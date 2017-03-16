So just one of ours. Surprising16:30 Spurs v Liverpool (Sky Sports)
is the saints game confirmed for the sat at 3pm then or is it to be confirmed later with some other games please ?
Anyone know when the latest possible date they can confirm the Leeds KO time? Disgrace all this movement out a fortune on a travel and potentially more also.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Why hasnt the Leeds date been confirmed?
surely leeds will be 8pm on the saturday night with TV games already scheduled for 12.30 and 17.30 that day
We don't want to play 8pm as we have Napoli on the Tuesday. We want earlier, but no TV slots. Will be 3pm if we don't agree to the 8pm slot.
Really, really hoping it's 3pm.
The Leeds site is showing 2pm Saturday for the last few days.
2pm was the kick off for Sunday so they obvious just didn't change it.3pm or 7:45 will be probably.
Heard Leeds is 745 Saturday
Seen a few on twitter saying it'll either be 3pm or 7:45pm.. guess it is all down to Sky if they want to still televise it..
