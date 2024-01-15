Klopp didnt even give him pre season. He wont pay for us again cant even get in the Preston squad



He was still injured during pre-season from the knee surgery he had last February and was not expected to play again until October/November. It sounds like he never got up to match fitness for Preston and then caught Covid after belatedly getting into the team in December. Preston presumably thought he was good enough that getting six months out of him for a season long loan would be worth it.It's been a wasted six months for Ramsay but I wouldn't say it's anything more than that right now. Anthony Gordon had a dreadful loan to Preston at the same age and Harry Kane had a few bad loans before Captain Tim gave him a chance at Spurs.Hopefully we can help him get to full fitness or, if he is there already, line up a good loan move for him. In hindsight we should probably have kept him here for his rehab and then loaned him out in January once he'd clocked some minutes for our U21s.