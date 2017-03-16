« previous next »
Author Topic: 22/23 TV Fixtures  (Read 16026 times)

Offline Schmarn

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #120 on: September 29, 2022, 07:47:41 pm »

Would love it if the club unilaterally announced that it is 3pm and said that theyre making a decision because the PL have taken too long.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #121 on: September 29, 2022, 08:30:14 pm »
Just noticed we've an early kick off on Saturday morning away to Nottingham Forest after playing on Wednesday night.
That's twice already we'll have had that kick off after playing Wednesday
Offline scouser102002

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #122 on: September 29, 2022, 09:53:24 pm »
Leeds game is still down to be live on Sky Sports so its probably going to be 19:45 kick off
Online anfieldpurch

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #123 on: September 30, 2022, 10:01:06 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on September 29, 2022, 09:53:24 pm
Leeds game is still down to be live on Sky Sports so its probably going to be 19:45 kick off
Confirmed now as 19:45 on Sky Sports
Offline NickoH

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #124 on: September 30, 2022, 10:04:56 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on September 30, 2022, 10:01:06 am
Confirmed now as 19:45 on Sky Sports

It's a fucking joke isn't it
Offline redman1974

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #125 on: September 30, 2022, 10:20:44 am »
Quote from: redman1974 on September 23, 2022, 03:06:12 pm
Heard Leeds is 745 Saturday

I did mention this was a 745pm kick off about a week ago. Lads hardly ever wrong on this.
Offline scouser102002

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #126 on: September 30, 2022, 10:29:27 am »
Was never going to be anything else tbf
Offline MKB

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #127 on: September 30, 2022, 01:06:24 pm »
There was clearly some pressure from somewhere to hold the game at a different time on the Saturday, else we would have heard sooner.  19:45 wasn't nailed on until agreement was reached.

It's not ideal, but at least we have a decision at last.
Online swoopy

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #128 on: October 2, 2022, 10:59:19 am »
Looks like Amazon are planning for Boxing Day at 5.30pm
https://www.amazon.co.uk/b?ie=UTF8&node=22350511031

Although not confirmed yet.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #129 on: October 2, 2022, 11:12:15 am »
::)
Offline jammo

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #130 on: October 11, 2022, 01:50:04 pm »
Announcement today then..

Offline Christy Phelan

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #131 on: October 12, 2022, 03:46:33 pm »
Ronnie Rumour Leicester moving to the Friday night.
Offline Schmarn

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #132 on: October 12, 2022, 03:53:37 pm »
Whenever someone posts on this thread I think the TV dates have come out.
Online swoopy

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #133 on: October 12, 2022, 05:04:12 pm »
Quote from: stoz on October 12, 2022, 04:43:00 pm
A Face Value ticket for one of the biggest home games of the season? That's an amazing first-time post offer.

"To discuss" ;D
Offline stoz

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #134 on: October 12, 2022, 07:52:28 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 12, 2022, 05:04:12 pm
"To discuss" ;D

Yep! I'm sure it wasn't an "If you can give me a lift then it's yours" kind of arrangement   ;D
Offline MKB

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #135 on: October 13, 2022, 01:49:18 pm »
Two days late and counting. 

Really happy to see SoS supporting MUST's legal action over their allocation downgrade AFTER selling tickets to their Chelsea away.  We have to put allegiances aside and work together to challenge the disdain the PL show for fans with all aspects of scheduling.

Offline MKB

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #136 on: October 17, 2022, 05:16:33 pm »
Any whispers as to when this is happening?  Nearly a week late now and not a dickie bird.  Even Avanti issue apologies for lateness.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #137 on: October 20, 2022, 08:45:57 am »
Only 9 days late now. No big deal  :butt
Offline MKB

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #138 on: October 20, 2022, 10:07:46 am »
I've banged on about this before, but, mainly for environmental reasons, I'd really like to see a law that any organised event involving more than 2,000 people must have a public transport plan filed with the local authority at least three months ahead of time.  Not done, or not demonstrating how attendees can readily park without disrupting residents, or use public transport, then the event can't go ahead.  (You could still give local authorities the power to grant exemptions in exceptional circumstances such as a state funeral.)

This would focus minds.  It might even create sufficient pressure that public transport starts being provided after evening matches (e.g. Saturday night times).  Even with knock-out competitions like the FA Cup there's no reason why the next three rounds can't be drawn at once so that the eight possible home grounds for each match three rounds ahead can't have their scheduled time and plan in place early.

