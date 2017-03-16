« previous next »
22/23 TV Fixtures

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
July 5, 2022, 09:33:56 pm
Quote from: Legs on July  5, 2022, 08:32:19 pm
As that is October its not decided yet.

It could be anyday Tue-Thur you know what tv is like now which is poor for fans if you need to organise anything.

Amazon used to be great when they first got games; the games were guaranteed to be on either Tues or Wed (with 5 games on each day). Last season they spread them out though.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
July 14, 2022, 05:46:18 pm
Anyone any further thoughts on City game being on the Sunday at 4.30? From memory , this game is always at that time. It surely will!
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
July 14, 2022, 07:43:35 pm
Quote from: Malachys15 on July 14, 2022, 05:46:18 pm
Anyone any further thoughts on City game being on the Sunday at 4.30? From memory , this game is always at that time. It surely will!
Other potential is saturday 5:30
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
July 28, 2022, 10:39:45 pm
October fixtures are due to be confirmed on Friday. Will they make it 2/2 for sticking to dates so far.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 06:47:08 am
Quote from: James_1906 on July 14, 2022, 07:43:35 pm
Other potential is saturday 5:30

Hope not ! Took a punt on Sunday for 50 quid flight's.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 10:44:02 am
Quote from: swoopy on July 28, 2022, 10:39:45 pm
October fixtures are due to be confirmed on Friday. Will they make it 2/2 for sticking to dates so far.

Always makes me wonder why they can't confirm these at the same time as August/September considering a ball still hasn't been kicked in anger
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 05:18:47 pm
Typical. On time first batch but reverted to type for next batchguessing game as to when October games announced.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 06:52:11 pm
Forest v Liverpool is Saturday 22nd Oct 12.30pm (BT)
Sky picks not announced yet but must be imminent
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 07:52:52 pm
Strange BT have released their fixtures only, Is this not unusual? Need to book flights for Leeds game
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 08:09:09 pm
Five of Liverpools Premier League fixtures in October have been rescheduled.

New details are listed below. All kick-off times are BST.

Arsenal v Liverpool: Sunday October 9, 4.30pm (Sky Sports)*
Liverpool v Manchester City: Sunday October 16, 4.30pm (Sky Sports)
Liverpool v West Ham United: Wednesday October 19, 7.30pm (Amazon)
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Saturday October 22, 12.30pm (BT Sport)
Liverpool v Leeds United: Sunday October 30, 2pm (Sky Sports)*
* Please note, the Arsenal and Leeds United changes are subject to Liverpools participation in the Champions League.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 09:41:44 pm
Quote from: Philipm20 on Yesterday at 08:09:09 pm
Five of Liverpools Premier League fixtures in October have been rescheduled.

New details are listed below. All kick-off times are BST.

Arsenal v Liverpool: Sunday October 9, 4.30pm (Sky Sports)*
Liverpool v Manchester City: Sunday October 16, 4.30pm (Sky Sports)
Liverpool v West Ham United: Wednesday October 19, 7.30pm (Amazon)
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Saturday October 22, 12.30pm (BT Sport)
Liverpool v Leeds United: Sunday October 30, 2pm (Sky Sports)*
* Please note, the Arsenal and Leeds United changes are subject to Liverpools participation in the Champions League.
so BT say they won't put 12:30 after European games but happily will after a league game, bunch of twats
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm
Oh FFS.  So we can't plan for the Arsenal or Leeds games until at least 25 August when the CL draw takes place?  Joke!
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
Today at 08:26:48 am
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 11:10:54 pm
Oh FFS.  So we can't plan for the Arsenal or Leeds games until at least 25 August when the CL draw takes place?  Joke!

i cant see how it makes a difference, as they know we are in the competition, surely we will just be the Wednesdays of that week?
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
Today at 08:29:02 am
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 08:26:48 am
i cant see how it makes a difference, as they know we are in the competition, surely we will just be the Wednesdays of that week?

If we're scheduled to play on Tuesday, Leeds will be moved to Saturday.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
Today at 01:31:05 pm
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 08:26:48 am
i cant see how it makes a difference, as they know we are in the competition, surely we will just be the Wednesdays of that week?

UEFA take no notice of domestic matches when scheduling Champions League so those Premier League matches will be moved if UEFA have us playing on the Tuesday of those weeks.
