I don't accept Brexit, but I am pragmatic. It is the reality for the foreseeable future.



Until the country endures even more pain - pain beyond that which we've already endured, and beyond what even the rancid right can convince the British people is somehow just down to the EU behaving likes dicks - then public opinion on the matter will remain one of lethargic acceptance.



If you don't want to vote Labour because they refuse to change things in the immediacy, that's fair enough. But after 12 years of Tories and what they have already managed to do, be mindful of what that will bring.



They are not "as bad as each other".