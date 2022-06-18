« previous next »
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 18, 2022, 02:16:04 pm
Thread for the upcoming Women's Euros.

If you're not interested in the tournament, and only have disparaging comments to make about women's football, kindly fuck off and do so elsewhere  :wave

The tournament is being held in England with the opening game at Old Trafford on 6th July and the final at Wembley on Sunday 31st July.
Holland are the current champions, finally taking the trophy from Germany who have won the tournament 8 times out of 12. Sweden in 1984 and Norway in 1993 are the only other countries to win it.
England are among the favourites, along with Holland, Germany, Spain and France.

Portugal gained entry after Russia got kicked out. Northern Ireland are taking part for the first time.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland



FIXTURES (All on BBC in some form or another)

Wednesday 6 July
Group A: England v Austria (20:00, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July
Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)

Friday 8 July
﻿Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany vs Denmark (20:00, Brentford)

Saturday 9 July
Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)

Sunday 10 July
Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France vs Italy (20:00, Rotherham)

Monday 11 July
Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton)
Group A: England v Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Tuesday 12 July
Group B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Wednesday 13 July
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Thursday 14 July
Group D: Italy vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France vs Belgium (20:00, Rotherham)

Friday 15 July
Group A: Northern Ireland v England (20:00, Southampton)
Group A: Austria vs Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Saturday 16 July
Group B: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Denmark vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Sunday 17 July
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Monday 18 July
Group D: Iceland vs France (20:00, Rotherham)
Group D: Italy vs Belgium (20:00, Manchester)


Quarter-finals

Wednesday 20 July - Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton & Hove)
Thursday 21 July - Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)
Friday 22 July - Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Saturday 23 July - Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 26th July - Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)
Wednesday 27th July - Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Final

Sunday 31st July - Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 18, 2022, 02:23:12 pm
Nice swan dino head. Get Jimbo aka 24/7 to make this a starred topic.  :wave

The last Euro's I watched in 2017 was impressed by the Dutch so guess they will be my team now?  Also does the lass Martins still play for them? ;D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 18, 2022, 02:28:43 pm
England have a real chance this time, now that they have a proper manager in charge of the charlatan they had in the last major tournament. They looked quite impressive against Belgium on Thursday too.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 18, 2022, 02:31:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 18, 2022, 02:23:12 pm
Nice swan dino head. Get Jimbo aka 24/7 to make this a starred topic.  :wave

The last Euro's I watched in 2017 was impressed by the Dutch so guess they will be my team now?  Also does the lass Martins still play for them? ;D

Leike Martens? If so, yes. She's in the squad.

The Dutch one to watch is Vivianne Meidema of Arsenal. Pure goal machine.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 18, 2022, 02:32:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 18, 2022, 02:28:43 pm
They looked quite impressive against Belgium on Thursday too.

The finishing in the first half left a lot to be desired. Cost me a fair bit in bets  :D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 18, 2022, 03:10:22 pm
taking my youngest daughter to the opening match and also italy v belgium - shes buzzing
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 18, 2022, 03:12:35 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 18, 2022, 02:32:21 pm
The finishing in the first half left a lot to be desired. Cost me a fair bit in bets  :D

They played well though. They have a couple of other friendlies lined up, one against the Dutch so that'll be more a test.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 18, 2022, 03:34:58 pm
This tournament feels wide open. I really don't know who to pick as my guess for the winner. Right now I'm leaning Sweden's way. They have a pretty nice route to the semis.

But then again, Hegerberg has made herself available for Norway. And Meidema is in the Dutch squad. The French have Katoto. Denmark will be turning to Harder. Hemp has had a great season for City and will be a big threat for England if she carries her form into the tournament.

The only team who doesn't have a big scorer is Spain. Which is a damn shame, because they have everything else.

Group B is the fun one.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 18, 2022, 04:00:28 pm
Quote from: kellan on June 18, 2022, 03:34:58 pm
This tournament feels wide open. I really don't know who to pick as my guess for the winner. Right now I'm leaning Sweden's way. They have a pretty nice route to the semis.

The Swedish women's team are experts at finding ways to lose when it matters the most and it's becoming a bit of a meme after 20 years. Not that I've watched a them play for a very long time, but so I'm told.

