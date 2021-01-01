Refreshing our forward line





Every now and again their is a pivitol moment in this club's history, the time when we either rapidly or slowly refresh our attacking line





This time it is the full realisation that one of our most loved combinations, Mane-Firmino-Salah could look like Diaz-Nunez-Jota shortly





Just remember we've done this before





Hunt-St.John-Thompson slowly morphed (through trying Hateley, Evans, Whitham, Graham and Boersma) into Heighway-Toshack-Keegan (not forgetting Peter Cormack though)





In turn, through Johnson and Fairclough that morphed into Dalglish-Rush





In turn again though Hodgson, Robinson and Walsh that turned into Beardsley-Aldridge-Barnes





Then again, though Rosenthal, Saunders, Walters, Clough to Fowler-Collymore-McManaman





Then again, through Reidle, Dundee, Camara, Meijer to Owen-Heskey





Again, through Baros, Diouf, Nunez, Cisse, Crouch to Torres-Kuyt-Babel





Then again, though Keane, Ngog, Pennant, Carroll, Bellamy, to Suarez-Sturridge-Sterling and then to Klopp





Sometimes it takes time and those who are bought to fill the shoes are discarded quickly, like Veronin, Aspas etc





This time I think we've done really well so, excepting the Jury is still out on Nunez in the PL, but looking good (and we've still got Salah)





Good Luck Divock, good luck Sadio, good luck Takumi