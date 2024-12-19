There are different types of poster in every forum. I'm the type who likes debates. I'm more active where there are discussions/controversies (except stuff about our owner because I just want to focus on the on the field stuff). I've probably had fuck all posts in the threads of Salah, VVD, Alisson... because there's nothing controversial about them and I don't feel the need to add another "brilliant player" post to the existing 50 posts like that. Nunez is probably the most divided player in Liverpool history, and our record signing. Of course I'm most active here these days, as is everyone lol. The second most active thread I'm in is probably that of Szoboszlai. Makes sense? Before they joined LFC I was probably most active in the Keita thread. Only that I was on the side of defending him.
I've watched every single minute of Liverpool since 2015 including all the League Cup games and preseason friendlies, even when I was living in east asia where you have to wake up at 3-4 am to see them live and go to work a few hours later like a zombie. You lot have no rights to educate other posters how to be a fan or how to post on a forum. Accept that people have different opinions.
I've watched 90% of Liverpool games since 2005, do you want a medal for how many games you've watched? I live in Australia exact same screanio as you, i've got jobs to work around my interests in life so I'm able to be up at 11pm - 7 am to watch the games live.
Again do you want a medal? Liverpool is a global club you're not the only one who wakes up early to watch games, hell I lose sleep to stay up to watch the game sometimes and I've never felt the need to say that to justify my point of view of bashing a player.
Probably why you've actually never seen a the players who weren't good enough play for the club and not give a fuck hey.
Which Darwin is neither.
Since 2015? You didnt see Pouslen, Eccelston, Voronin, Jovanovic, Konchesky and I could give you more names but they wore the shirt expect Paul and his mum they can get fucked.
You really would be in for a shock if you watched Liverpool prior to 2015.