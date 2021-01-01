Yesterday game should also dispatch the notion that our system doesn't create for the 9 or the 10. Look at Diaz playing as a false 9: 7 shots, could have had a hattrick. Szoboszlai playing as a 10: 6 shots, could have had a hattrick. And did they not press like mad men? The system creates chances for everyone. You just need to have the intelligence (to make good movement) and the skills (to make good touches) to benefit from it.



Have to take in to account that it's spurs and giving up shots is all they do at the moment, but yeah this idea that Slot's Liverpool system didn't care about their no9 getting shots away was always fairly easily explained away.When it was Jota the season was young, the players were still feeling things out with the new approach. With Diaz he's not a natural no9 so you can forgive him some lack of productivity as he finds his feet. With Darwin, well that's when people wanted to attribute it to the system.It clearly is *more* geared to the wide lads getting a sight of goal but the notion that the no9 was being happily sacrificed is absolute nonsense.When you have Slot himself saying the no10 needs to be more productive, explicitly, never mind the no9, then it's not much of a leap to believe he wants more from his CF than we've seen thus far. He's a pragmatic man, he won't want this kind of reliance on Salah we've had in his ideal world.