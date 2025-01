How does a player get into form if they don't play?

Over how many games is 'form' measured? Is it just whatever amount of games to suit an argument?



Since Aston Villa in November, Darwin has scored 2 goals and 1 assist. In the same time frame, Luis Diaz has 3 goals and no assists. So 3 goal involvements each.



Which one deserves to start based on their form?



I mean, if you count from Villa to Southampton, Nunez has 3 and Diaz has 0. Yet Slot kept playing Diaz in his unfavoured position and relegated Nunez to the bench after that. Maybe you should challenge our manager with that question. The bald fraud has no clue.But really in the end it's the manager who decides who starts. Maybe he'll rest Gakpo and start both Nunez and Diaz tomorrow. I don't see the need to argue over this matter. What we can discuss is their performance after the game.