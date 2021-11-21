Ill never accept it. I think it was the worst thing to happen to this country in our lifetime, and we havent even seen the worst of it yet (plus, things like Covid and the war in Ukraine are being blamed for a lot of the shit thats happening at the moment, which is a nice convenient result for the Brexiteers).



Putting aside the sheer stupidity of not being able to trade with our closest neighbours and the economic catastrophe that results from that, its also given a lot of people license to act like horrible racist arseholes, and weve become a much more nasty and embarrassing country. If Cameron hadnt had set up the referendum (which, let us not forget, he only did as he was worried about his voters defecting to Frottage and arrogantly thought Remain would easily win), we wouldnt have Johnson in power and all the shit thats resulted from that. I genuinely think Cameron belongs in jail for how much he damaged this country.



We haven't seen the worse of it, Johnson is still refusing to implement his Brexit fully as it will bring chaos. the more we diverge the more messy things become. the hard right said they want to make it impossible for us to re-join the EU in the future, I assume they mean tying us into long term commitments.I can understand and accept why people voted leave in June 2016 but there were no excuses for voting for it again over 3yrs later in Dec 2019, the real damage was done in those 3 yrs in between votes.I really don't think the country has the appetite to go through another Brexit campaign full of debates and arguments. the Labour politicians certainly don't as it's a no win situation now.Imo The best case scenario is for a Labour government to take power and allow NI flourish, the Torys fear this already, a direct easy comparison, NI as good as in the SM is flourishing, rest of UK outside the SM is tanking, we have to have the same deal, it's the most sensible option. our economy will pick up. no worry's or complications over a border in Ireland.I know how they Tory nutty ERG will react. they will hit the roof but how will they fight it if they are out of power for 5 yrs. another referendum, arguing what? we might as well be back in the EU. fair enough, let them call for another referendum.Labour will need to go far further than the Torys have to solve all these serious problems. they know that but they don't have to announce those compromises until they are in power.It all depends on Labour getting a decent majority in 2024 to scare the crap out of the Tory party and drag the majority of Tory MPs who were pro EU SM back to the same Tory party pre 2016.Unison voted to back PR yesterday, who knows, might end up being in next Labour manifesto.Many want Starmer to fight to re-join SM.It's not that am against re-joining the EU or passionately against PR it's more about giving people a reason not to vote Labour.We're doing Johnson a huge favour making these election issues. Labour can't do sod all for over 2 yrs, the last election was massive, we are paying the cost for that disastrous defeat now.