Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
June 21, 2022, 06:41:38 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June 20, 2022, 03:48:52 pm

Useful practice for playing against our neighbours
Should have held his unveiling at Lassiters hotel.
Scottish-Don

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
June 23, 2022, 08:55:24 am
Quote from: royhendo on June 19, 2022, 11:45:50 pm
Gotta say this kind of signing is right up my Lang Stracht. I think hell surprise a few in the way Tsimikas has, given time. Every Aberdonian Ive spoken to (one) has raved about him.

Sharkfin says the best prospect there in 20 years - that includes James Maddison and Ryan Fraser, for current Premier League players. Strachan is probably the one player who made the biggest impact down here having come from there - once he got away from Ferguson.

Anyway, he has all the tools to do really well - quite an ask to go up against the best right back in the game.



Your forgetting Stevie Archibald.
Yorkykopite

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
June 23, 2022, 10:10:00 am
Quote from: Scottish-Don on June 23, 2022, 08:55:24 am
Your forgetting Stevie Archibald.


At risk of entering a family dispute may I also humbly suggest Martin Buchan. Not at the same level as the great Liverpool centre backs of his era, but probably the best of the pack that followed.
Sangria

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
June 23, 2022, 10:10:17 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on June 21, 2022, 12:56:36 pm
Blasphemy to forget about club legend Charlie Adam.

Launched Britain's first satellite.
royhendo

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
June 23, 2022, 10:32:23 am
Quote from: Scottish-Don on June 23, 2022, 08:55:24 am
Your forgetting Stevie Archibald.

Hiya Davie!

(Archibald was mince.)
TAA66

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
June 23, 2022, 11:46:08 pm
Welcome Calvin! Hopefully he gets a few games in the domestic cups to show what he can do
Ghost Town

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
June 24, 2022, 12:28:40 am
Quote from: TAA66 on June 23, 2022, 11:46:08 pm
Welcome Calvin! Hopefully he gets a few games in the domestic cups to show what he can do
Quite low expectations you have there. I'd say hopefully he has lots of games in the league and CL because he turns out to be absolutely boss ;)
blacksun

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
July 1, 2022, 06:18:05 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 24, 2022, 12:28:40 am
Quite low expectations you have there. I'd say hopefully he has lots of games in the league and CL because he turns out to be absolutely boss ;)
Tbf you cant expect TAA to want him to do too well, he's had a good run in his local team he isn't going to wanna have some young upstart from Aberdeen coming in and messing that up ;)
stockdam

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
July 2, 2022, 12:08:06 pm
Welcome Calvin. You are at the most exciting club in the world with the best manager.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Yesterday at 10:22:09 am
Klopp says Ramsay has an injury thats kept him out of training so far:

Quote
Unfortunately, Calvin is now not training with us in the moment, he has a little injury. Nobody knew, we found it when he did his medical check. Until today he has no problems but the medical department tells us if we dont take care for that now, he will have a problem in the future.

So, when you are that young then of course he has a long career ahead of him, so we are very responsible in these moments, so he didnt train yet with the team but is doing a lot of fitness work. So, it will not take too long I think.

So I didnt see him yet in training but everything we saw about him, we heard about him, I heard from him: a fantastic boy. And what a player he is, what he did for Aberdeen last year, absolutely exceptional.

In his age group and you know the things we need from a full-back, he is as close as it gets to the things we want and is still a kid. So we really expect a lot from him in the long term.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-nunez-love-ramsay-fitness-and-carvalho-roles
tubby

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Yesterday at 10:24:14 am
Shame he can't get started yet, but good that they caught it in the medical and can get him the right treatment to make sure it's not an issue going forward.
Creg

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Today at 02:03:07 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:24:14 am
Shame he can't get started yet, but good that they caught it in the medical and can get him the right treatment to make sure it's not an issue going forward.

Have a season ticket at Pittodrie and Calvin missed a couple of months late last year with a hamstring injury and then struggled to be consistently fit following that. Think his head was perhaps turned by transfer speculation in January, also.

90 minutes was a stretch at times but last year was really his breakthrough. Aberdeen were a shambles on and off the pitch but he has been on the fringes of the first team for last few seasons. Was talk of him getting a chance earlier but had to wait until he was 16 (was going to be named in match day squad until we realised was against SPL rules].

Think its a good deal for both sides. Definitely has the potential and will benefit from better sports science, coaching etc. I dont think hes ready to step in as a regular back up to Trent straight away but hopefully proves me wrong.

https://twitter.com/AberdeenFC/status/1064235541653204992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1064235541653204992%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fne98.net%2F2020%2F04%2F11%2Ffeature-aberdeens-stars-of-tomorrow-the-key-players-in-the-development-squad%2F
