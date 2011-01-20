« previous next »
The UK have acccepted Brexit

Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:31:47 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 03:30:40 pm
Go on then. We're all ears.

I'm sick of Labour voters here and elsewhere suggesting it's completely inevitable that the UK will be out of the Single Market/EU for 10/20/30 years as if the by far largest opposition bloc in Parliament getting on-board the rejoin SM/EU trains would not make a shred of difference.

It's like me saying I'd definitely win Mr Universe if I entered and then never entering. I'll never be proved wrong as I never allow the opportunity to be so to happen. Likewise, Labour refusing to even try to change people's minds on Brexit makes it more likely the 10/20/30 years forecasts become true whereas if they did try, the worst case scenario is merely what they said would happen anyway; the best scenario is we're back in the EU with plenty of our lifetimes to spare.
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm
Whats the point of two Brexit threads, they're both now talking about the same issues
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Reply #42 on: Today at 12:12:08 am
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:31:47 pm
I'm sick of Labour voters here and elsewhere suggesting it's completely inevitable that the UK will be out of the Single Market/EU for 10/20/30 years as if the by far largest opposition bloc in Parliament getting on-board the rejoin SM/EU trains would not make a shred of difference.

It's like me saying I'd definitely win Mr Universe if I entered and then never entering. I'll never be proved wrong as I never allow the opportunity to be so to happen. Likewise, Labour refusing to even try to change people's minds on Brexit makes it more likely the 10/20/30 years forecasts become true whereas if they did try, the worst case scenario is merely what they said would happen anyway; the best scenario is we're back in the EU with plenty of our lifetimes to spare.

As much as we'd like them to, the Labour Party aren't going to get on board the rejoin train any time soon, that's the point. It sounds to me like your issue is with the Labour party and not with people on here telling you what the reality is.
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:33:15 am
 I don't think anyone's demanding we re-join right now but many are arguing they have to campaign to re-join the SM,  we knew Johnsons Tory's were fanatics but they are constantly shocking me, this is not politics, they are treating their supporters with contempt with their lies and bullshit and nobody knows if they are getting away with it yet, taking us out the ECHR arguing they are getting Brexit done, they are causing arguments to incite anger and division to point the finger of blame at Labour. this is not the Tory party. these are fanatics who will have no problems with making things as nasty as possible.
This shouldn't be forgotten when calculating how to move towards re-joining the EU or the SM in the coming election. make the SM a election issue then be prepared for a s,, storm. they will be like cornered wild animals who will incite as much anger as possible while pointing at Labour.
We need to get them out of power. a Labour majority could be the turning point for everything. the country, the Labour party and the Tory party.
Labour could then move us closer to the SM with more alignment.
The Torys left in Parliament will no doubt argue we might as well be back in the EU.  no problem, let them go for it but Labour would hopefully be facing a less rabid Tory party with at least some standards. this would be the time to argue to re-join the EU, whether that happens with another referendum or GE is something i don't think is possible to tell right now.
The most important thing is if we want to reverse this Tory Brexit then we have to get rid of these Tory fanatical MPs first.

Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:48:41 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:03:57 pm
The chance to turn Brexit around went in 2016 after Owen Smith lost the leadership election when nobody knew which direction we were going, he was willing to stand toe to toe with the Tory's on Brexit,  he had the guts and the intelligence to do it but all his words of warning were ignored, he warned Labour members about Corbyn not being intelligent or forceful enough to stand up to the Torys, he also argued Corbyn wants Brexit,   Corbyn argued for a SM Norwegian Brexit during those leadership debates in 2016, Corbyn was re-elected and then he literally tossed all his promises for a Norwegian Brexit in the bin within weeks to make the same argument as Theresa May, how we have to leave the SM to deliver Brexit. bang went the SM deal option, no outcry's of treachery from his supporters either,  everything changed after that, we were f.. from that moment on.

When Corbyn was looking get Brexit through and calling for article 50 to be invoked ASAP, he got a 30 seat gain from
When he was duped into a peoples vote we ended up with the worst government imaginable with an 80 sear majority

For me threre is no way OS was breaking through to the white working class on a remain agenda.
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Reply #45 on: Today at 08:45:41 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm
Whats the point of two Brexit threads, they're both now talking about the same issues

Yes, absolutely.

