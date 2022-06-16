« previous next »
22/23 TV Fixtures
June 16, 2022, 09:11:57 am
First game away to Fulham at 12.30 on BT  :wanker
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
June 16, 2022, 09:35:15 am
no neutral section FYI whilst renovations are ongoing too.

not great we play the Mancs away so early too... people are still on their holidays  ;D


would be helpful to know if that fixture on the Wednesday 31st August was likely to happen on that date or not, for trains etc.
2022/23 TV Fixtures
June 16, 2022, 09:58:04 am
Rough dates for announcements: https://www.premierleague.com/news/2647056
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
June 16, 2022, 09:59:46 am
Approximate dates for announcements

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2647056

August/September   5 July
October   29 July
November   13 September
December/January   11 October
February   6 December
March   25 January
April   21 February
MW35   23 March
MW36   30 March
MW37   7 April
MW38   Post MW37
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
June 16, 2022, 11:57:06 am
They've missed the date for April fixtures, which I assume will be the end of Feb.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
June 16, 2022, 12:04:51 pm
Quote from: MKB on June 16, 2022, 11:57:06 am
They've missed the date for April fixtures, which I assume will be the end of Feb.

They've amended it now. 21st Feb
Re: 2022/23 TV Fixtures
June 16, 2022, 01:27:40 pm
Re: 2022/23 TV Fixtures
June 16, 2022, 02:15:19 pm
sorry yeah, tried to delete but couldn't  ;D
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
June 16, 2022, 09:17:58 pm
No prob. I was going to suggest asking the mods to merge them but they have now. :thumbup I thought my link would act as a deterrent so ppl used one thread.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
June 20, 2022, 11:20:17 am
any of the predictors reckon the Man City at home fixture will move to the Sunday? it's a CL week before. the one week I probably will have to miss due to a family wedding in Tenerife :butt
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
June 20, 2022, 11:23:26 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on June 20, 2022, 11:20:17 am
any of the predictors reckon the Man City at home fixture will move to the Sunday? it's a CL week before. the one week I probably will have to miss due to a family wedding in Tenerife :butt

Likely to be Sunday 16.30 I recon
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
June 20, 2022, 11:29:51 am
Quote from: swoopy on June 20, 2022, 11:23:26 am
Likely to be Sunday 16.30 I recon

Pretty much as good as a banker you'll get
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
June 20, 2022, 11:50:56 am
Quote from: swoopy on June 20, 2022, 11:23:26 am
Likely to be Sunday 16.30 I recon

yeah, think seems the most likely guess you can make. exactly when the wedding is. bride is a Liverpool fan as well i just knew it was going to fall unfavourably...  :butt
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
June 20, 2022, 12:10:18 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on June 20, 2022, 11:50:56 am
yeah, think seems the most likely guess you can make. exactly when the wedding is. bride is a Liverpool fan as well i just knew it was going to fall unfavourably...  :butt

Can't believe people agree to get married during the football season ;D
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
July 2, 2022, 05:15:43 pm
Ronnie rumour Palace on the Monday night.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:02:38 am »
any of the predictors (i know you love it) reckon the West Ham game on the 19th will get moved? Man City is likely to be the late kick-off on the Sunday you'd imagine but maybe Wednesday is OK?

i want it moved later  :wanker
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:09:28 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:02:38 am
any of the predictors (i know you love it) reckon the West Ham game on the 19th will get moved? Man City is likely to be the late kick-off on the Sunday you'd imagine but maybe Wednesday is OK?

i want it moved later  :wanker
Have Sky got the Saturday night slot now?

Im hoping City is the Sunday, but Saturday night wouldnt surprise me if in fact Sky do have that slot from this season. Man City down to play on the Tuesday after they play us too.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:21:00 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:02:38 am
any of the predictors (i know you love it) reckon the West Ham game on the 19th will get moved? Man City is likely to be the late kick-off on the Sunday you'd imagine but maybe Wednesday is OK?

i want it moved later  :wanker

I have banked on both being the case as you have suggested.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:46:12 am »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 11:09:28 am
Have Sky got the Saturday night slot now?

Im hoping City is the Sunday, but Saturday night wouldnt surprise me if in fact Sky do have that slot from this season. Man City down to play on the Tuesday after they play us too.
I need City to be Saturday 5:30 not Sunday otherwise itll be the only game I cant make all season 😖
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:10:58 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on Today at 11:09:28 am
Have Sky got the Saturday night slot now?

Im hoping City is the Sunday, but Saturday night wouldnt surprise me if in fact Sky do have that slot from this season. Man City down to play on the Tuesday after they play us too.

This was from the Athletic

Package A (BT)
Total matches: 32
Kick-off times: Saturday 12.30pm

Package B: (Sky)
Total matches: 32
Kick-off times: Saturday 5.30pm

Package C: (Sky)
Total matches: 32
Kick-off times: 24 matches at Sunday 2pm and eight matches at Saturday 7.45pm

Package D (Sky)
Total matches: 32
Kick-off times: Sunday 4.30pm

Package E (Sky)
Total matches: 32
Kick-off times: 24 matches at Monday 8pm or Friday 7.30-8pm and eight fixtures at Sunday 2pm

Package F (Amazon)
Total matches: 20
Kick-off times: All 20 matches from one Bank Holiday and one mid-week fixture programme

Package G (BT)
Total matches: 20
Kick-off times: All 20 matches from two midweek fixture programmes.

How do picks work?

Depending on the package, broadcasters will have either the first, second, third, fourth or fifth pick of matches each weekend.

The prime slot, and the one with the majority of first picks, is Sky Sports Sunday 4.30pm showing. That slot has a total of 32 matches and Sky has first dibs on 19 of those, meaning it often ends up with the premium games.

Sky Sports has a variety of other picks, ranging from first to fifth, across its other packages.

BT Sport does not have any first picks for its Saturday (12.30pm) slot and has to make do with 20 second picks and 12 fifth picks.

Is there a minimum/maximum number of times a team can be shown in a certain slot?

Yes. In Package A (BT Sports 12.30pm slot), a team can be selected a maximum of six times throughout the season and must be picked at least once.

The same applies to Sky Sports Package B (Saturday 5.30pm), while packages C (Saturday 7.45pm, Sunday 2pm) and D (Sunday 4.30pm) have a maximum of five and a minimum of two.

There is no minimum number of times a side can be picked by Sky Sports for Package E (Monday 8pm or Friday 7.30-8pm and Sunday 2pm), but there is a maximum limit of five times a season.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:28:37 pm »
Superb that. Thanks for posting.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm »
Anyone want to take a guess at the chances that Bournemouth gets moved to the Sunday ?
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:17:52 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 12:46:20 pm
Anyone want to take a guess at the chances that Bournemouth gets moved to the Sunday ?

Id predict that this stays at 3pm Saturday . I reckon thats probably our only weekend fixture that isnt moved for tv purposes when they announce the first series of picks tomorrow.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:17:52 pm
Id predict that this stays at 3pm Saturday . I reckon thats probably our only weekend fixture that isnt moved for tv purposes when they announce the first series of picks tomorrow.

As a newly promoted side Id see this as a better option for live tv than the Palace game. I just hope we have no MNF.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:19:58 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on June 20, 2022, 12:10:18 pm
Can't believe people agree to get married during the football season ;D

I got married on, what turned out to be, the weekend of the 2001 League Cup Final. Luckily the honeymoon didn't start til the Monday but there was an overnight hotel stay planned @ an airport hotel. The other half was not best pleased when, with suitcases in hand and one foot out of the door ready to go, Purse scored that 90' minute penalty to take it to extra time and penalties  :D
