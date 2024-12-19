« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1333341 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18960 on: December 19, 2024, 12:09:36 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December 19, 2024, 12:08:41 pm
Yet in that moment, he was talking shite! Yet again, who would believe it :)

Man scores a goal. "Yeah, but he should have done it this way!"

It is the next step along towards saying Salah only scores pace goals - "The goal doesn't count as it wasn't the right type of goal"
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18961 on: December 19, 2024, 12:10:03 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December 19, 2024, 12:08:41 pm
Yet in that moment, he was talking shite! Yet again, who would believe it :)

Man scores a goal. "Yeah, but he should have done it this way!"

Considering Nunez has struggled to score a goal since that point and has consistently underperformed in front of goal for 3 seasons maybe Owen actually is correct? What do you reckon? Its just a clear example of people being completely blinded by outcome, not processes. You wont win in the long run like that.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18962 on: December 19, 2024, 12:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 19, 2024, 12:10:03 pm
Considering Nunez has struggled to score a goal since that point and has consistently underperformed in front of goal for 3 seasons maybe Owen actually is correct? What do you reckon?

That the goal he scored shouldn't be praised as a goal he scored because it wasn't the right type of goal? Sounds like bollocks honestly
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,704
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18963 on: December 19, 2024, 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 19, 2024, 11:39:59 am
Maybe I am looking in the wrong places but the consensus that "Well he was actually rather shit last night" seems to be entirely contained to this very thread, as most people elsewhere seem to be saying he had a good game yesterday
haven't been on many threads, but it shouldn't be limited to this thread. if that's a definition of a good game (like a high level performance of a game) from him, then we should be worried about his quality

Quote from: lionel_messias on December 19, 2024, 12:08:41 pm
Yet in that moment, he was talking shite! Yet again, who would believe it :)

Man scores a goal. "Yeah, but he should have done it this way!"
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 19, 2024, 12:10:50 pm
That the goal he scored shouldn't be praised as a goal he scored because it wasn't the right type of goal? Sounds like bollocks honestly
he made perfect sense (and was extremely complimentary of the goal). you don't seem to know what you're criticising him for, and are doing a pretty tabloid job of misrepresenting what he said!

He said this:
"That finish from Darwin Nunez yesterday was insane. I can’t stop watching it. And I can’t begin to explain how difficult a skill that is. Moving at pace, the ball running away from you, being inside the box with no room for error. Incredible."

&

"..I’m really not trying to rain on his parade as that goal was pure class."

the idea he said 'don't praise that goal' is hilariously far from what actually happened
« Last Edit: December 19, 2024, 12:17:45 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18964 on: December 19, 2024, 12:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 19, 2024, 12:10:50 pm
That the goal he scored shouldn't be praised as a goal he scored because it wasn't the right type of goal? Sounds like bollocks honestly

Youre just being obtuse. What Owen and strikers who are/were elite talk about is making consistently correct decisions to give the greater outcome of success more often. Its really not difficult to understand and just because Nunez scored in that moment it doesnt mean he took the decision that would provide a more consistent positive result for him. Its been borne out by how lacking hes been in front of goal time and again.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18965 on: December 19, 2024, 12:20:38 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 19, 2024, 12:13:36 pm
haven't been on many threads, but it shouldn't be limited to this thread. if that's a definition of a good game (like a high level performance of a game) from him, then we should be worried about his quality

No I mean as on the internet, most people are saying he had a good game - scored a goal and worked hard for the team.

And not as in "Good game for him" no just as in he had a good game

This is the only thread I am aware where by there is discussion as to whether his goal was a good goal or a shit goal, and whether you have a moral obligation to not support him or not
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18966 on: December 19, 2024, 12:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 19, 2024, 12:13:37 pm
Youre just being obtuse. What Owen and strikers who are/were elite talk about is making consistently correct decisions to give the greater outcome of success more often. Its really not difficult to understand and just because Nunez scored in that moment it doesnt mean he took the decision that would provide a more consistent positive result for him. Its been borne out by how lacking hes been in front of goal time and again.

