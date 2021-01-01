Yep, got it emulated on my laptop with 21/22 data. Won the league with Liverpool having signed Aouar then signed some rubbish and got sacked. Frees for Chong from United, Tanganga from Spurs, Ihattaren from Juve all flopped and it turns out that Elliott isn't quite as good on raw data as he is in real life.



Started a new one with Edinburgh City in the Scottish League 2, managed over a decade to get them into the UEFA Cup but the financial situation made it impossible to get any further and I was sacked for vastly inflating expectations - I came a place below the European positions with 'terrible' facilities and about 3000 people rattling around the ground. Gave Joe Allen a nice swansong in the Scottish League 1 though.



Might fire it up again and give a European side a go, maybe see if I can shithouse Atletico to the title. I love that you can now just fire up every single league around the world and the loading time is seconds, rather than the minutes for just the English leagues back in the day.