Obviously too early to say if he will be a huge signing, though based off last night's cameo, he was utterly solid. Looked confident and focused, great 1st appearance.



Hopefully he can do a Robbo but he'll need longer to settle in, Robbo had already bossed it in the PL with Hull, it's a huge jump from the level at Aberdeen and he's younger.You do get a good feeling with us and Scottish players. Robbo signed at a time when Scotland had been a graveyard for talent for a long time. Since then it's got better and Doak is already ripping up the youth teams.We've got two really good future prospects in Ramsey and Bradley but do need another RB option now. Ramsey now he's fit will have the chance to do a lot work with the coaches during the break. He's missed a few months really.