So his goal was shit when he played shit last night and we shouldn't praise him because he is shit and doesn't deserve support?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,704
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18967 on: December 19, 2024, 12:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 19, 2024, 12:20:38 pm

This is the only thread I am aware where by there is discussion as to whether his goal was a good goal or a shit goal, and whether you have a moral obligation to not support him or not
dunno about those things, but i thought his second half performance in particular was rank and didn't seem like he was concentrating on the game around him, or on performing his duties, until the ball got close to him. stands out because you can usually rely on him to put the effort in as a baseline
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,089
  • The first five yards........
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18968 on: December 19, 2024, 12:24:54 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December 19, 2024, 12:08:41 pm
Yet in that moment, he was talking shite! Yet again, who would believe it :)

Man scores a goal. "Yeah, but he should have done it this way!"

This is not as daft as it sounds. All football supporters do it at times. The obvious example is the forward who takes an unnecessarily risky route to goal when a simple pass would put in a teammate. We celebrate the goal but say "he ought to have passed."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18969 on: December 19, 2024, 12:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 19, 2024, 12:24:54 pm
This is not as daft as it sounds. All football supporters do it at times. The obvious example is the forward who takes an unnecessarily risky route to goal when a simple pass would put in a teammate. We celebrate the goal but say "he ought to have passed."

Actually I usually think "I thought he should have done ____ but shows what I know"
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18970 on: December 19, 2024, 12:28:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 19, 2024, 12:24:45 pm
dunno about those things, but i thought his second half performance in particular was rank and didn't seem like he was concentrating on the game around him, or on performing his duties, until the ball got close to him. stands out because you can usually rely on him to put the effort in as a baseline

Again maybe I am looking in the wrong places but such opinions seem isolated to this very thread who then turn and say "No one hates him nor is overly critical"
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18971 on: December 19, 2024, 12:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on December 19, 2024, 11:55:08 am
Was it 32 games playing every minute? I mean you and a few others love using minutes per goal for Darwin. Only fair you do the same for Jota.

I love them all who wear red, just stating there was a time Jota went 32 games without a goal.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,496
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18972 on: December 19, 2024, 01:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on December 18, 2024, 10:54:40 pm
I feel sorry for the amount of our fans on here with him scoring, it clearly palns them when Darwin does well.

Yeah, it was a very bad night for the Darwin haters ...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,704
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18973 on: December 19, 2024, 01:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 19, 2024, 12:28:10 pm
Again maybe I am looking in the wrong places but such opinions seem isolated to this very thread who then turn and say "No one hates him nor is overly critical"
you can quote mine in the match thread if you want! just seemed relevant to the thread topic here
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on December 19, 2024, 01:11:08 pm
Yeah, it was a very bad night for the Darwin haters ...
if i wanted to spin this like a red top, i would say the Darwin haters might have been pleased to see him play 90 minutes - guaranteeing he won't be starting the more important spurs game

messing around aside, i can't imagine anyone was upset Darwin scored last night! ;D
« Last Edit: December 19, 2024, 01:13:10 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,496
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18974 on: December 19, 2024, 01:17:28 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 19, 2024, 01:11:28 pm
If i wanted to spin this like a red top, i would say the Darwin haters might have been pleased to see him play 90 minutes - guaranteeing he won't be starting the more important spurs game

messing around aside, i can't imagine anyone was upset Darwin scored last night! ;D

There are certainly people in this thread who are very disappointed that Darwin has scored last night. I never managed to understand these "fans". I actually feel very sorry for them ...
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,404
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18975 on: December 19, 2024, 03:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 19, 2024, 12:10:03 pm
Considering Nunez has struggled to score a goal since that point and has consistently underperformed in front of goal for 3 seasons maybe Owen actually is correct? What do you reckon? Its just a clear example of people being completely blinded by outcome, not processes. You wont win in the long run like that.

He scored the goal!

Give the boy credit.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,672
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18976 on: December 19, 2024, 03:32:07 pm »
He's a streaky striker i thought but may be wrong, just hoping he can gain confidence in front of goal as the lad should be scoring for fun.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18977 on: December 20, 2024, 10:29:29 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 19, 2024, 12:28:10 pm
Again maybe I am looking in the wrong places but such opinions seem isolated to this very thread who then turn and say "No one hates him nor is overly critical"
Let's be real his general play was poor. I don't know where were you looking at but wrong places probably. Certainly there are criticisms on our subreddit for example. Aside from the goal (which any decent striker should score), his highlights from the game are those botched counter attacks. Wasn't really involved in anything. Jota completed more passes in 30 mins (3 key passes) than him in 90 mins (0 key passes) says it all.

