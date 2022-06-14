Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Song Archive
»
Topic:
Song for Nunez.
Topic: Song for Nunez. (Read 497 times)
Terry de Niro
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 46,566
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Song for Nunez.
«
on:
June 14, 2022, 09:11:34 pm
Yes I know he's only just signed, but a mate of mine did this.
Cheesy as, but catchy as well?
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T3E1jq8TYNE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T3E1jq8TYNE</a>
Logged
Rest in peace Ray Osborne/shanklyboy
cvrlle
Boys Pen
Posts: 1
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Song for Nunez.
«
Reply #1 on:
June 15, 2022, 12:10:57 am
We turn to Nun
Like a flower leaning toward the sun
We turn to Nun
Cause he's the only one
Who can turn us around
When we're upside down
We turn to Nun
Logged
mikeb58
The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,139
kopite
Re: Song for Nunez.
«
Reply #2 on:
June 15, 2022, 03:57:09 pm
To the tune of the classic T.Rex hit Children of The Revolution (chorus)
'No you won't beat the players of the evolution'
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
KillieRed
Jaro.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,215
Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Song for Nunez.
«
Reply #3 on:
June 15, 2022, 04:01:17 pm
Has he come up with one for Mane yet?
How about Darwin, Darwin, Darwin, Daaaaaarwin to the tune of Jolene?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,102
Poultry in Motion
Re: Song for Nunez.
«
Reply #4 on:
June 15, 2022, 04:08:43 pm
Oh Darwin, please believe me
I'll never do you no harm
Believe me when I tell you
I'll never do you no harm
Sounds like a thinly veiled threat from a stalker-ish fan to be fair.
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,488
Linudden.
Re: Song for Nunez.
«
Reply #5 on:
June 15, 2022, 10:33:17 pm
Survival of the Fittest by Mobb Deep. The chorus on repeat but just bring Núñez into the lyrics in lieu of something. All you need
Logged
Linudden.
coct3au
Arsefinger
Kopite
Posts: 873
Re: Song for Nunez.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:26:23 pm
Darwin
Jurgen said "He'll score some
Because he's fucking awesome
I'm gonna make him mine"
Darwin
Invented evolution
Then joined our institution
Scoring all the time
Tune:
this banger by Frankie Miller
(Also easily adaptable if he eventually takes the #9 shirt)
Logged
Jwils21
Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,296
Re: Song for Nunez.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:40:32 am
Darwin Nuuuuunez
Running Down The
Wing
Centre Forward Position Nunez
Hear the Kopites Sing
Nunez
Oh we won it in Madrid (or something)
Oh Darwin Darwin do do do do do do
Logged
Zlen
Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,613
Re: Song for Nunez.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:44:43 am
You and me baby ain't nothing but mammals
So let's have a party while Darwin runs the channels
Coat > Door > seeya
Logged
