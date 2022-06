Really not sure. Part of me thinks letís just sit tight, let some of the heat get out of the argument and then start making the case for rejoining the EU in good time, I still donít think weíve seen all of the fall out of leaving yet and we need to let that take effect before reopening the debate. Covid has hidden a lot of the issues or the can was kicked down the road because of it. But I think at a minimum it will be another 20 years at the earliest that we could rejoin and some of us might not even be around to see it.



But thereís also part of me that thinks whatís the point in waiting? Some of the idiots who voted wonít ever accept it was a mistake so thereís no point in waiting for them to change their minds because they never will and the Remain/Rejoin campaign should start ASAP and hope we can convince enough Leavers of their folly.