The way Slot chose Jota at the start of the season, the way he used Diaz as the CF in some important games, the way Nunez didn't take his chance during Jotas injury, the way Jota is coming back now,... probably solidified Nunez place in Slots mind as a bench option for the rest of the season. Well, if everyone is healthy of course.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,237
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18978 on: December 20, 2024, 10:32:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 17, 2024, 07:40:06 pm
You can't not love the mad bastard.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/AlderHey/status/1869090265153286266


This is brilliant

His english FINALLY coming along
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18979 on: December 20, 2024, 10:45:32 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on December 20, 2024, 10:29:29 am
Let's be real his general play was poor. I don't know where were you looking at but wrong places probably. Certainly there are criticisms on our subreddit for example. Aside from the goal (which any decent striker should score), his highlights from the game are those botched counter attacks. Wasn't really involved in anything. Jota completed more passes in 30 mins (3 key passes) than him in 90 mins (0 key passes) says it all.


Cringing for you here and loving how much that goal has annoyed you.

You've certainly also changed your tune! Only goals count, he's got to be efficient!

*clinical finish to help us go through*

Anyone would have done that, he didn't have any key passes so was shit!!

Pathetic and sums this embarrassment of a thread up totally.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,496
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18980 on: December 20, 2024, 02:03:40 pm »
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18981 on: December 20, 2024, 03:10:01 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 20, 2024, 10:45:32 am
Cringing for you here and loving how much that goal has annoyed you.

You've certainly also changed your tune! Only goals count, he's got to be efficient!

*clinical finish to help us go through*

Anyone would have done that, he didn't have any key passes so was shit!!

Pathetic and sums this embarrassment of a thread up totally.
Shut up. You're an embarrassment to the whole forum, patronising every post, telling other posters how and what to say after each game. Guess what? You don't own this forum
Go make your own blog and ban every comment you don't like.

My previous post, and many before that, was an objective assessment of his game. I've never said things like "only goals count" or "he's shit". I've never even said he should be moved on. I've not changed any tune, ever. You're always reacting to the vibe you get rather than what is actually said by other posters.

Plus, I don't see you this active in other threads. Where were you when Gakpo and Diaz received criticism last season. And Endo, Szoboszlai? You act all morally saying fans should be like this and like that but in the end it's just you're annoyed because your favorite player gets criticism. Hypocrite. This is my last post to you. I'd rather spend 10 pages arguing with the likes of Al than replying to your patronising comments.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,496
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18982 on: December 20, 2024, 03:20:13 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on December 20, 2024, 03:10:01 pm
Shut up. You're an embarrassment to the whole forum, patronising every post, telling other posters how and what to say after each game. Guess what? You don't own this forum
Go make your own blog and ban every comment you don't like.

My previous post, and many before that, was an objective assessment of his game. I've never said things like "only goals count" or "he's shit". I've never even said he should be moved on. I've not changed any tune, ever. You're always reacting to the vibe you get rather than what is actually said by other posters.

Plus, I don't see you this active in other threads. Where were you when Gakpo and Diaz received criticism last season. And Endo, Szoboszlai? You act all morally saying fans should be like this and like that but in the end it's just you're annoyed because your favorite player gets criticism. Hypocrite. This is my last post to you. I'd rather spend 10 pages arguing with the likes of Al than replying to your patronising comments.

Wow, that is bad. Really bad ...
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18983 on: December 20, 2024, 03:23:41 pm »
Yeah on a second thought, I'd rather not doing either.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18984 on: December 20, 2024, 03:34:13 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on December 20, 2024, 03:10:01 pm


Plus, I don't see you this active in other threads.

You'd have to leave this thread to notice, your entire posting history is basically in here, it's fucking bizarre. I'm always around, praising our players, expressing joy when we win, not your thing so you probably don't notice it.

