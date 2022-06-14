« previous next »
Song for Nunez.

Song for Nunez.
« on: June 14, 2022, 09:11:34 pm »
Yes I know he's only just signed, but a mate of mine did this.
Cheesy as, but catchy as well?   ;D


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3E1jq8TYNE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3E1jq8TYNE</a>
Re: Song for Nunez.
« Reply #1 on: June 15, 2022, 12:10:57 am »
We turn to Nun
Like a flower leaning toward the sun
We turn to Nun
Cause he's the only one
Who can turn us around
When we're upside down
We turn to Nun
Re: Song for Nunez.
« Reply #2 on: June 15, 2022, 03:57:09 pm »
To the tune of the classic T.Rex hit Children of The Revolution (chorus)

'No you won't beat the players of the evolution'
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Song for Nunez.
« Reply #3 on: June 15, 2022, 04:01:17 pm »

Has he come up with one for Mane yet?


How about Darwin, Darwin, Darwin, Daaaaaarwin to the tune of Jolene?
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: Song for Nunez.
« Reply #4 on: June 15, 2022, 04:08:43 pm »
Oh Darwin, please believe me
I'll never do you no harm
Believe me when I tell you
I'll never do you no harm

Sounds like a thinly veiled threat from a stalker-ish fan to be fair.
Re: Song for Nunez.
« Reply #5 on: June 15, 2022, 10:33:17 pm »
Survival of the Fittest by Mobb Deep. The chorus on repeat but just bring Núñez into the lyrics in lieu of something. All you need :wave
Linudden.

Re: Song for Nunez.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:26:23 pm »
Darwin
Jurgen said "He'll score some
Because he's fucking awesome
I'm gonna make him mine"

Darwin
Invented evolution
Then joined our institution
Scoring all the time

Tune: this banger by Frankie Miller
(Also easily adaptable if he eventually takes the #9 shirt)
Re: Song for Nunez.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:40:32 am »
Darwin Nuuuuunez
Running Down The Wing Centre Forward Position Nunez
Hear the Kopites Sing
Nunez
Oh we won it in Madrid (or something)

Oh Darwin Darwin do do do do do do

Re: Song for Nunez.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:44:43 am »
You and me baby ain't nothing but mammals
So let's have a party while Darwin runs the channels



Coat > Door > seeya
