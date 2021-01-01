« previous next »
Author Topic: Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 2341 times)

Offline ToneLa

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:57:06 am »
Very
Offline sheepfest

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:04:31 am »
Solidarity 100%
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:32:04 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:25:14 am
Thus avoiding the most unsubtle political/media trap there could be.

You make a fair point.

The party was formed out of Trade Unions. This isnt a good look.  On the back of condemning Rwanda based on cost, he needs to, at some point show who he is, Surely. One issue is the Left can be full of " up their own arse principles" This will be another reason why they can justify not voting for him.

Offline Wilmo

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:59:49 am »
Thought this was an interesting snapshot from the Guardian's live coverage:

Quote
Assembling their picket line outside Manchester Piccadilly station at 6am on Tuesday, the striking rail workers wondered if they would receive a hostile reaction from those inconvenienced. But instead of abuse, they received toots from passing buses and taxis, while cyclists rand their bells.

Passengers who use our railways day in, day out support us. They know that most of us are not on the inflated wages you see thrown about by rightwing commentators and newspapers, said Clayton Clive, RMT branch secretary for Manchester. About 950 of his 1,500 members had downed tools for the day, a turnout of 63%, he said.

Inside the normally chaotic station, calm reigned. The handful of passengers who had arrived without getting the memo were sanguine  even the couple who had been waiting four and a half hours for a train to Wolverhampton.

Owen Fones and his girlfriend had been on holiday in Gran Canaria; their plane landed in the middle of the night and the couple found themselves stranded. They caught a taxi to Piccadilly and used the station wifi to catch up on Love Island on their ipad. I havent got a clue what the strike is all about but I think its a load of rubbish, said Fones.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:32:04 am
You make a fair point.

The party was formed out of Trade Unions. This isnt a good look.  On the back of condemning Rwanda based on cost, he needs to, at some point show who he is, Surely. One issue is the Left can be full of " up their own arse principles" This will be another reason why they can justify not voting for him.


There will be more strikes by other sectors, these will be a lot less politically sensitive and they will be more vocal then.

Astonishingly, a huge section of the media is claiming this is the Labour partys fault. I wish they were the ones who had been in power for so long.


But the buck stops in one place. The Conservative party. People could accept pay restraint if theyd had any bloody pay rise at all in the last decade.

Oh and lets not forget, MPs have had 9 inflation busting pay rises in 12 years.  And there were reasons for this.
I work in a sector where we cannot recruit.. the answer? Fuck you
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:15:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:00:49 pm
There will be more strikes by other sectors, these will be a lot less politically sensitive and they will be more vocal then.

Astonishingly, a huge section of the media is claiming this is the Labour partys fault. I wish they were the ones who had been in power for so long.


But the buck stops in one place. The Conservative party. People could accept pay restraint if theyd had any bloody pay rise at all in the last decade.

Oh and lets not forget, MPs have had 9 inflation busting pay rises in 12 years.  And there were reasons for this.
I work in a sector where we cannot recruit.. the answer? Fuck you
/
And how would you feel if the Starmer blocked his front bench from showing solidarity with a Teachers strike ?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:15:20 pm
/
And how would you feel if the Starmer blocked his front bench from showing solidarity with a Teachers strike ?
Fine
Offline thaddeus

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:38:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:28:48 pm
Fine
;D

I get that there's a bigger political game, Labour are on a loser with the media on this one, Starmer is trying to gain the middle ground etc. but... don't be surprised by continuing "fuck you" responses in the future.

If Labour become bystanders to the struggles of working people then they become a bit pointless.  A fifth of the UK workforce are in the public sector so locking them in - in the same way Johnson has seemingly locked in the 30% of Brexit cranks - isn't a bad thing to do.

Hopefully it's all a ploy by Starmer and Labour to oust the Tories and then show their teeth once in power.  Becoming the 'moderate' Tories of Cameron and Osborne will ultimately leave them without identity and exposed on both sides of an ever more polarised political landscape.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:46:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:38:59 pm
;D

I get that there's a bigger political game, Labour are on a loser with the media on this one, Starmer is trying to gain the middle ground etc. but... don't be surprised by continuing "fuck you" responses in the future.