And it's not criticism that's the problem, sometimes it's warranted, there are obviously things in his game to improve, it's page after page of utter shit and tune changing that's the problem, look at you screaming about all the other stuff is irrelevant, he must score goals, scores a goal then it's "doesn't matter, he didn't have a key pass", it's absolutely pathetic.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18985 on: December 20, 2024, 03:35:25 pm »
As the great AL would say, play the ball not the man lads.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18986 on: December 20, 2024, 03:37:57 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 20, 2024, 03:34:13 pm
You'd have to leave this thread to notice, your entire posting history is basically in here, it's fucking bizarre. I'm always around, praising our players, expressing joy when we win, not your thing so you probably don't notice it.

And it's not criticism that's the problem, sometimes it's warranted, there are obviously things in his game to improve, it's page after page of utter shit and tune changing that's the problem, look at you screaming about all the other stuff is irrelevant, he must score goals, scores a goal then it's "doesn't matter, he didn't have a key pass", it's absolutely pathetic.

Its 50% judging from his last page of posts. Probably not sensible to spend half your time criticising one player. He does criticise (and praise) other players too though.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,946
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18987 on: December 20, 2024, 03:40:00 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on December 20, 2024, 03:10:01 pm
This is my last post

Read this post too quickly and got really excited for a second
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18988 on: December 20, 2024, 04:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December 20, 2024, 03:37:57 pm
Its 50% judging from his last page of posts. Probably not sensible to spend half your time criticising one player. He does criticise (and praise) other players too though.
There are different types of poster in every forum. I'm the type who likes debates. I'm more active where there are discussions/controversies (except stuff about our owner because I just want to focus on the on the field stuff). I've probably had fuck all posts in the threads of Salah, VVD, Alisson... because there's nothing controversial about them and I don't feel the need to add another "brilliant player" post to the existing 50 posts like that. Nunez is probably the most divided player in Liverpool history, and our record signing. Of course I'm most active here these days, as is everyone lol. The second most active thread I'm in is probably that of Szoboszlai. Makes sense? Before they joined LFC I was probably most active in the Keita thread. Only that I was on the side of defending him.

I've watched every single minute of Liverpool since 2015 including all the League Cup games and preseason friendlies, even when I was living in east asia where you have to wake up at 3-4 am to see them live and go to work a few hours later like a zombie. You lot have no rights to educate other posters how to be a fan or how to post on a forum. Accept that people have different opinions.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18989 on: Yesterday at 05:23:11 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on December 20, 2024, 04:38:25 pm
There are different types of poster in every forum. I'm the type who likes debates. I'm more active where there are discussions/controversies (except stuff about our owner because I just want to focus on the on the field stuff). I've probably had fuck all posts in the threads of Salah, VVD, Alisson... because there's nothing controversial about them and I don't feel the need to add another "brilliant player" post to the existing 50 posts like that. Nunez is probably the most divided player in Liverpool history, and our record signing. Of course I'm most active here these days, as is everyone lol. The second most active thread I'm in is probably that of Szoboszlai. Makes sense? Before they joined LFC I was probably most active in the Keita thread. Only that I was on the side of defending him.

I've watched every single minute of Liverpool since 2015 including all the League Cup games and preseason friendlies, even when I was living in east asia where you have to wake up at 3-4 am to see them live and go to work a few hours later like a zombie. You lot have no rights to educate other posters how to be a fan or how to post on a forum. Accept that people have different opinions.

I've watched 90% of Liverpool games since 2005, do you want a medal for how many games you've watched? I live in Australia exact same screanio as you, i've got jobs to work around my interests in life so I'm able to be up at 11pm - 7 am to watch the games live.

Again do you want a medal? Liverpool is a global club you're not the only one who wakes up early to watch games, hell I lose sleep to stay up to watch the game sometimes and I've never felt the need to say that to justify my point of view of bashing a player.

Probably why you've actually never seen a the players who weren't good enough play for the club and not give a fuck hey.

Which Darwin is neither.

Since 2015? You didnt see Pouslen, Eccelston, Voronin, Jovanovic, Konchesky and I could give you more names but they wore the shirt expect Paul and his mum they can get fucked.

