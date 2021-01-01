« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1338262 times)

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19040 on: Yesterday at 11:53:21 am »
Yesterday game should also dispatch the notion that our system doesn't create for the 9 or the 10. Look at Diaz playing as a false 9: 7 shots, could have had a hattrick. Szoboszlai playing as a 10: 6 shots, could have had a hattrick. And did they not press like mad men? The system creates chances for everyone. You just need to have the intelligence (to make good movement) and the skills (to make good touches) to benefit from it.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,792
  • YNWA
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19041 on: Yesterday at 12:11:19 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:53:21 am
Yesterday game should also dispatch the notion that our system doesn't create for the 9 or the 10. Look at Diaz playing as a false 9: 7 shots, could have had a hattrick. Szoboszlai playing as a 10: 6 shots, could have had a hattrick. And did they not press like mad men? The system creates chances for everyone. You just need to have the intelligence (to make good movement) and the skills (to make good touches) to benefit from it.

Have to take in to account that it's spurs and giving up shots is all they do at the moment, but yeah this idea that Slot's Liverpool system didn't care about their no9 getting shots away was always fairly easily explained away.

When it was Jota the season was young, the players were still feeling things out with the new approach. With Diaz he's not a natural no9 so you can forgive him some lack of productivity as he finds his feet. With Darwin, well that's when people wanted to attribute it to the system.

It clearly is *more* geared to the wide lads getting a sight of goal but the notion that the no9 was being happily sacrificed is absolute nonsense.

When you have Slot himself saying the no10 needs to be more productive, explicitly, never mind the no9, then it's not much of a leap to believe he wants more from his CF than we've seen thus far. He's a pragmatic man, he won't want this kind of reliance on Salah we've had in his ideal world.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19042 on: Yesterday at 12:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Walton Red on Yesterday at 11:35:42 am
Years ago a football pundit had a "what if he played for your main rival" test for any player and it was quite interesting.

Basically he asked of each player in your squad how bothered you would be if he played for your main rival instead of you. 

So an interesting question is: if Nunez left Liverpool and signed for Arsenal or Chelsea, do we think he would make a big difference to them?  would we worry that he could win them the League ahead of us if he played regularly? 

And what would the answers be for Diaz, Salah, Jota, Gapko?

Trying to remember who the pundit was? It was a very thought provoking idea which is rare for a pundit.

Nunez is an easy sell in the summer, if it was just his finishing it wouldn't be a problem however too many moves break down with him. Slots approach just doesn't suit him, he's not clever enough.

I'd be loathe to part with any of our other players to our rivals, each one could significantly improve them.
Logged

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19043 on: Yesterday at 01:13:04 pm »
More posts in this thread, for a player who played five minutes in a 6-3 win, than in the Diaz thread (a player who played basically the whole game and scored two excellent goals)  ;D
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19044 on: Yesterday at 01:17:31 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 01:13:04 pm
More posts in this thread, for a player who played five minutes in a 6-3 win, than in the Diaz thread (a player who played basically the whole game and scored two excellent goals)  ;D

But it's the ones who praise him who are cult like apparently
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,161
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19045 on: Yesterday at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:53:21 am
Yesterday game should also dispatch the notion that our system doesn't create for the 9 or the 10. Look at Diaz playing as a false 9: 7 shots, could have had a hattrick. Szoboszlai playing as a 10: 6 shots, could have had a hattrick. And did they not press like mad men? The system creates chances for everyone. You just need to have the intelligence (to make good movement) and the skills (to make good touches) to benefit from it.

We created about 5 decent chances for Salah in the first twenty minutes. As for not pressing did you see the amount of pressing Diaz and Sbozoslai did yesterday and did you see what happened when we stopped running as Arne put it.

The system with a traditional 9 is all about creating chances for the wider players against a low block yesterday we played against a no block. Why bother having patterns of play when Ali can just play Szobo in with a straightball from his own penalty area.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19046 on: Yesterday at 01:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:22:13 pm
We created about 5 decent chances for Salah in the first twenty minutes. As for not pressing did you see the amount of pressing Diaz and Sbozoslai did yesterday and did you see what happened when we stopped running as Arne put it.

