Refreshing the forward line
Refreshing our forward line


Every now and again their is a pivitol moment in this club's history, the time when we either rapidly or slowly refresh our attacking line


This time it is the full realisation that one of our most loved combinations, Mane-Firmino-Salah could look like Diaz-Nunez-Jota shortly


Just remember we've done this before


Hunt-St.John-Thompson slowly morphed (through trying Hateley, Evans, Whitham, Graham and Boersma) into Heighway-Toshack-Keegan (not forgetting Peter Cormack though)


In turn, through Johnson and Fairclough that morphed into Dalglish-Rush


In turn again though Hodgson, Robinson and Walsh that turned into Beardsley-Aldridge-Barnes


Then again, though Rosenthal, Saunders, Walters, Clough to Fowler-Collymore-McManaman


Then again, through Reidle, Dundee, Camara, Meijer to Owen-Heskey


Again, through Baros, Diouf, Nunez, Cisse, Crouch to Torres-Kuyt-Babel


Then again, though Keane, Ngog, Pennant, Carroll, Bellamy,  to Suarez-Sturridge-Sterling and then to Klopp


Sometimes it takes time and those who are bought to fill the shoes are discarded quickly, like Veronin, Aspas etc


This time I think we've done really well so, excepting the Jury is still out on Nunez in the PL, but looking good (and we've still got Salah)


Good Luck Divock, good luck Sadio, good luck Takumi
Re: Refreshing the forward line
Salah Nunez Diaz

i'm super excited for that front line, with Jota and Bobby to come on against tired defences..

mouth watering!
Re: Refreshing the forward line
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:30 am
Suarez and Sturridge to Ricky Lambert and Mario Balotelli.
We don't talk about that
Re: Refreshing the forward line
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:30 am
Suarez and Sturridge to Ricky Lambert and Mario Balotelli.

Who pissed on your chips this morning?

We've been blessed with great forwards down the decades and I'm looking forward to seeing how things go with the new ones, lots to get excited about
Re: Refreshing the forward line
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:28:54 am
Who pissed on your chips this morning?

We've been blessed with great forwards down the decades and I'm looking forward to seeing how things go with the new ones, lots to get excited about

Just a light hearted joke.

Agree, the front three looks to have been planned well for succession. Nunez, Diaz and Jota refreshing things. The prospect of Salah, Mane and Firmino getting old at the same time we couldn't afford. Just hope Mo signs.
Re: Refreshing the forward line
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:28:54 am
Who pissed on your chips this morning?

We've been blessed with great forwards down the decades and I'm looking forward to seeing how things go with the new ones, lots to get excited about

The same person as every morning at a guess. Its a six figure income.

Weve always actually done pretty well with replacing strikers, even when we were a bit shit
Re: Refreshing the forward line
Let's not forget how good Jota has been since coming in. I think the final few months of last season has been his only lull in form since arriving. He was really poor during that period but I'm sure he'll be back to his best after a summer off. There's also been a misconception that he's just a poacher and that his build up play isn't good. He's shown during his time here, particularly his first season, that he's much more than that. Anyway, I don't think it's a certainty that Nunez is immediately first choice.

Call me pessimistic, but I don't think I'll ever see a Liverpool attack as complete, talented, balanced as Salah, Firmino and Mane were during those three years. What a joy they have been.
Re: Refreshing the forward line
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:16:07 pm
Let's not forget how good Jota has been since coming in. I think the final few months of last season has been his only lull in form since arriving. He was really poor during that period but I'm sure he'll be back to his best after a summer off. There's also been a misconception that he's just a poacher and that his build up play isn't good. He's shown during his time here, particularly his first season, that he's much more than that. Anyway, I don't think it's a certainty that Nunez is immediately first choice.

Call me pessimistic, but I don't think I'll ever see a Liverpool attack as complete, talented, balanced as Salah, Firmino and Mane were during those three years. What a joy they have been.

Yeah, people overlooking jota is weird.
