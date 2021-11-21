Ill never accept it. I think it was the worst thing to happen to this country in our lifetime, and we havent even seen the worst of it yet (plus, things like Covid and the war in Ukraine are being blamed for a lot of the shit thats happening at the moment, which is a nice convenient result for the Brexiteers).
Putting aside the sheer stupidity of not being able to trade with our closest neighbours and the economic catastrophe that results from that, its also given a lot of people license to act like horrible racist arseholes, and weve become a much more nasty and embarrassing country. If Cameron hadnt had set up the referendum (which, let us not forget, he only did as he was worried about his voters defecting to Frottage and arrogantly thought Remain would easily win), we wouldnt have Johnson in power and all the shit thats resulted from that. I genuinely think Cameron belongs in jail for how much he damaged this country.