So just don't bet on them whatever you do ;D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 21, 2022, 09:01:36 pm
.
Nice thread, Barney (and the use of colour too!) ;D






Official Sites: www.uefa.com/womenseuro & https://twitter.com/WEURO2022 & www.facebook.com/weuro2022 & www.youtube.com/uefatv/videos

Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Women%27s_Euro_2022 & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Women%27s_Championship

Wikipedia Page for the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Squad Player Lists: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Women%27s_Euro_2022_squads

^ Rachel Furness is the only Liverpool Women's player in this tournament - for Northern Ireland : https://twitter.com/Furney1988 & https://twitter.com/NorthernIreland

BBC Sport website for the Euro 2022: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/womens-european-championship



Women's Euro 2022 FlashScores Page (for fixtures & results, line-ups & subs, live scores, tables, in game comms + more)... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro-women

Women's Euro 2022 matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/womens-euro-2022-on-tv.html (all games on BBC 1 or 2, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Website)

Women's Euro 2022 match being show live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-womens-championship



Streams:-

www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures



BBC Trailer: 'UEFA Womens Euro 2022 🏃‍♀️ Trailer ⚽️ BBC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xcNbcj9wvzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xcNbcj9wvzU</a>
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 24, 2022, 12:45:23 pm
Some warm up games today

Germany v Switzerland at 4
Denmark v Brazil at 6
England v Holland at 8 on ITV
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 24, 2022, 12:50:10 pm
2. Paying the penalty

If two teams facing each other in their last group game are dead level, and draw, their position in the group is determined by a penalty shoot-out (unless there is another nation on the same number of points, in which case normal tie-break rules apply).

This scenario is yet to occur in a senior UEFA Women's EURO, although in the 2003 Women's U19 EURO, Sweden beat Italy 4-2 on spot kicks having conceded in added time to draw the match 3-3 and end up tied in second place in their section. Sweden went on to lose in the semi-finals  on penalties, having conceded to Norway in added time.

If two or more teams who do not play their last group match against each other finish level on points, various criteria are used to separate them. Firstly, head-to-head record is considered before overall group comparison starts with goal difference. Even disciplinary points or national-team coefficient ranking could come into it. See Article 18.01 for full details.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 24, 2022, 08:24:05 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 24, 2022, 12:45:23 pm
Some warm up games today

Germany v Switzerland at 4
Denmark v Brazil at 6
England v Holland at 8 on ITV

Germany won 7-0
Denmark won 2-1
England 1-0 down
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 24, 2022, 08:37:07 pm
England playing in orange and the Dutch playing in white shirts and blue shorts is messing with my head :D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 24, 2022, 09:12:53 pm
2-1 England now after the Dutch missed a penalty :)
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 24, 2022, 09:32:51 pm
3-1 England after a goalkeeping howler. The keepers really do still stick out like a sore thumb sadly.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 24, 2022, 09:54:06 pm
Finished 5-1 to England! Superb result that against the defending European champions and World Cup runners-up.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 30, 2022, 01:45:09 pm
England v Switzerland later today at 5pm.

England off the back of a very good result against one of the tournament favourites in Holland, Switzerland got smashed 7-0 by Germany.

I also watched Holland the other night against Belarus and they were pretty poor. Miedema played like Lukaku. For them to have any chance of winning this she'll need to find her shooting boots.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 30, 2022, 05:49:38 pm
England dominant but can't get the breakthrough. 0-0 HT
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 30, 2022, 08:13:27 pm
England dominant and got the breakthrough. 4-0 FT
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
June 30, 2022, 08:24:40 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June 30, 2022, 08:13:27 pm
England dominant and got the breakthrough. 4-0 FT

Much better 2nd half from them. I'd expect them to reach the final. Should play Spain or Denmark in the quarter final, then Holland/Sweden or runner up of France's group in the semi.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 08:58:21 pm
Balloon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas out of the tournament after rupturing ACL. Big loss for Spain that.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Today at 01:46:45 am
Bad news for Spain and a shame for the tournament and the player.

A lot of top players have gone down with ACL injuries recently - Macario, S Mewis, T Davidson, Press from the US, Lynn Williams has a 'leg injury,' Horan is carrying a knee injury, Sauerbrunn tore the miniscus in her knee earlier this year (actually, maybe it's an issue with the USWNT training program?!) Ellie Carpenter did her ACL (AUS). Marta had a knee ligament injury earlier this year too, although she's prob got more miles in the ligaments.

England look strong, good strength in depth and they've been playing some decent opponents in the lead up. Surprised how poor the Netherlands were.

Not European myself, but in general I'm really looking forward to the tournament as another notch of progress for women's football. Nice to see record ticket sales. I've been rewatching some 2019 WC matches, and some of those games were of very high quality, hopefully the game keeps getting better this tourney. Can't wait.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Today at 01:54:58 am
Netherlands v Sweden on ESPN2 Saturday afternoon,looking forward to a pub watch.Last saturday it was american cornhole league followed by the tag/chase championship, oh how we laughed.