Pipe dreams I know, but maybe an EU initiative at some point that the UK would have to fall in line with?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #139 on: October 24, 2022, 01:22:45 pm »
13 days late
Online anfieldpurch

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #140 on: October 24, 2022, 02:25:47 pm »
Online bradders1011

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #141 on: October 24, 2022, 03:04:13 pm »
They're up:

Villa (A) moved to 5.30pm Boxing Day
Leicester (H) moved to 8pm Friday 30th Dec
Brentford (A) moved to 5.30pm Monday 2nd Jan
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #142 on: October 24, 2022, 03:07:58 pm »
Quote
Three of Liverpools Premier League games in December and early January have been rescheduled.

Unbeilevable. Fuck knows when people will know when they can book anything for Chelsea or Brighton. Disgusting.
Offline MKB

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #143 on: October 24, 2022, 03:34:00 pm »
Thank fuck for the tip a while back about the Friday Leicester game.  Was able to get a hotel locked in before the prices went crazy.  Imagine there'll be a lot of non-locals moving their tickets on as they won't be able to get home after the match now without staying sober and driving.

Disgraceful that they still haven't called the remainder of the January games.  It's Tory Party levels of incompetence, and a similar level of contempt for the ordinary man.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #144 on: October 24, 2022, 03:39:54 pm »
Am I imagining it, or did the Premier League say games werent allowed to be played NYE a few years back? When we were forced to play City on the 30th, shy of 48 hours after the previous fixture.
Offline tasmichkata

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #145 on: October 24, 2022, 03:42:47 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on October 24, 2022, 03:39:54 pm
Am I imagining it, or did the Premier League say games werent allowed to be played NYE a few years back? When we were forced to play City on the 30th, shy of 48 hours after the previous fixture.

No, it was played on 31-st.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #146 on: October 24, 2022, 03:45:15 pm »
Ah right, what was the issue with that one then? My memorys starting to go.

Was it just the gap between the games.
Offline tasmichkata

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #147 on: October 24, 2022, 03:48:22 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on October 24, 2022, 03:45:15 pm
Ah right, what was the issue with that one then? My memorys starting to go.

Was it just the gap between the games.

No issues, it was played on saturday - late kick-off 5:30. The previous game was with Stoke, the day after boxing day.
Offline PaulKS

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #148 on: October 24, 2022, 04:39:51 pm »
Brighton is the one i'm waiting for... sound
Offline Schmarn

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #149 on: October 24, 2022, 05:43:38 pm »

They have only announced the first week in January (up to Jan 5)
Offline Schmarn

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 01:55:46 pm »

Still not announced the rest of January and it's been a month since the deadline.
Online swoopy

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 05:04:51 pm »
Brighton v Liverpool - Remains Sat 3pm - 14th Jan
Liverpool v Chelsea - Sat 12.30pm - 21st Jan
Offline Tommypig

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #152 on: Today at 01:30:01 pm »
So Liverpool v Wolves is odds on now for Tuesday 17th January possibly wednesday
Offline ianrush79

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #153 on: Today at 02:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 01:30:01 pm
So Liverpool v Wolves is odds on now for Tuesday 17th January possibly wednesday

No, that week needs to be left blank for potential fa cup replays
Online swoopy

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #154 on: Today at 02:23:07 pm »
Quote from: ianrush79 on Today at 02:18:39 pm
No, that week needs to be left blank for potential fa cup replays

They need to bin off the FA Cup replays really. Digital Spy said that the PL has told the FSA that the whole missing round from September should confirmed "hopefully" next week. So they're looking to put it in January / February you'd think.
Offline ianrush79

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #155 on: Today at 02:23:59 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:23:07 pm
They need to bin off the FA Cup replays really. Digital Spy said that the PL has told the FSA that the whole missing round from September should confirmed "hopefully" next week. So they're looking to put it in January / February you'd think.

You would hope so.  Replays should have been binned off for all rounds years ago
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #156 on: Today at 04:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 01:30:01 pm
So Liverpool v Wolves is odds on now for Tuesday 17th January possibly wednesday

The next available dates if they dont scrap the FA Cup replays for that full round of postponed fixtures I believe is Tuesday 4th April and Wednesday 5th April. I think its more likely they keep the 3rd round replays and scrap the 4th round replays which would free up the midweek on Tuesday 7th February and Wednesday 8th February. Would also see us playing Wolves twice on the run away then at home!
