Leeds away likely will be as well.

That just based on us in the UCL now? Or any other factors?

Lets face it, Leeds is pretty nailed on to stay as Monday night
Any inside track on what will happen to the fixtures over the coronation weekend (May 6)?

I had assumed that the Saturday games would move to Sunday to allow the nation to focus on the coronation (in theory). We should have announcement around March 23 but would be good to know for planning.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353710.0
I presume the Arsenal game is definitely on Sunday at 4:30PM so? Anyone know if this is correct?
Yup, will be now.
Yep , that's confirmed after last night's result .
This now confirmed as the Monday too after last night
When is the Fulham game likely to be??

Do we have any idea?
is it too late for them to announce it for 12th April?

no fa cup replays from the 5th round this season.

Otherwise, the next free midweeks are in May.
I think its looking like an outside chance its going to be a bitch to get to on other times though
Fingers crossed as it's my birthday and have tickets.
It will likely be midweek after Spurs.
Cheers. Im owed a day off in lieu of about 600 hours unpaid over time, so I might put that in now.
Wednesday 3rd May probably most likely, which isnt great for me as I go on holiday that day till the Sunday so Ill be praying Brentford gets moved to the Sunday afternoon cos of the Kings coronation.
Anyone think that fulham will be announced tommorow if it is to be the 3rd may seen as brentford fixture is supposedly being announced tommorow ?
