Been with Chase for a couple of months now.



You get 1.5% on their savings account which is pretty much best on the market for instant access. You also get 1% cashback on spending on your card (not including Direct Debits). You also get 5% on round ups if you enable it, where it rounds up all your transactions to nearest pound and puts it into a pot where you earn the interest.



Downside is it is mobile app only and no branches so no method of depositing cash. Also apparently the waiting list is now about 5 or 6 weeks - they are new to the UK market and people are flooding to them becasue of the interest rates they offer.