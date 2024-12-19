Its 50% judging from his last page of posts. Probably not sensible to spend half your time criticising one player. He does criticise (and praise) other players too though.



There are different types of poster in every forum. I'm the type who likes debates. I'm more active where there are discussions/controversies (except stuff about our owner because I just want to focus on the on the field stuff). I've probably had fuck all posts in the threads of Salah, VVD, Alisson... because there's nothing controversial about them and I don't feel the need to add another "brilliant player" post to the existing 50 posts like that. Nunez is probably the most divided player in Liverpool history, and our record signing. Of course I'm most active here these days, as is everyone lol. The second most active thread I'm in is probably that of Szoboszlai. Makes sense? Before they joined LFC I was probably most active in the Keita thread. Only that I was on the side of defending him.I've watched every single minute of Liverpool since 2015 including all the League Cup games and preseason friendlies, even when I was living in east asia where you have to wake up at 3-4 am to see them live and go to work a few hours later like a zombie. You lot have no rights to educate other posters how to be a fan or how to post on a forum. Accept that people have different opinions.