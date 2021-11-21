« previous next »
Author Topic: The UK have acccepted Brexit  (Read 545 times)

The UK have acccepted Brexit
Been on my holibobs and seen quite a few things when chilling and catching up with world mediia that this statement is fairly standard

Have we accepted it?

I binned quite a few people that turned out to be inbred racist bigoted c*nts

I don't accept anything and I'm glad these dickheads outed themselves and I've fucked them off

But is anyone else of a different opinion? Forgive and forget? Move on?
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Really not sure. Part of me thinks lets just sit tight, let some of the heat get out of the argument and then start making the case for rejoining the EU in good time, I still dont think weve seen all of the fall out of leaving yet and we need to let that take effect before reopening the debate. Covid has hidden a lot of the issues or the can was kicked down the road because of it. But I think at a minimum it will be another 20 years at the earliest that we could rejoin and some of us might not even be around to see it.

But theres also part of me that thinks whats the point in waiting? Some of the idiots who voted wont ever accept it was a mistake so theres no point in waiting for them to change their minds because they never will and the Remain/Rejoin campaign should start ASAP and hope we can convince enough Leavers of their folly.
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
As time passes more and more of those who voted for it will be in the ground. There's no way the youth of today will accept the current situation for the rest of their lives.
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
As time passes more and more of those who voted for it will be in the ground. There's no way the youth of today will accept the current situation for the rest of their lives.

That's pretty much my synopsis.

No way will people accept this - when they see something so much better over the water - just the airport queues alone should be enough.
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Any return will be less favourable than the one we had to begin with. Still, better than the shit we have now anyway
I fear this will put us back 50 years. The children of the selfish & the bigots will turn out the same. Perhaps the benefits of EU membership will be forgotten & we will become increasingly insular. The pro-freedum propaganda will continue to be pumped out to keep its leaders in power whilst our economy continues to decline.

Jeez I sound like Frankie Boyle.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 02:24:21 pm
As time passes more and more of those who voted for it will be in the ground. There's no way the youth of today will accept the current situation for the rest of their lives.

Not a chance they will, my teenage lad hates Brexit, he hates that he can't just go and live in Europe when he leaves school if he wants. His generation and the older ones will not accept this. It might take 15 or 20 years, but by then there will be a few million who voted for it who are no more and a few million kids able to vote and they will want change.

Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
I fear this will put us back 50 years. The children of the selfish & the bigots will turn out the same. Perhaps the benefits of EU membership will be forgotten & we will become increasingly insular. The pro-freedum propaganda will continue to be pumped out to keep its leaders in power whilst our economy continues to decline.

Jeez I sound like Frankie Boyle.

That Nazi c*nt Mogg said it would take 50 years.

Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 04:43:52 pm
That's pretty much my synopsis.

No way will people accept this - when they see something so much better over the water - just the airport queues alone should be enough.

Imagine if we had a willing work force who could freely come here and pick fruit and veg and take jobs as baggage handlers and ground crew.........
Re: The UK have acccepted Brexit
Ill never accept it. I think it was the worst thing to happen to this country in our lifetime, and we havent even seen the worst of it yet (plus, things like Covid and the war in Ukraine are being blamed for a lot of the shit thats happening at the moment, which is a nice convenient result for the Brexiteers).

Putting aside the sheer stupidity of not being able to trade with our closest neighbours and the economic catastrophe that results from that, its also given a lot of people license to act like horrible racist arseholes, and weve become a much more nasty and embarrassing country. If Cameron hadnt had set up the referendum (which, let us not forget, he only did as he was worried about his voters defecting to Frottage and arrogantly thought Remain would easily win), we wouldnt have Johnson in power and all the shit thats resulted from that. I genuinely think Cameron belongs in jail for how much he damaged this country.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 04:43:52 pm
That's pretty much my synopsis.

No way will people accept this - when they see something so much better over the water - just the airport queues alone should be enough.

My kids are 23 and 20.  They reckon maybe 20% of their age group support Brexit. 
I'll never accept it. Not one good thing has come out this fucking thing and the brexiteers are the most arrogant people I have ever come across, just basking in pure racism.
The effects of Brexit will be normalised so much now and with politicians and media afraid to link the downturn of the economy to Brexit itself, for fear of alienating the voters then there probably won't be such a clamour to go back
Thankfully I don't have to accept it - I have a way out of this mess and back in to the EU along with my fellow Scots. I feel for those of you without that option. You don't even have a party that has a chance of gaining power that is willing to fight it.
On the face of it, no party wants to fight it, instead they're arguing to make it work. Dont know how they do that

Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Yesterday at 10:22:22 pm
Ill never accept it. I think it was the worst thing to happen to this country in our lifetime, and we havent even seen the worst of it yet (plus, things like Covid and the war in Ukraine are being blamed for a lot of the shit thats happening at the moment, which is a nice convenient result for the Brexiteers).

