Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #360 on: January 15, 2024, 02:45:27 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on January 15, 2024, 11:28:47 am
Klopp didnt even give him pre season. He wont pay for us again cant even get in the Preston squad
He was still injured during pre-season from the knee surgery he had last February and was not expected to play again until October/November.  It sounds like he never got up to match fitness for Preston and then caught Covid after belatedly getting into the team in December.  Preston presumably thought he was good enough that getting six months out of him for a season long loan would be worth it.

It's been a wasted six months for Ramsay but I wouldn't say it's anything more than that right now.  Anthony Gordon had a dreadful loan to Preston at the same age and Harry Kane had a few bad loans before Captain Tim gave him a chance at Spurs.

Hopefully we can help him get to full fitness or, if he is there already, line up a good loan move for him.  In hindsight we should probably have kept him here for his rehab and then loaned him out in January once he'd clocked some minutes for our U21s.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #361 on: January 15, 2024, 03:18:46 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on January 15, 2024, 11:28:47 am
Klopp didnt even give him pre season. He wont pay for us again cant even get in the Preston squad

Exactly. Same as that Kane lad who never made it at Spurs after failing out on loan.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #362 on: January 15, 2024, 03:28:07 pm
Why write someone off, whats there to gain?

Its not that long ago that there were posts saying Harvey and Curtis were never going to be good enough for us.

Ultimately he might not make it here but shall we just wait and see
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #363 on: January 15, 2024, 04:00:21 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on January 15, 2024, 11:28:47 am
Klopp didnt even give him pre season. He wont pay for us again cant even get in the Preston squad

He was injured was he not? Even after joining Preston he was using our facilities for rehab.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #364 on: January 15, 2024, 04:08:05 pm
Yeah, he was injured, people need to chill a bit with throwing players out.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #365 on: January 15, 2024, 04:08:29 pm
Quote from: tubby on January 15, 2024, 11:30:13 am
He's an odd one, because he looked good in his fleeting appearances for us, and he looked really good in Scotland.

Don't think him not getting in the Preston squad means anything at this stage.  Just needs to get fit and get a run of games and then we'll see where he's at.

Suggestions on the Preston forum of an attitude problem. He's had his injury issues but if he's fit now you'd expect Lowe would want him pushing for a place in the team rather than discarded. They've got injuries in that position as well.

Maybe loan him back to Aberdeen till the end of the season to get a run of games back in him.

Like with Carvalho it's going to be hard for him to get back in Klopp's plans. They're both surplus to requirements at the moment.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #366 on: January 15, 2024, 11:02:39 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 15, 2024, 03:28:07 pm
Why write someone off, whats there to gain?

Its not that long ago that there were posts saying Harvey and Curtis were never going to be good enough for us.

Ultimately he might not make it here but shall we just wait and see

Some people always feel the need to moan about something, and to be negative. It's a curse ...
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #367 on: January 16, 2024, 09:18:39 am
Quote from: Fromola on January 15, 2024, 04:08:29 pm
Suggestions on the Preston forum of an attitude problem. He's had his injury issues but if he's fit now you'd expect Lowe would want him pushing for a place in the team rather than discarded. They've got injuries in that position as well.

Maybe loan him back to Aberdeen till the end of the season to get a run of games back in him.

Like with Carvalho it's going to be hard for him to get back in Klopp's plans. They're both surplus to requirements at the moment.

Not really sure why people peddle this sort of nonsense when its not even slightly substantiated. Not every promising young player has the same linear path.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #368 on: January 16, 2024, 11:22:48 am
Quote from: Redley on January 16, 2024, 09:18:39 am
Not really sure why people peddle this sort of nonsense when its not even slightly substantiated. Not every promising young player has the same linear path.

The same line was trotted out about Curtis a year or so ago.

His attitude problem was diagnosed by the body language experts as arrogance.

Give young players time as some develop into first team options and others move on. I bet Gerry Byrne and Tommy Smith had the same critics 65 years ago. ;D
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #369 on: January 16, 2024, 11:59:00 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January 16, 2024, 11:22:48 am
The same line was trotted out about Curtis a year or so ago.

His attitude problem was diagnosed by the body language experts as arrogance.

Give young players time as some develop into first team options and others move on. I bet Gerry Byrne and Tommy Smith had the same critics 65 years ago. ;D

Not where either of them could hear, though...
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #370 on: Today at 12:56:32 am
Wigan loan cut short due to limited League One opportunities.

Hope he gets the game against Accrington before being loaned out again.

Gonna go out on a limb and assume he's not replacing anyone...
