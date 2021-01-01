Poll

Who Wins?

Samie
Sheer Magnetism
Hazell
Drinks Sangria

Voting closes: Today at 01:55:57 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6  (Read 312 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,549
Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« on: Yesterday at 01:55:57 pm »
Samie



V

Sheer Magnetism




Hazell



V

Drinks Sangria

Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,773
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:54:57 pm »
Samie in the first one. Surprised Samie jumped off the Milan train so early, was still plenty of meat on that steak. Orlando an obvious weak link, but Silooy and...Lerby (?) speak for themselves. That one'll go down in Dutch drafting folklore next to Sjaak Troost.

Hazell in the second one. Still not a huge fan of such cheapery, but at least he popped out slightly to get Lewandowski. And then Matip linking back to Neuer was very nice. I dunno if its the 3 CBs or two out and out strikers, but something about DS team is just....weirdly unappealing, considering they're all great names. Plus still a bit bitter that he took my Walter Samuel link.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,549
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:04:45 pm »
Always hatin' on my guy Shark.  :'(

As for jumping off the Milan train I could've stayed on then I'd be accused more so of picking who and what I always pick. ;D
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,363
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:16:21 pm »
Really like Sangria's line up.   Only quibble would be Iniesta in a two man midfield, but that's helped by the three at the back, especially with two quick, physical players in Ramos and Thuram covering the gaps left by the flying fullbacks.

The Modric misspelling is killing me though.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,549
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:18:32 pm »
Who said he picked Modric? :P
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:50:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:54:57 pm
Samie in the first one. Surprised Samie jumped off the Milan train so early, was still plenty of meat on that steak. Orlando an obvious weak link, but Silooy and...Lerby (?) speak for themselves. That one'll go down in Dutch drafting folklore next to Sjaak Troost.
Lerby was a mainstay in the European Cup-winning PSV team, the double-winning Bayern team in the 80s and the Dutch dynamite team. Silooy was first choice right back at Ajax for a decade and started three European finals for them, winning two. These aren't chumps.

As far as the team as a whole goes, there are better sides in the draft but few who are used to playing in a similar system without actually being in the same team. They'd slot into that total football model like pieces in a puzzle, 10 are European Cup winners and the 11th is Dennis Bergkamp. And come on, who can argue against that front four?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,773
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:50:05 pm
Lerby was a mainstay in the European Cup-winning PSV team, the double-winning Bayern team in the 80s and the Dutch dynamite team. Silooy was first choice right back at Ajax for a decade and started three European finals for them, winning two. These aren't chumps.

As far as the team as a whole goes, there are better sides in the draft but few who are used to playing in a similar system without actually being in the same team. They'd slot into that total football model like pieces in a puzzle, 10 are European Cup winners and the 11th is Dennis Bergkamp. And come on, who can argue against that front four?

Jan Wouters, Robert Witschge sort of vibes, never going to look great up against all time greats like Rijkaard and Del Piero.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,291
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:16:55 pm »
The two weakest teams in this play each other in game one.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,549
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:18:48 pm »
Sheer is collateral damage, you just want to insult moi grandad.   :wanker
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,291
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:19:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:54:57 pm
Hazell in the second one. Still not a huge fan of such cheapery

BS alert, DS one of the best teams in this.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,291
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:18:48 pm
Sheer is collateral damage, you just want to insult moi grandad.   :wanker

Voted for you ya moron.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,549
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:22:50 pm »
 ;D

Appreciate it. Spread the propaganda though. We must vanquish Sheer.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,291
  • Boom!
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:22:50 pm
;D

Appreciate it. Spread the propaganda though. We must vanquish Sheer.

Oh your team is shite too.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:32:14 pm »
Not easy calls these.

Though as much of respect as I have for Samie's abilities, I don't really understand selecting Weah as #9 when Del Piero is his strike partner. Both would need a proper goalscorer beside them to function properly. It feels like the idea is to try and pass the ball into the back of the net or something :D
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,549
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:34:23 pm »
I am an artist and a lover of the beautiful game.   8)

Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
  • Linudden.
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:34:23 pm
I am an artist and a lover of the beautiful game.   8)

Fair play lad 8)
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,938
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:29:47 pm »
Without wanting to bite the hand that feeds, it wasnt me that misspelled Modric.

I went with Samies over Sheers, which for me had a weaker defence and an unpleasant balance up top.

My team stacks up against Hazells but its very close. I think Hazells paying the price for probably one of the two most unimaginative sides in the draft, as nice a side as it is.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,455
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:29:47 pm
My team stacks up against Hazells but its very close. I think Hazells paying the price for probably one of the two most unimaginative sides in the draft, as nice a side as it is.

Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 06:16:55 pm
The two weakest teams in this play each other in game one.
Hey, I really like Sangria's team! Hazell's is pretty good on paper too, it just suffers from the 9 out of 11 in a single team thing.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,632
  • JFT96
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:21:26 pm »
Not sure who to vote for in game 1. Something feels oddly lacklustre in Samie's team. Maybe I've just seen him pick these players too many times now! But I think maybe it's a formation thing. 442 diamond doesn't feel like a great fit for the personnel. A 433 might have worked better with Prosinecki pushed further forward, and Gullit in front of Jugovic at CM and Rijkaard at DM. Orlando sticks out too, of course. But then Sheer has his own problems there with some lesser known players in his ranks. Can't fault Sheer's attack though and maybe that's what is swinging this for me. Will decide later.

Game 2 is a close one. Similar to Lobo, something feels a bit off with DS's set up. I recall his plan getting knocked majorly off course towards the end, so I imagine this wasn't the intended set up. As I said before, Iniesta and Zidane are very difficult to see in the same side as they occupy very similar pockets of space, even if their play styles were very different. I'm not sure putting Iniesta at CM solves that when you already have the ultimate midfield playmaker in Modric there. The side seems to miss a more physical presence at CM. Having said that, there's an argument that the 3 man backline of destroyer type players makes up for the lack of those in the middle. Normally you'd want to see one ball playing CB in a sweeper role for this formation to work, but this is something different and it's not uninteresting. I could see an argument for that defence nullifying Hazell's attack. Conversely who wouldn't want to see VVD vs Ronaldo. It's a close one and I'm far from 100% here, but Hazell just about gets the nod from me. Peak Salah (with a lovely fat contract  :-X), Lewa & Mane would be terrifying IMO and considering only one of DS' CBs has experience playing in a back three, I think they could be got at and left in positional no man's land with the interplay between those three + Thiago's passing (with no DM to restrict the space and block him out).
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,549
Re: Football Circle Draft- Fixtures 5 & 6
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:01:07 am »
If I had shunted Del Piero out to the left even thought he' can play there I'd have beaten myself up.  ;D

I guess I could've gone 4-3-3.  ;D
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 