If Labour become bystanders to the struggles of working people then they become a bit pointless.  A fifth of the UK workforce are in the public sector so locking them in - in the same way Johnson has seemingly locked in the 30% of Brexit cranks - isn't a bad thing to do.

Hopefully it's all a ploy by Starmer and Labour to oust the Tories and then show their teeth once in power.  Becoming the 'moderate' Tories of Cameron and Osborne will ultimately leave them without identity and exposed on both sides of an ever more polarised political landscape.

 :thumbup

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:01:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:38:59 pm
;D

I get that there's a bigger political game, Labour are on a loser with the media on this one, Starmer is trying to gain the middle ground etc. but... don't be surprised by continuing "fuck you" responses in the future.

If Labour become bystanders to the struggles of working people then they become a bit pointless.  A fifth of the UK workforce are in the public sector so locking them in - in the same way Johnson has seemingly locked in the 30% of Brexit cranks - isn't a bad thing to do.

Hopefully it's all a ploy by Starmer and Labour to oust the Tories and then show their teeth once in power.  Becoming the 'moderate' Tories of Cameron and Osborne will ultimately leave them without identity and exposed on both sides of an ever more polarised political landscape.

I would somewhat argue that the component of the public sector would be against the Tories in any event so as bad as it sound Labour may not have to lock them in so long as the Tories lock them out.

And the biggest weapon Boris and the current cabal have is painting current labour as the "loony left" so thoroughly beaten in the last general election - the public are sadly selfish and thick enough to pick Johnson over that fear, even if it is completely unfounded. Publically supporting the strikes gives Johnson exactly what he wants and exactly what the public need to run back to the Tories.

I absolutely don't agree with the stance of not supporting picket lines but I do feel politically it is the smarter option (if also the cowardly one). But sadly that's the reality we are in - much like the US and Biden, a flawed Labour government which we can be highly critical of is still leaps and bounds better than the wannabe fascist government which needs ousting at all costs.
Online oldfordie

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:06:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:25:14 am
Thus avoiding the most unsubtle political/media trap there could be.
Yeah, it's all about playing the game smarter and wining.
Will photos of Labour MPs standing on picket lines talking solidarity with the workers actually help the strikers, if it did then I would applaud them but it wont help those strikers especially against this government. will it bring more support for the Labour party in a election, not a chance.
I know Labour MPs supported the Miners but I never expected or asked for any Labour MP to stand on any of the picket lines in the many strikes I was involved in . I did expect them to defend my right to strike though and I hoped they used their high profile to counter the lies thrown at us over why the strike was taking place.
The message Labour has to get over is we might be heading for a Summer of Discontent as workers try to cope with high inflation without any help from the government, if the government continue to put their head in the sand then expect more strikes.


Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:57:09 pm »
Eh yes of course.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:59:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:38:59 pm
;D

I get that there's a bigger political game, Labour are on a loser with the media on this one, Starmer is trying to gain the middle ground etc. but... don't be surprised by continuing "fuck you" responses in the future.

If Labour become bystanders to the struggles of working people then they become a bit pointless.  A fifth of the UK workforce are in the public sector so locking them in - in the same way Johnson has seemingly locked in the 30% of Brexit cranks - isn't a bad thing to do.

Hopefully it's all a ploy by Starmer and Labour to oust the Tories and then show their teeth once in power.  Becoming the 'moderate' Tories of Cameron and Osborne will ultimately leave them without identity and exposed on both sides of an ever more polarised political landscape.



 :thumbup


One loud message from 'red wall' voters was that Labour are so disconnected that they don't care about 'ordinary working people', only about 'woke' stuff.

Being timid in the face of the heavily right-wing media and following the gist of Tory policy isn't going to change people's minds.

A question that's increasingly being asked is: What is the point of Labour? What do they actually stand for?

They are giving credence to hard-right Tory policy by implicitly supporting and adopting it.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:01:37 pm »
Yes

Totally support it. Good luck to them