You really would be in for a shock if you watched Liverpool prior to 2015.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:26:04 am by mullyred94 »
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18990 on: Yesterday at 01:43:35 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:23:11 am
I've watched 90% of Liverpool games since 2005, do you want a medal for how many games you've watched? I live in Australia exact same screanio as you, i've got jobs to work around my interests in life so I'm able to be up at 11pm - 7 am to watch the games live.

Again do you want a medal? Liverpool is a global club you're not the only one who wakes up early to watch games, hell I lose sleep to stay up to watch the game sometimes and I've never felt the need to say that to justify my point of view of bashing a player.

Probably why you've actually never seen a the players who weren't good enough play for the club and not give a fuck hey.

Which Darwin is neither.

Since 2015? You didnt see Pouslen, Eccelston, Voronin, Jovanovic, Konchesky and I could give you more names but they wore the shirt expect Paul and his mum they can get fucked.

You really would be in for a shock if you watched Liverpool prior to 2015.
You totally missed the point. I don't need justification to say a player ('s performance) is bad. On the other hand there's nothing that could justify bashing a player (the definition of bashing is up for debate though). It's not like if you're a season ticket holder you have more rights than me to do certain things on this forum.

The point I want to make by mentioning watching the game is that I'm as much a fan as you are and you guys have no rights to tell us how to act as supporter. Btw I said I never missed a minute live since 2015, not that "I started watching Liverpool since 2015". So your post is kind of moot. I know very well those players.

In fact you seem to not realise it, but as you can see you have no problems naming those players as examples of "bad" players, just like you have no problems mentioning Jota's goalless streak after he earned a point for us. So you do the same things as us but to different players, ones that you like less or whatever.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18991 on: Yesterday at 01:53:30 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:23:11 am
I've watched 90% of Liverpool games since 2005, do you want a medal for how many games you've watched? I live in Australia exact same screanio as you, i've got jobs to work around my interests in life so I'm able to be up at 11pm - 7 am to watch the games live.

Again do you want a medal? Liverpool is a global club you're not the only one who wakes up early to watch games, hell I lose sleep to stay up to watch the game sometimes and I've never felt the need to say that to justify my point of view of bashing a player.

Probably why you've actually never seen a the players who weren't good enough play for the club and not give a fuck hey.

Which Darwin is neither.

Since 2015? You didnt see Pouslen, Eccelston, Voronin, Jovanovic, Konchesky and I could give you more names but they wore the shirt expect Paul and his mum they can get fucked.

You really would be in for a shock if you watched Liverpool prior to 2015.

Yep, it's always the way, pull them up on any of the shit they write about players and they full on start crying about how they're a "supporter" too and are allowed their opinion.

Also had to laugh at "I won't praise Alisson as there's already lots of posts praising for him" but will happily add to 1000s upon 1000s of posts slaughtering Darwin.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18992 on: Yesterday at 03:01:04 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 01:43:35 pm
You totally missed the point. I don't need justification to say a player ('s performance) is bad. On the other hand there's nothing that could justify bashing a player (the definition of bashing is up for debate though). It's not like if you're a season ticket holder you have more rights than me to do certain things on this forum.

The point I want to make by mentioning watching the game is that I'm as much a fan as you are and you guys have no rights to tell us how to act as supporter. Btw I said I never missed a minute live since 2015, not that "I started watching Liverpool since 2015". So your post is kind of moot. I know very well those players.

In fact you seem to not realise it, but as you can see you have no problems naming those players as examples of "bad" players, just like you have no problems mentioning Jota's goalless streak after he earned a point for us. So you do the same things as us but to different players, ones that you like less or whatever.

Ok mate
Logged

Offline daveymac_4

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18993 on: Today at 06:01:22 am »
My two Cents on Nunez: He is a great "5th Choice" option. He's a useful player to have in the squad and bring off the bench. He can also do a job starting some games. His peformances have contributed to our successes this season. But, I don't think he's anywhere near the other four. And if Salah leaves I'd want to bring in another starter to keep Nunez as our 5th choice.  He's a much better squad player than Origi or Danny Ings, and we need to forget the money that we paid for him.
If we sold him then we'd probably get around 40 million for him.  I think for that money I'd like to keep him around, unless we really need that money to put towards a Salah replacement.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:04:08 am by daveymac_4 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Up
« previous next »
 