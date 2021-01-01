Refreshing our forward line
Every now and again their is a pivitol moment in this club's history, the time when we either rapidly or slowly refresh our attacking line
This time it is the full realisation that one of our most loved combinations, Mane-Firmino-Salah could look like Diaz-Nunez-Jota shortly
Just remember we've done this before
Hunt-St.John-Thompson slowly morphed (through trying Hateley, Evans, Whitham, Graham and Boersma) into Heighway-Toshack-Keegan (not forgetting Peter Cormack though)
In turn, through Johnson and Fairclough that morphed into Dalglish-Rush
In turn again though Hodgson, Robinson and Walsh that turned into Beardsley-Aldridge-Barnes
Then again, though Rosenthal, Saunders, Walters, Clough to Fowler-Collymore-McManaman
Then again, through Reidle, Dundee, Camara, Meijer to Owen-Heskey
Again, through Baros, Diouf, Nunez, Cisse, Crouch to Torres-Kuyt-Babel
Then again, though Keane, Ngog, Pennant, Carroll, Bellamy, to Suarez-Sturridge-Sterling and then to Klopp
Sometimes it takes time and those who are bought to fill the shoes are discarded quickly, like Veronin, Aspas etc
This time I think we've done really well so, excepting the Jury is still out on Nunez in the PL, but looking good (and we've still got Salah)
Good Luck Divock, good luck Sadio, good luck Takumi