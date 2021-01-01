« previous next »
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July

Online Hazell

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #800 on: Today at 06:28:07 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:24:53 pm
Wonderful finish - an oasis of class in a shit game.

The first and last time Man Utd will be associated with class this season.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online mc_red22

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #801 on: Today at 06:28:33 pm »
How was that Germany sub not punished then?
Online Rob Dylan

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #802 on: Today at 06:30:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:21:45 pm
It's not a surprise that the final has been lacking somewhat, the occasion is  huge for the team. Also, how many other finals have disappointed in the men's game as well as this tournament?

You only have to look at last years' Euros final for an example of that. It was terrible.
Online hixxstar

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #803 on: Today at 06:33:12 pm »
Normal play resumed.... possession won/lost ..... To Me - To You
also, the heading is just comical at times..
Online Elzar

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #804 on: Today at 06:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:30:51 pm
You only have to look at last years' Euros final for an example of that. It was terrible.

Or any final in the last few years!
Online Elzar

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #805 on: Today at 06:35:31 pm »
Somewhere in Miami, there is a man sitting watching this thinking its all his hard work that built this England team
Online Elzar

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #806 on: Today at 06:36:19 pm »
Thats a great goal from Germany
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #807 on: Today at 06:36:44 pm »
Good goal to be fair.
Online gemofabird

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #808 on: Today at 06:37:38 pm »
Yeoooo. Gerrrin ze Germans.

Has to be pens now. Haha
Online BER

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #809 on: Today at 06:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:35:31 pm
Somewhere in Miami, there is a man sitting watching this thinking its all his hard work that built this England team

'I see glazed eyes'
Online oojason

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #810 on: Today at 06:38:11 pm »

England 1 - [1] Germany; Lina Magull goal on 79' - https://streamff.com/v/27083a & https://juststream.live/RagingProscriptionFlabbier
