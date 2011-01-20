I don't think anyone's demanding we re-join right now but many are arguing they have to campaign to re-join the SM, we knew Johnsons Tory's were fanatics but they are constantly shocking me, this is not politics, they are treating their supporters with contempt with their lies and bullshit and nobody knows if they are getting away with it yet, taking us out the ECHR arguing they are getting Brexit done, they are causing arguments to incite anger and division to point the finger of blame at Labour. this is not the Tory party. these are fanatics who will have no problems with making things as nasty as possible.

This shouldn't be forgotten when calculating how to move towards re-joining the EU or the SM in the coming election. make the SM a election issue then be prepared for a s,, storm. they will be like cornered wild animals who will incite as much anger as possible while pointing at Labour.

We need to get them out of power. a Labour majority could be the turning point for everything. the country, the Labour party and the Tory party.

Labour could then move us closer to the SM with more alignment.

The Torys left in Parliament will no doubt argue we might as well be back in the EU. no problem, let them go for it but Labour would hopefully be facing a less rabid Tory party with at least some standards. this would be the time to argue to re-join the EU, whether that happens with another referendum or GE is something i don't think is possible to tell right now.

The most important thing is if we want to reverse this Tory Brexit then we have to get rid of these Tory fanatical MPs first.



