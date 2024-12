How many times has been caught offside this season?



So based on your post, we'd have won every game instead of where we are now if we had another striker instead of Darwin?



So are we top of England and Europe in spite of Darwin in your opinion?



How many times has he been offside? 5. In 645 mins. 1 more than Diaz and Gakpo; 1 fewer than Salah (and Jota has none). Thats a rate of one every 129 mins - last year it was 33 in just over 2040 mins - or one every 62 mins - so he is getting caught offside half as often - a very good improvement. However, that is at least in part of how we play in general - last seaon our front 5 were getting caught offside 1 every 24 nmins - this season its one every 212 mins. So that shows our whole system is set up differently - we are playing fewer through balls (the sort that Nunez got loads of offsides from, but ALSO got loads of chances from) - which also explains his decrease in xG this season.