The system with a traditional 9 is all about creating chances for the wider players against a low block yesterday we played against a no block. Why bother having patterns of play when Ali can just play Szobo in with a straightball from his own penalty area.

What chances did we directly create for Salah? I remember he created one for himself that hit post with fancy footwork, and he had maybe one more, the others just happened to fall into him when he was at the right place largely due to ricochets, I dont think the system creates that much more for Salah than the other forwards.

The system also includes having Salah who is one of the best creators around, a lot of the clear cut chances are often made by him.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19047 on: Yesterday at 01:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 12:37:32 pm
Trying to remember who the pundit was? It was a very thought provoking idea which is rare for a pundit.

Nunez is an easy sell in the summer, if it was just his finishing it wouldn't be a problem however too many moves break down with him. Slots approach just doesn't suit him, he's not clever enough.

I'd be loathe to part with any of our other players to our rivals, each one could significantly improve them.

We need to keep all our forwards all have them have played a part this season, wouldnt be in a rush to sell any of them, going forward well need a replacement for Salah, but Im trying to not think about that for now.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19048 on: Yesterday at 01:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:31:04 pm
What chances did we directly create for Salah? I remember he created one for himself that hit post with fancy footwork, and he had maybe one more, the others just happened to fall into him when he was at the right place largely due to ricochets, I dont think the system creates that much more for Salah than the other forwards.

The system also includes having Salah who is one of the best creators around, a lot of the clear cut chances are often made by him.

It does create more for Salah and quite rightly so as our best attacking player. He's actually underperformed his xg slightly so far. Anyway nothing to do with Nunez who played 5 minutes yesterday. 
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,161
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19049 on: Yesterday at 01:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:31:04 pm
What chances did we directly create for Salah? I remember he created one for himself that hit post with fancy footwork, and he had maybe one more, the others just happened to fall into him when he was at the right place largely due to ricochets, I dont think the system creates that much more for Salah than the other forwards.

The system also includes having Salah who is one of the best creators around, a lot of the clear cut chances are often made by him.


The style of play created the chances for Salah. Allowing him to stay high up the pitch and lessening his defensive responsibilities is what creates the opportunities. In a traditional set up it is the 9 who stays highest up the pitch and who has the least defensive responsibilities. In our system that player is Salah.

An example would be Diaz's two goals. The first one is a header when he has come from deep almost an attacking mid run. The second has come from Jota dropping deep and playing in Szobo who was playing almost as the 9 in that move with Diaz stating on the left and getting played in on the right.

Neither goal is an example of the team playing to the strengths of the central attacker.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19050 on: Yesterday at 02:01:21 pm »
Not sure why it'd even be in a Nunez thread, but someone questioning what chances we created for Mo  ;D He literally scored a tap in from Dom, whilst our 'central striker' had started the move inside his own half.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,749
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19051 on: Yesterday at 02:36:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:58:11 am
Think it's more likely Jota starts up top against Leicester.

Could also see Nunez and Jota both start + Mo.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,525
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19052 on: Yesterday at 03:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Walton Red on Yesterday at 11:35:42 am
Years ago a football pundit had a "what if he played for your main rival" test for any player and it was quite interesting.

Basically he asked of each player in your squad how bothered you would be if he played for your main rival instead of you. 

So an interesting question is: if Nunez left Liverpool and signed for Arsenal or Chelsea, do we think he would make a big difference to them?  would we worry that he could win them the League ahead of us if he played regularly? 

And what would the answers be for Diaz, Salah, Jota, Gapko?

Yeah, and then Benfica's Nunez shows up upfront for Arsenal or Chelsea, and most of the people in this thread end up looking like idiots ;D
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,218
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19053 on: Yesterday at 03:52:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 03:51:23 pm
Yeah, and then Benfica's Nunez shows up upfront for Arsenal or Chelsea, and most of the people in this thread end up looking like idiots ;D

Him performing for Arsenal and Chelsea doesn't change anything about his time here and their comments will still be valid
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19054 on: Yesterday at 03:57:35 pm »
2 pages after a 5 min cameo. More pages than Trent, and he's gonna catch up with Mo at this rate.

