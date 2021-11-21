Really not sure. Part of me thinks lets just sit tight, let some of the heat get out of the argument and then start making the case for rejoining the EU in good time, I still dont think weve seen all of the fall out of leaving yet and we need to let that take effect before reopening the debate. Covid has hidden a lot of the issues or the can was kicked down the road because of it. But I think at a minimum it will be another 20 years at the earliest that we could rejoin and some of us might not even be around to see it.



But theres also part of me that thinks whats the point in waiting? Some of the idiots who voted wont ever accept it was a mistake so theres no point in waiting for them to change their minds because they never will and the Remain/Rejoin campaign should start ASAP and hope we can convince enough Leavers of their folly.