Author Topic: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath  (Read 8390 times)

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 02:19:47 pm »






Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 02:22:13 pm »
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 02:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:52:58 pm
You think he'll fail as a player and join the admin staff?



;)

😂😂😂
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:35:30 pm »
Nine assists in a shite side, imagine how many he gets with good forwards latching onto his crosses and passes.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 02:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 02:35:30 pm
Nine assists in a shite side, imagine how many he gets with good forwards latching onto his crosses and passes.

A mouth-watering prospect, glad to hear Calv inclined to join a decent team rather than a pants one like United.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 02:38:31 pm »
Really excited about this one, think he'll be excellent for us.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 02:58:06 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 02:36:49 pm
A mouth-watering prospect, glad to hear Calv inclined to join a decent team rather than a pants one like United.
I see what you did there 👀
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 03:11:19 pm »
We have found Milly Jr.  ;D

Quote
Calvin Ramsay:

I can play right back or central midfield or right wing, wherever!
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 03:13:21 pm »
Welcome to LFC. I hope you are so good, that Trent improves even more.

Good times ahead.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 03:34:44 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 02:36:49 pm
A mouth-watering prospect, glad to hear Calv inclined to join a decent team rather than a pants one like United.

Ramsay's streets ahead of any prospect at United, or Everton for that matter. He was never going to become a player with our "good neighbours" and "good friends".
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 03:50:53 pm »
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:11:56 pm »
As we've signed him a few weeks before he turns 19 I think he'll count as homegrown when he turns 21. Is that correct?
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:40:39 pm »
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 05:47:16 pm »
That beeb article says he doesn't have the presence of Nathan Patterson, a fellow Scottish right back who signed for Everton.
Damn, they're always one step ahead.
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 06:06:02 pm »
Calvin is certainly joining an illustrious list that includes some legends like Kenny, Graeme, Alan and Andy  :)
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 06:07:37 pm »
Good luck to him. Under the best manager in the world I think he'll do okay..
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 06:20:29 pm »
👀 Calvin Ramsay back when he was with the Aberdeen U13s!

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1538556965919637504
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 06:22:21 pm »
Quote from: _Redman on Yesterday at 06:20:29 pm
👀 Calvin Ramsay back when he was with the Aberdeen U13s!

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1538556965919637504

Fucking hell.  And that's a fullback these days.
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 07:20:52 pm »
Quote from: _Redman on Yesterday at 06:20:29 pm
👀 Calvin Ramsay back when he was with the Aberdeen U13s!

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1538556965919637504

The last of the street footballers.  Nice.


Weve also signed another Scottish lad. I think hes 16, but hes really skilful and pacey. Maybe Scotland is the only place in The U.K. where kids still play footie in the streets. 

Whats the lads name. I have forgotten
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:23:36 pm by Peabee »
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 07:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:20:52 pm
The last of the street footballers.  Nice.


Weve also signed another Scottish lad. I think hes 16, but hes really skilful and pacey. Maybe Scotland is the only place in The U.K. where kids still play footie in the streets. 

Whats the lads name. I have forgotten

Ben Doak from Celtic.
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 07:41:13 pm »
Welcome Calvin Ramsey.

Watch Fabinho and Thiago carefully.

Kloppo will turn you into a midfield monster.
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 07:42:07 pm »
Quote from: _Redman on Yesterday at 06:20:29 pm
👀 Calvin Ramsay back when he was with the Aberdeen U13s!

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1538556965919637504
Thiago: "Meh, not bad. Now stand aside young'un..."
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 07:45:04 pm »
I'm just glad there are some other Aberdonians on here that can actually provide some insight on him.

I've let the side down.  ;D
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm »
Quote from: _Redman on Yesterday at 06:20:29 pm
👀 Calvin Ramsay back when he was with the Aberdeen U13s!

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1538556965919637504

Yeah, but can he do it on a cold, wet, Tuesday night in Stoke ?
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 07:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm
Yeah, but can he do it on a cold, wet, Tuesday night in Stoke ?

Stoke is nothing compared to Pittodrie.
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 08:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:51:43 pm
Stoke is nothing compared to Pittodrie.

How accurate is it mate that this part of Scotland just got electricity recently?
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 08:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:21:04 pm
How accurate is it mate that this part of Scotland just got electricity recently?

Samie. These are the posh Jocks. Theyre all called Frazer and Cameron.
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 09:05:30 pm »
Quote from: sharkfin034 on Yesterday at 02:23:53 am
Evening to my fellow reds! I am a lifelong Liverpool fan, who is also from Aberdeen! I have not been on here to post since the devastating loss to Real Madrid in 2018, how times have changed. It will be weird to read RAWK as having been crowned Premier League champions. That Said, I felt compelled to return in such glorious times as these. Never really thought the day would come when someone from my city would sign for my team!

As I am in the fortunate situation to have attended Pittodrie (a very respectable) 1 time this season past, I feel honour bound to report my field intelligence back to you, the good people of RAWK. I am talking real world, human reconnaissance that could be vital to the war effort next season.

First of all, the name. You have to admit it's a cool name. Especially in Aberdeen. Calvin Klein is very popular here (low bar).

