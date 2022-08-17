« previous next »
Author Topic: The UK have acccepted Brexit  (Read 3634 times)

Offline andy07

Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
« Reply #80 on: August 17, 2022, 10:21:00 pm »
One thing for sure, wont be voting Labour if they stick to the status quo. My kids are all in their early 20s, too young to vote in 2016 and would all have voted remain, so lots of lost votes for Labour.
Online Red Berry

Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
« Reply #81 on: August 17, 2022, 10:32:43 pm »
I don't accept Brexit, but I am pragmatic. It is the reality for the foreseeable future.

Until the country endures even more pain - pain beyond that which we've already endured, and beyond what even the rancid right can convince the British people is somehow just down to the EU behaving likes dicks - then public opinion on the matter will remain one of lethargic acceptance.

If you don't want to vote Labour because they refuse to change things in the immediacy, that's fair enough. But after 12 years of Tories and what they have already managed to do, be mindful of what that will bring.

They are not "as bad as each other".
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
« Reply #82 on: August 18, 2022, 09:00:20 am »
One great thing about Brexit is that racist xenophobic twats can be trolled on in social media and in real life for fun.

I've had more than one "You won, get over it" laughs against racists while on holiday :)
Offline killer-heels

Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
« Reply #83 on: August 19, 2022, 07:44:44 am »
Massive care staff hiring from abroad.

So much winning.
Offline PhilV

Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
« Reply #84 on: August 19, 2022, 08:01:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 19, 2022, 07:44:44 am
Massive care staff hiring from abroad.

So much winning.

In my area where I live (Jersey, Channel Islands) loads of Polish and Portuguese (my own Nationality) have left the Hospitality and similar sectors and now the island is hiring from Africa and Philippines etc cause Europeans have no interest being here.


Another Brexit win of keeping things in house  :butt

I myself had to sign a "residency status" thing even though I've lived here 20 years and you go on some sort of "foreigner registry"
Offline Brissyred

Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
« Reply #85 on: August 19, 2022, 08:16:59 am »
Quote from: andy07 on August 17, 2022, 10:21:00 pm
One thing for sure, wont be voting Labour if they stick to the status quo. My kids are all in their early 20s, too young to vote in 2016 and would all have voted remain, so lots of lost votes for Labour.

You'd prefer the conservatives in power rather than a labour government then just because of one particular policy issue?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
« Reply #86 on: August 19, 2022, 08:21:54 am »
Quote from: andy07 on August 17, 2022, 10:21:00 pm
One thing for sure, wont be voting Labour if they stick to the status quo. My kids are all in their early 20s, too young to vote in 2016 and would all have voted remain, so lots of lost votes for Labour.

Its probably pertinent to  point out that Wales has a Labour government and the voting age is 16. 
Online Skeeve

Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on August 19, 2022, 08:16:59 am
You'd prefer the conservatives in power rather than a labour government then just because of one particular policy issue?

That kind of attitude has always struck me as odd, people would rather vote for the worst case scenario or not vote if the alternative was not a perfect match for them, despite it being far closer to what they'd want.

This is something the left desperately needs to learn from the right, you don't have to hold out for perfect if you can get acceptable now, it is vastly easier to drag things from acceptable towards your ideal if you are the ones in power, as seen by the handmaid's tale playing out in the states these days.
