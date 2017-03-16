« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: 22/23 TV Fixtures  (Read 9753 times)

Offline Christy Phelan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #80 on: September 13, 2022, 06:25:36 pm »
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,958
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #81 on: September 13, 2022, 07:06:49 pm »
Unbelievable they didn't announce the KO time for Leeds as part of that
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,336
  • The runaway train.....
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #82 on: September 13, 2022, 07:42:37 pm »
So just one of ours. Surprising

16:30 Spurs v Liverpool (Sky Sports)
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #83 on: September 13, 2022, 07:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on September 13, 2022, 07:42:37 pm
So just one of ours. Surprising

16:30 Spurs v Liverpool (Sky Sports)
only 2 games in November tbf
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,336
  • The runaway train.....
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #84 on: September 13, 2022, 08:11:26 pm »
Oh yes of course. I forgot that ::)
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #85 on: September 14, 2022, 11:01:39 am »
is the saints game confirmed for the sat at 3pm then or is it to be confirmed later with some other games please ?
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #86 on: September 14, 2022, 11:08:53 am »
Quote from: ant on September 14, 2022, 11:01:39 am
is the saints game confirmed for the sat at 3pm then or is it to be confirmed later with some other games please ?

Confirmed for 3pm.
Logged

Offline mckeown07

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #87 on: September 15, 2022, 09:57:42 pm »
Anyone know when the latest possible date they can confirm the Leeds KO time? Disgrace all this movement out a fortune on a travel and potentially more also.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,711
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #88 on: September 15, 2022, 10:06:52 pm »
Quote from: mckeown07 on September 15, 2022, 09:57:42 pm
Anyone know when the latest possible date they can confirm the Leeds KO time? Disgrace all this movement out a fortune on a travel and potentially more also.

Chelsea v West Ham was scheduled about 4 days in advance
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #89 on: September 16, 2022, 12:35:21 am »
Why hasnt the Leeds date been confirmed?
Logged

Offline anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #90 on: September 16, 2022, 12:46:04 am »
Quote from: daindan on September 16, 2022, 12:35:21 am
Why hasnt the Leeds date been confirmed?

Date has been, its the Saturday, just waiting for ko time.
Logged

Offline The_Rebel

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 436
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #91 on: September 16, 2022, 08:28:10 am »
surely leeds will be 8pm on the saturday night with TV games already scheduled for 12.30 and 17.30 that day
Logged
"If Everton were playing at the bottom of the garden, I'd pull the curtains"

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,674
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #92 on: September 16, 2022, 08:55:28 am »
Quote from: The_Rebel on September 16, 2022, 08:28:10 am
surely leeds will be 8pm on the saturday night with TV games already scheduled for 12.30 and 17.30 that day
It's whether it remains on TV, Chelsea v Leeds was originally a TV pick
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,545
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #93 on: September 16, 2022, 08:56:56 am »
Quote from: The_Rebel on September 16, 2022, 08:28:10 am
surely leeds will be 8pm on the saturday night with TV games already scheduled for 12.30 and 17.30 that day

We don't want to play 8pm as we have Napoli on the Tuesday. We want earlier, but no TV slots. Will be 3pm if we don't agree to the 8pm slot.
Logged

Offline Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 82
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #94 on: September 16, 2022, 10:44:01 am »
Quote from: Craig S on September 16, 2022, 08:56:56 am
We don't want to play 8pm as we have Napoli on the Tuesday. We want earlier, but no TV slots. Will be 3pm if we don't agree to the 8pm slot.

Really, really hoping it's 3pm.
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,674
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #95 on: September 16, 2022, 11:25:28 am »
Quote from: Craig67 on September 16, 2022, 10:44:01 am
Really, really hoping it's 3pm.
Same here, I've a gig on in town on the evening so hoping they don't clash
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Christy Phelan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #96 on: September 17, 2022, 03:23:24 pm »
The Leeds site is showing 2pm Saturday for the last few days.
Logged

Online 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #97 on: September 18, 2022, 04:56:28 am »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on September 17, 2022, 03:23:24 pm
The Leeds site is showing 2pm Saturday for the last few days.

Yeah, seeing that time in a few places now. But nothing official from the League , Sky or our own site ?
Logged

Offline tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #98 on: September 18, 2022, 10:05:20 am »
2pm was the kick off for Sunday so they obvious just didn't change it.

3pm or 7:45 will be probably.
« Last Edit: September 18, 2022, 10:07:25 am by tasmichkata »
Logged

Online AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #99 on: September 19, 2022, 10:36:49 am »
Quote from: tasmichkata on September 18, 2022, 10:05:20 am
2pm was the kick off for Sunday so they obvious just didn't change it.

3pm or 7:45 will be probably.

Either good
Logged

Offline redman1974

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 03:06:12 pm »
Heard Leeds is 745 Saturday
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,711
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: redman1974 on Yesterday at 03:06:12 pm
Heard Leeds is 745 Saturday

From where
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,674
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 03:32:56 pm »
Seen a few on twitter saying it'll either be 3pm or 7:45pm.. guess it is all down to Sky if they want to still televise it..
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,711
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 03:37:26 pm »
It's fucking annoying. I can't book any travel until it's confirmed. I could've got return flights for about £80 when it was first announced, now they're sitting at £210.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,289
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:32:58 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 03:32:56 pm
Seen a few on twitter saying it'll either be 3pm or 7:45pm.. guess it is all down to Sky if they want to still televise it..

You'd think Sky would just leave it, so that it gives them an extra Liverpool game later in the season.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 