Putting aside the sheer stupidity of not being able to trade with our closest neighbours and the economic catastrophe that results from that, its also given a lot of people license to act like horrible racist arseholes, and weve become a much more nasty and embarrassing country. If Cameron hadnt had set up the referendum (which, let us not forget, he only did as he was worried about his voters defecting to Frottage and arrogantly thought Remain would easily win), we wouldnt have Johnson in power and all the shit thats resulted from that. I genuinely think Cameron belongs in jail for how much he damaged this country.
We haven't seen the worse of it, Johnson is still refusing to implement his Brexit fully as it will bring chaos. the more we diverge the more messy things become. the hard right said they want to make it impossible for us to re-join the EU in the future, I assume they mean tying us into long term commitments.


I can understand and accept why people voted leave in June 2016 but there were no excuses for voting for it again over 3yrs later in Dec 2019, the real damage was done in those 3 yrs in between votes.
I really don't think the country has the appetite to go through another Brexit campaign full of debates and arguments. the Labour politicians certainly don't as it's a no win situation now.

Imo The best case scenario is for a Labour government to take power and allow NI flourish, the Torys fear this already,  a direct easy comparison, NI as good as in the SM is flourishing, rest of UK outside the SM is tanking, we have to have the same deal, it's the most sensible option. our economy will pick up. no worry's or complications over a border in Ireland.
I know how they Tory nutty ERG will react. they will hit the roof but how will they fight it if they are out of power for 5 yrs. another referendum, arguing what? we might as well be back in the EU. fair enough, let them call for another referendum.
Labour will need to go far further than the Torys have to solve all these serious problems. they know that but they don't have to announce those compromises until they are in power.
It all depends on Labour getting a decent majority in 2024 to scare the crap out of the Tory party and drag the majority of Tory MPs who were pro EU SM back to the same Tory party pre 2016.
Unison voted to back PR yesterday, who knows, might end up being in next Labour manifesto.
Many want Starmer to fight to re-join SM.
It's not that am against re-joining the EU or passionately against PR it's more about giving people a reason not to vote Labour.
We're doing Johnson a huge favour making these election issues. Labour can't do sod all for over 2 yrs, the last election was massive, we are paying the cost for that disastrous defeat now.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:33:45 pm
We haven't seen the worse of it, Johnson is still refusing to implement his Brexit fully as it will bring chaos. the more we diverge the more messy things become. the hard right said they want to make it impossible for us to re-join the EU in the future, I assume they mean tying us into long term commitments.


I can understand and accept why people voted leave in June 2016 but there were no excuses for voting for it again over 3yrs later in Dec 2019, the real damage was done in those 3 yrs in between votes.
I really don't think the country has the appetite to go through another Brexit campaign full of debates and arguments. the Labour politicians certainly don't as it's a no win situation now.

Imo The best case scenario is for a Labour government to take power and allow NI flourish, the Torys fear this already,  a direct easy comparison, NI as good as in the SM is flourishing, rest of UK outside the SM is tanking, we have to have the same deal, it's the most sensible option. our economy will pick up. no worry's or complications over a border in Ireland.
I know how they Tory nutty ERG will react. they will hit the roof but how will they fight it if they are out of power for 5 yrs. another referendum, arguing what? we might as well be back in the EU. fair enough, let them call for another referendum.
Labour will need to go far further than the Torys have to solve all these serious problems. they know that but they don't have to announce those compromises until they are in power.
It all depends on Labour getting a decent majority in 2024 to scare the crap out of the Tory party and drag the majority of Tory MPs who were pro EU SM back to the same Tory party pre 2016.
Unison voted to back PR yesterday, who knows, might end up being in next Labour manifesto.
Many want Starmer to fight to re-join SM.
It's not that am against re-joining the EU or passionately against PR it's more about giving people a reason not to vote Labour.
We're doing Johnson a huge favour making these election issues. Labour can't do sod all for over 2 yrs, the last election was massive, we are paying the cost for that disastrous defeat now.

You talk a lot about the ideas you have to restore people's faith in politics and yet here you are advocating for Labour to be dishonest with the public. Lying/misleading/whatever you want to call it isn't only bad when the Tories do it.
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:09:41 am
You talk a lot about the ideas you have to restore people's faith in politics and yet here you are advocating for Labour to be dishonest with the public. Lying/misleading/whatever you want to call it isn't only bad when the Tories do it.
No. am not arguing for Labour to argue we shouldn't re-join the SM or the EU to get elected and then take us back into the SM or the EU once they get a majority. am saying Labour have 2 yrs before they face a election, that should be spent arguing just how well NI is doing and how NI majority is happy with the deal they have now.  Labour have said this already but it needs hammering, I know the implications of what this means and am sure the ERG nutcases do as well but a closer relationship with more compromise needs to happen and that will be the first step back towards the EU.
The worse is impending.  Were still operating under grace periods.
