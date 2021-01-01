« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: CM 01/02  (Read 184 times)

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
  • Y.N.W.A
CM 01/02
« on: Yesterday at 08:28:32 am »
Anyone still play this? I've FINALLY managed to get it on my MacBook!

Going to be some loooong hours wasted on this game  ;D

Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CM 01/02
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:00:55 am »
Still have a copy installed. Revisit it every now and then.

It is the GOAT after all. Still have great memories of my AC Milan save and a young regen with the last name Cano. Best regen I ever had :)
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,662
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: CM 01/02
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:56:38 am »
Yep, got it emulated on my laptop with 21/22 data. Won the league with Liverpool having signed Aouar then signed some rubbish and got sacked. Frees for Chong from United, Tanganga from Spurs, Ihattaren from Juve all flopped and it turns out that Elliott isn't quite as good on raw data as he is in real life.

Started a new one with Edinburgh City in the Scottish League 2, managed over a decade to get them into the UEFA Cup but the financial situation made it impossible to get any further and I was sacked for vastly inflating expectations - I came a place below the European positions with 'terrible' facilities and about 3000 people rattling around the ground. Gave Joe Allen a nice swansong in the Scottish League 1 though.

Might fire it up again and give a European side a go, maybe see if I can shithouse Atletico to the title. I love that you can now just fire up every single league around the world and the loading time is seconds, rather than the minutes for just the English leagues back in the day.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
  • Linudden.
Re: CM 01/02
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:25:19 pm »
I bought it ten years ago but shame on me have never played it. Still have it in my room somewhere.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,897
  • Legend
Re: CM 01/02
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:10:56 pm »
Absolutely loving it.

I'm in about 2015 now, and have managed Sunderland, Valencia, Atalanta, PSV and now at Liverpool.

Fantastic game!
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: CM 01/02
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:38:09 am »
Do you all play on the original database or updated?

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,779
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: CM 01/02
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:47:11 am »
Ahhh Kennedy Bakircioglu and Cherno Samba. What a time to be alive.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
  • Linudden.
Re: CM 01/02
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:58:46 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:47:11 am
Ahhh Kennedy Bakircioglu and Cherno Samba. What a time to be alive.

Did they make Kennedy a bigger prospect than Zlatan? That would've been a misjudgement ;D Kennedy did eventually become a solid player in the Dutch league, had a really good year at Twente and played for Ajax but the hype around him was a bit off. Having said that, he was brilliant in real life for Hammarby that very season. The only league title they've ever won. Quite unbelieveable considering the popularity and revenue of that club.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:52 am by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 