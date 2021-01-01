Was listening to James O'Brien last week and I think he said it well



'If you support all strikes you're an idiot and if you don't support any strikes then you're an idiot.'



This particular strike is a huge pain in the arse. I cannot physically get to work tomorrow and Thursday so have been forced to take them as holiday days. I understand people who can't get to work, hospital, schools exams, Glastonbury etc are going to be massively inconvenienced.



The tories playbook in this is going exactly how they planned. Pit worker against worker. SUMMER OF DISCONTENT, MILLITANT LEFTIE UNIONS ROLLING IN CASH, TRAIN DRIVERS GET PAID MORE THAN NURSES!!!!



I am part of a union. My pay deals are collectively bargained. My pay deals have always been below inflation. But I dont think I would ever strike exclusively over pay. I have gone out on strike once but that was over our pensions.



So I do support this rail strike as it is down to an attack on working conditions of rail "workers" (Not drivers but guards, cleaners, signallers, ticket office staff and support workers) and a pay rise (they are currently working under a pay freeze).