Okay, but seriously, he can play! My brother saw him a few more times this season and we both agree, he is probably one of the best players we have ever seen in the Dons shirt, certainly from the  last 20 years anyway. I don't say that lightly, we both played to a high level growing up and I consider myself a more technical analyser of the game than most fans. He definitely fits many of the criteria of a Klopp mould of player and of the full back role he currently utilises. I actually made this remark during the game I was at, months before we knew he would go to Liverpool.

He can dribble! This is his most eye catching attribute and he goes by players at ease sometimes. He has a couple of signatures, one which forced my brother to exclaim "fuck me, hes slippery", in the family stand of all places. He is a threat down the byline, and cutting infield, where he can shoot or pass. Look up a video of him doing this for the youth team at 13 years old, rocketing in a left foot shot from distance. Aberdeen FC media department will be very grateful for the pageviews.

I'm amazed to utter the words, but he does have potential. He has much work to do on positioning and defending in general, and even his technical ability will need to be raised when joining an elite club. The most obvious thing he needs to work on is aerial defence when balls are targeted cross-field, but this is also tied to physical development which will come more naturally.

Overall I rate him as having a very good chance to developing into a useful weapon down the flank, who offers something a little more direct than Alexander-Arnold. This signing will be seen as a low key and perhaps underwhelming signing to some, but I think people may be surprised once they see him play. I know I was. I think once he settles in and learns the standards and the technical patterns, his game will possibly raise a level or two playing around better players.

Last but not least, I can confirm that he does not belong to the group of Aberdeen FC players that frequent the bars and clubs of Aberdeen on a weekly basis. Yes this does happen. If you want to meet a "professional footballer", then look no further than the casinos of Aberdeen at 4.30am on a Saturday or Sunday morning. You stumble in, bleary eyed and hungry for the city's hottest ticket in town at that time, the breakfast platter (again, low bar), only to find Zander Diamond on the roulette wheel.

Let's be excited! I am probably the only person in my city that is happy with this transfer, what with all the Fergie worshipping Man UTD fans we have here.

Oh yea, happy Darwin Nunez day, week, year!

Nice to read this from a Dons fan.

I went to University there a decade ago and I find it surreal to have an Aberdonian at Liverpool. He must be the first Aberdonian at Liverpool since big Ron Yeats.

Good to hear about the professionalism of the lad because the fitness levels are night and day when comparing SPL to Premier League. I remember reading Ryan Fraser eating ice creams and being told to cut it out at Bournemouth as that was a bad habit he'd picked up at Aberdeen. Says a lot about the SPL and Scottish football that that kind of diet is still tolerated a quarter of a century since Wenger set healthy trends in England.

And great to hear he hasn't been frequenting G-Casino on Union Street, downing pints of Tennents at 4 in the morning. I crossed paths with Jamie Langfield a decade ago when he tried chatting up some lass in a bar up Union Street. Little did he realise that the lass was my mates girlfriend who was the bar owner. Promptly got taken outside and kicked the shit out of.
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 09:54:11 pm »
Feels good this signing. Not big money but enough to suggest hes a first team option at some point. The Liverpool scouting is insanely good at this tier of recruitment.
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 pm »
A quote from Kenny.  :D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-signing-calvin-ramsay-dalglish-24266655

Quote
"Calvin Ramsay is the latest Scotsman to join Liverpool, and he arrives with a fine reputation as a player who can have a very good career. He broke into the Aberdeen side under Derek McInnes and quickly established himself as a first-team regular".

Naturally, his form attracted attention from many clubs, and Anfield is now his destination. Hes had a good grounding at Pittodrie, and its good to see Scottish clubs being handsomely rewarded for rearing their own with a big transfer fee. It makes the time and money invested in their academies and scouting systems totally worthwhile.
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm »
Quote from: _Redman on Yesterday at 06:20:29 pm
👀 Calvin Ramsay back when he was with the Aberdeen U13s!

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1538556965919637504

Fucking hell.  I thought my young boy was a handy player but i'm going to have to tell him he's shit and to up his game  ;D

Never seen this kid play but sounds like he's another young Trent which can only be good.  Welcome. 
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 11:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 16, 2022, 07:59:17 pm
Let him be the one that we turn to
Someone we can rely on
Closer each day
Calvin Ram-say

Possibly my favourite ever post.
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm »
Gotta say this kind of signing is right up my Lang Stracht. I think hell surprise a few in the way Tsimikas has, given time. Every Aberdonian Ive spoken to (one) has raved about him.

Sharkfin says the best prospect there in 20 years - that includes James Maddison and Ryan Fraser, for current Premier League players. Strachan is probably the one player who made the biggest impact down here having come from there - once he got away from Ferguson.

Anyway, he has all the tools to do really well - quite an ask to go up against the best right back in the game.

« Reply #113 on: Today at 12:15:30 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:30:51 pm
Possibly my favourite ever post.
Nick is a flamin galah
« Reply #114 on: Today at 12:20:13 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:30:51 pm
Possibly my favourite ever post.

Very kind. :D
« Reply #115 on: Today at 12:35:43 am »
Since Shanks day just felt right to have a few Scots in he team, looks a proper player for one so young

