I've banged on about this before, but, mainly for environmental reasons, I'd really like to see a law that any organised event involving more than 2,000 people must have a public transport plan filed with the local authority at least three months ahead of time. Not done, or not demonstrating how attendees can readily park without disrupting residents, or use public transport, then the event can't go ahead. (You could still give local authorities the power to grant exemptions in exceptional circumstances such as a state funeral.)



This would focus minds. It might even create sufficient pressure that public transport starts being provided after evening matches (e.g. Saturday night times). Even with knock-out competitions like the FA Cup there's no reason why the next three rounds can't be drawn at once so that the eight possible home grounds for each match three rounds ahead can't have their scheduled time and plan in place early.



Pipe dreams I know, but maybe an EU initiative at some point that the UK would have to fall in line with?