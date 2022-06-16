« previous next »
Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill

JohnSullie

Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Today at 02:23:31 pm
Delete mods if threas already up couldn't find my reading glasses.
CraigDS

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #1 on: Today at 02:28:20 pm
Where has it been announced?
JohnSullie

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:29:10 pm
jackh

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #3 on: Today at 02:32:54 pm
paul joyce @_pauljoyce
Liverpool agree deal for Aberdeens Calvin Ramsay which is set to be their last incoming transfer of the window. Prepared to wait until 2023 for midfield reinforcements.
12:00 PM · Jun 16, 2022

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1537389572836974593

Calvin Ramsay: Aberdeen accept £4.5m Liverpool bid for full-back

Aberdeen have accepted a £4.5m offer from Liverpool for 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay.

The deal also includes £3m of potential add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause.

The Scotland Under-21 international has agreed a five-year contract and is expected to finalise the move following his medical in the next few days.

He is set to become Aberdeen's record sale, beating the £3m received from Nottingham Forest for defender Scott McKenna in 2020.

Ramsay has played 39 games - including 33 last season - for the Scottish Premiership side after rising through the youth ranks.

The full-back was named young player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers Association in April after an impressive breakthrough campaign that saw him linked with a host of European clubs.

On completion of the deal, he will be Liverpool's third arrival this summer following £64m Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica and £5m Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho.

Who is Ramsay and why was he in demand?
BBC Scotland's Thomas Duncan

Ramsay is a player who passes the scouts' mythical 'eye-test'. A modern attacking full-back, he looks comfortable on the ball, is strong with both feet, and his dribbling ability draws fouls.

A few months ago, Aberdeen posted a clip of Ramsay scoring from 30 yards with his weaker left foot while playing for the youth sides and another of him as a 13-year-old performing an array of skills in his garden.

His sole first-team goal - against Dundee in April - was in a similar vein as he cut infield on to his left foot and lashed in a 20-yard strike.

He contributed four league assists in a struggling Aberdeen team last season - only four non-Old Firm players produced more - and created an average of 1.58 chances per 90 minutes.

Despite all the positives, there is plenty to work on, as one might expect for an 18-year-old.

Defending crosses to the back post is a vulnerability and, while not slight, he is still developing physically. He does not have the same presence as fellow Scottish right-back Nathan Patterson, who moved to Everton in January and is two years older.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61828651
CraigDS

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #4 on: Today at 02:34:25 pm
Normally only post in here once it's official.
Prof

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #5 on: Today at 04:10:55 pm
Ramsay signs you say?

Samie

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #6 on: Today at 04:13:46 pm
Hello Neighbour.  :wave
CraigDS

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #7 on: Today at 04:15:29 pm
JohnSullie

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #8 on: Today at 04:17:26 pm
Lock it up/delete if needs be mate, don't think there will be anything official this late in the week
CraigDS

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #9 on: Today at 04:18:52 pm
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 04:17:26 pm
Lock it up/delete if needs be mate, don't think there will be anything official this late in the week

We always used to announce on Thursdays  8)
proudred

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #10 on: Today at 04:53:54 pm
Taa midfield? "'
Lad

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #11 on: Today at 05:16:27 pm
Where does this leave Neco Williams ?
Logged
Dim Glas

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #12 on: Today at 05:19:58 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 05:16:27 pm
Where does this leave Neco Williams ?

been mentioned a fair few times by LFC journos that hell leave if they get a decent offer.

He did great for Fulham, not sure if they are able to buy him on a permanent deal, but hed be allowed to go if a team comes in. 

 
KloppRoy

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
Reply #13 on: Today at 05:39:08 pm
what type of right back is this lad? attacking like Trent or solid type like steve finnan. Has anyone seen much of him. Is he ready for 1st team action if required or are we asking milner to fill in if and when?
