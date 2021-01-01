« previous next »
Do you support the rail strikes?  (Read 219 times)

PaulF

Do you support the rail strikes?
Today at 07:54:46 am
Apologies if there's already a thread for this but I can't see it.
 Just curious on how you folks see it?  I did a bit of digging behind the headline figures on salaries but I'm not sure if it's mostly about that or more about protecting jobs.
spen71

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:17:31 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:54:46 am
Apologies if there's already a thread for this but I can't see it.
 Just curious on how you folks see it?  I did a bit of digging behind the headline figures on salaries but I'm not sure if it's mostly about that or more about protecting jobs.
From what Ive been read its a bit of both.     A
Pay rise and to protect jobs
PaulF

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:44:32 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:17:31 am
From what Ive been read its a bit of both.     A
Pay rise and to protect jobs


It's always hard to tell. Often it feels like pay is the main issue, but they wrap in job protection to make it seem more paletable.
killer-heels

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:47:41 am
Yes.
lobsterboy

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:18:25 am
Yes.
Wholeheartedly.
More billionaires than ever while the country is broke.
Tells us all what's going on.

gazzalfc

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:36:41 am
Was listening to James O'Brien last week and I think he said it well

'If you support all strikes you're an idiot and if you don't support any strikes then you're an idiot.'

This particular strike is a huge pain in the arse. I cannot physically get to work tomorrow and Thursday so have been forced to take them as holiday days. I understand people who can't get to work, hospital, schools exams, Glastonbury etc are going to be massively inconvenienced. 

The tories playbook in this is going exactly how they planned. Pit worker against worker. SUMMER OF DISCONTENT, MILLITANT LEFTIE UNIONS ROLLING IN CASH, TRAIN DRIVERS GET PAID MORE THAN NURSES!!!!

I am part of a union. My pay deals are collectively bargained. My pay deals have always been below inflation. But I dont think I would ever strike exclusively over pay. I have gone out on strike once but that was over our pensions.

So I do support this rail strike as it is down to an attack on working conditions of rail "workers" (Not drivers but guards, cleaners, signallers, ticket office staff and support workers) and a pay rise (they are currently working under a pay freeze).
Elzar

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:44:54 am
Was meant to be in Birmingham for a conference this week, but had to cancel and imagine the things going to have half as many people there.

I support it though.
rob1966

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:05:30 am
Having read up on why the strikes are taking place, yes I do support the strikes.

This fucking government has wasted/stolen billions from the taxpayer and the country, so them and anyone who votes for them can get to fuck complaining about the strikes.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:09:16 am
It's a personal pain in the arse for me, but I support them
McSquared

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #9 on: Today at 10:12:34 am
100%.
KillieRed

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #10 on: Today at 10:12:57 am


Absolutely, even before the cost of living crisis we`ve had years of austerity where many of us are essentially doing the same job (or more) for less pay in real terms.

I don`t use trains much, but the service can be shocking and it`s down to underinvestment in people and infrastructure: at the weekend my folks travelled to Fort William from Glasgow and it took them 9.5 hours due to a number or factors (not related to the strike). On a good day they could have got the train to London and Eurostar and been in Paris quicker! I can see how the strikes will piss off regular users, and this is the stick that the Tory press will use to beat the unions with, same as they do with the likes of Extinction Rebellion (who imho are very poor at choosing their targets).
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #11 on: Today at 10:26:13 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:36:41 am
Was listening to James O'Brien last week and I think he said it well

'If you support all strikes you're an idiot and if you don't support any strikes then you're an idiot.'

This particular strike is a huge pain in the arse. I cannot physically get to work tomorrow and Thursday so have been forced to take them as holiday days. I understand people who can't get to work, hospital, schools exams, Glastonbury etc are going to be massively inconvenienced. 

The tories playbook in this is going exactly how they planned. Pit worker against worker. SUMMER OF DISCONTENT, MILLITANT LEFTIE UNIONS ROLLING IN CASH, TRAIN DRIVERS GET PAID MORE THAN NURSES!!!!

I am part of a union. My pay deals are collectively bargained. My pay deals have always been below inflation. But I dont think I would ever strike exclusively over pay. I have gone out on strike once but that was over our pensions.

So I do support this rail strike as it is down to an attack on working conditions of rail "workers" (Not drivers but guards, cleaners, signallers, ticket office staff and support workers) and a pay rise (they are currently working under a pay freeze).

Out of interest, what did JoB think about this strike?