His xRPM (rawk page per minute played) is insane.
Logged

Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,469
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19055 on: Yesterday at 04:47:37 pm »
Still like Nunez, I like the madness in his eyes. Can he be a effective super (but very expensive)sub. I think he can.  Would like Chiesa to stay fit and be available. Think he could do well coming off the bench too. Mo Diaz and Gakpo deserve to start the main games. Looks like it's clicking with them now. Seems better with Gakpo wide left and Diaz in the center than last season with it the other way around.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:52:10 pm by Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version »
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19056 on: Yesterday at 04:53:32 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 03:57:35 pm
2 pages after a 5 min cameo. More pages than Trent, and he's gonna catch up with Mo at this rate.

His xRPM (rawk page per minute played) is insane.

The anti-nunez cult (we can all be childish ;)) felt the need to come on here straight after the game where he played 5 minutes. It's a weird mindset.  Most reasonable supporters can see he's flawed but has also played a big part in a season that's thus far been fantastic. Cracking result yesterday.  Enjoy it and compliment the great players who actually played.
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19057 on: Yesterday at 05:48:31 pm »
I really don't get this over criticism of Darwin. How many minutes did he get? Bloody hell.

I also don't get it when a poster pretty much asks where he is on the Cisse journey. A guy who won the champions league and FA Cup with us and also suffered a horror injury vs Blackburn that stopped him ever matching his potential.

Top of the league
Top of the Champions League
City out of it
Just won 6-3 away at Spuds and a game in hand on every team chasing us.
Have a break!

Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,951
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19058 on: Yesterday at 05:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 04:53:32 pm
The anti-nunez cult (we can all be childish ;)) felt the need to come on here straight after the game where he played 5 minutes. It's a weird mindset.

Weird is kind - its mentally damaged.

Never seen the like of it on this forum or following the club - if it was happening on red cafe wed be posting clips and laughing at them
Logged

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,497
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19059 on: Yesterday at 07:03:43 pm »
Darwin is a great team player and maker of goals, he has made quite a few goals for Salah and recently Jota.
He is not a natural goal scorer but adds to the team in other ways, I have had my moments with the lad but what ever happens to him it will be for the best for all concerned .
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19060 on: Yesterday at 07:22:06 pm »
Hope he can get decent minutes in the next game and grab a goal, he definitely needs the confidence
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,651
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19061 on: Yesterday at 11:33:28 pm »
I think the biggest problem facing Nunez is his great strength is pace, running the lines getting in behind, but his greatest weakness is having time to think.

So his greatest strength constantly puts him in a position where his greatest weakness is able to shine through.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,525
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19062 on: Yesterday at 11:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:52:38 pm
Him performing for Arsenal and Chelsea doesn't change anything about his time here and their comments will still be valid

The fuck they will. They are a weird bunch who love to slate a LFC player who always gives 100% for the team and the fans. They'd rather have someone like Nicolas Jackson playing upfront for us ::)
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,631
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19063 on: Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm »
Leave em Pete, they're not worth it ::)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19064 on: Today at 02:17:51 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 11:17:18 am
We've reached the "I don't know, maybe try him out wide???" stage of his Dijbril Cisse timeline have we?

He'd only be 3rd choice at LW much like he is at CF.

No was a particular tactical difference that make used against a team that have both their full backs up field everytime they are in possession as every other time Jota and Nunez been on the field together Jota normally would play off Nunez as the 10.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #19065 on: Today at 05:15:32 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:52:38 pm
Him performing for Arsenal and Chelsea doesn't change anything about his time here and their comments will still be valid

His return per minute for the club doesnt deserve the hate he gets thats completely unfair
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 472 473 474 475 476 [477]   Go Up
« previous next »
 