The OP put forward a good point/question, however, that got more attention because it was a new post. Time to merge though.
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Reply #46 on: Today at 12:33:54 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:48:41 am
When Corbyn was looking get Brexit through and calling for article 50 to be invoked ASAP, he got a 30 seat gain from
When he was duped into a peoples vote we ended up with the worst government imaginable with an 80 sear majority

For me threre is no way OS was breaking through to the white working class on a remain agenda.
Corbyn calling for us to invoke Art 50 ASAP the following morning showed just how unfit he was to be leader. he had hours to think of a few words of caution with a responsible answer. what we got was a few words off the top of his head telling us Art 50 has to be invoked ASAP, he then spent years defending himself saying he didn't actually mean straight away. he did himself and the remain campaign a lot of damage. even Hananns response got more respect, how we should stand back and take stock and not rush things, as we all knew triggering art 50 started the clock, no responsible leader should have called for Art 50 to be invoked asap, Corbyn never won any votes for saying we must invoke art 50 asap. he infuriated millions. so this wasn't some smart move by Corbyn, it was a stupid thing to say even if 90% of the country voted leave. he had the opportunity to show himself as intelligent responsible leader if he had given the country a few words of caution telling us to stand back and think before invoking art 50.  we got a few off the cuff words he regretted for years.
 A lot happened from that day to the 2017 GE but I can't think of anything Corbyn said that influenced public opinion on Brexit, I can think of many things May and the Torys said that won over voters, the only people who had any influence were remain campaigners who saw no other option but to vote Labour to stop Mays Brexit. many held their nose and voted Labour with suspicion.
Corbyns brexit arguments were about the UK being a off shore tax haven didn't have much impact. true but nothing said with the conviction of a politician who feared brexit.
Owen Smiths speeches were hardly noticed as he was a backbencher. short video below of a typical Smith speech. interesting comments. many don't know who he was and whether he still around but they are very impressed.
Never say you weren't warned the poster says. pity he never had the chance to be more high profile as he had all the qualities of a great leader we needed at the time. Intelligence, foresight. guts. decency.

Brexit Bin 🇪🇺🕊🇺🇦 #BrexitReality on Twitter: "In case you missed it ... Never say you weren't warned. https://t.co/5pwUA4VCv1" / Twitter

Duped into a peoples vote or dragged kicking and screaming towards a peoples vote. people saw it as being dragged kicking and screaming, problem by then was nobody trusted him. they had hope in 2017 but they knew he was sitting on the fence allowing Brexit to happen. Corbyn went on interview after interview denying Labour members and voters support another referendum. McCluskey as usual said some nasty things to defend Corbyns stance refusing to accept most Labour members + voters are for a referendum. Corbyn had lost the arguments. had no influence on public opinion and lost the trust of millions by 2019.
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Reply #47 on: Today at 02:35:17 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:12:08 am
As much as we'd like them to, the Labour Party aren't going to get on board the rejoin train any time soon, that's the point. It sounds to me like your issue is with the Labour party and not with people on here telling you what the reality is.

My problem is with both the Labour Party and many people who will still tribally support it despite Labour moving further and further away from even a soft Brexit, let alone rejoining the EU. That tribal loyalty enables Labour to do what it's doing because they assume votes will not be lost no matter what. Corbyn took the vote of pro-EU voters for granted from the 2017 general election onwards and people are now letting Starmer's Labour do likewise under the same "long game" delusion. Some don't think it's the same because of the pro-anti Corbyn psychodrama that still plagues the party to this day.

BTW, I agree with those who have said this thread should be merged into the bigger Brexit thread
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Reply #48 on: Today at 02:40:35 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:35:17 pm
My problem is with both the Labour Party and many people who will still tribally support it despite Labour moving further and further away from even a soft Brexit, let alone rejoining the EU. That tribal loyalty enables Labour to do what it's doing because they assume votes will not be lost no matter what. Corbyn took the vote of pro-EU voters for granted from the 2017 general election onwards and people are now letting Starmer's Labour do likewise under the same "long game" delusion. Some don't think it's the same because of the pro-anti Corbyn psychodrama that still plagues the party to this day.

BTW, I agree with those who have said this thread should be merged into the bigger Brexit thread

It's less tribal loyalty to Labour and more maximising the chances of ejecting the Tories.
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Reply #49 on: Today at 03:00:12 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:40:35 pm
It's less tribal loyalty to Labour and more maximising the chances of ejecting the Tories.

It's winning for the sake of winning IMO. You get back into power and then do nothing you really want to because you fear you'll start to lose again if you do.
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Reply #50 on: Today at 03:06:18 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 03:00:12 pm
It's winning for the sake of winning IMO. You get back into power and then do nothing you really want to because you fear you'll start to lose again if you do.

Simply having Labour in government keeps a lot of the worse things the Tories do from being done. There's over a decade of evidence of this.
