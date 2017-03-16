Five of Liverpools Premier League fixtures in October have been rescheduled.
New details are listed below. All kick-off times are BST.
Arsenal v Liverpool: Sunday October 9, 4.30pm (Sky Sports)*
Liverpool v Manchester City: Sunday October 16, 4.30pm (Sky Sports)
Liverpool v West Ham United: Wednesday October 19, 7.30pm (Amazon)
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Saturday October 22, 12.30pm (BT Sport)
Liverpool v Leeds United: Sunday October 30, 2pm (Sky Sports)*
* Please note, the Arsenal and Leeds United changes are subject to Liverpools participation in the Champions League.