Theres some Olympic Gold medal level mental gymnastics going on these days. These are Labours strikes caused by a party thats been in opposition for 12 years. Apparently its completely subservient to the Trade Unions (even those that are not affiliated to it) but at the same time it also has the power to tell the Trade Unions (again, even those that are not affiliated to it) when to strike and when not to? Apparently the couple of quid a month I pay to the Labour Party via my Trade Union is somehow a corrupting influence on the Labour Party, but the millions paid to the Tories by Bankers, Hedge Funds and the friends and associates of Vladimir Putin - that money is above reproach, am I and millions of other public sector workers more morally contemptible then the despotic dictator of Russia? Because thats actually whats the Tories insinuate each time they criticise the Labour Partys Trade Union funding.