations with my employers. But there has never been the appetite to go for industrial action over just pay. I have been through 6 different pay negotiations and we have only ever gone as high as the stage just before balloting for industrial action before accepting a pay offer. Whilst it is usually the stage where we get the best pay offer, it has always been a below inflation pay rise (therefore a pay cut) so you would assume that any vote would lean towards industrial action. But it never does.

But if they come after our contracts, pensions, working conditions then the room would be very different.
Online oldfordie

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #138 on: Today at 11:17:47 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:42:01 am
Fair enough mate, well just have to agree to disagree. Burleys normally good but I think she got annoyed thinking he was taking the piss and maybe realising shed asked a daft question. Perhaps he couldve explained it better, i do take your point on that; but it reminded me of the scene in The Meaning of Life when Michael Palin, as hospital Administrator, walks into the delivery room and says, and what are you doing this morning? Graham Chapman (Flynn) replies, its a birth and Palin (Burley) goes, and what sort of a thing is that?

At that point Flynn looks bemused/amused (maybe because hes already had multiple Richard Madeleys to deal with) and points at the picket line.

Your point is you wanted Flynn to do a John Cleese and say, thats when we take a baby out of a ladys tummy. Perhaps youre right and he shouldve explained for the benefit of anyone at home who didnt know what a picket line is. Maybe hed already done that, no ideaI didnt see the whole interview, just that short clip on Burleys Twitter.
Thanks, Yeah that's fine. agree to disagree. I think your right about Flynn winding her up with those few words about her not knowing what pickets are for but I don't think Burleys question about the possibility of trouble was unfair or a stupid question. that's the image many people still have of pickets and they would have been wondering if these pickets are going to turn nasty, his answer really should have been about wining over their support, I don't think he did.
 Arguing Encouraging people who want to work not to work doesn't even sound like a decent thing to do. your not even justifying why your trying to encourage those people who want to work not to work, arguing we are explaining to people what the strike is about and asking for their support is actually what they will be doing so why not just say it.
 I wouldn't mind but it all could of been averted if Flynn had just pointed at the number of people standing on the picket line and telling her we would be out here with hundreds of people if the intention was trouble.. I think Burley would have backed off and accepted a answer like that so would the millions sat at home.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #139 on: Today at 11:25:04 am »
Lynch has been boss.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #140 on: Today at 11:25:44 am »
Just in case I am missing something: when at least two posters to this thread refer to 'Flynn', they do actually mean 'Lynch', right?
