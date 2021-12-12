I mean to make that point immediately after he actually scored makes it seem like a criticism of a goal though.



It was a criticisim of his decision making, a perfectly valid criticisim hence why we're nearly 50% into another season and he's on 4 goals. The problem with Nunez is that he quite often makes bizarre decisions, sometimes that results in something brilliant like the goal against Brentford but more often than not it results in frustration.Nunez is one of those players, a bit like Keita, in that people have these deeply entrenched views on him and are seemingly unwilling to depart from them despite any evidence to the contrary.I've said it tonnes of times that I like the player and if the aim is for him to be a decent part of a group of 5/6 attacking players and likely one of the players in that group who will chip in with fewer goals than some of the others whilst offering contributions in other areas, then great. The issue, I suspect, is that the club probably would have expected more from him when they agreed to pay a high transfer fee for him and for that reason my gut instinct is that they'll try to recoup 50% or so of the transfer fee if the opportunit presents itself.I was at the match last night, delighted when he scored and took great joy in giving it back to the home support who were mocking him, I love it when he does well and I'd love for him to become the player that I think the management thought they were signing (maybe as far as they are concerned he already is that player but my guess is probably not). I think part of the problem with discourse in general (and this extends further than Nunez or even football,) is people set out their position on something and are more concerned about not being proven wrong on it than they are about having a sensible discussion in light of what they can see with their eyes in front of them. You have some people arguing that a player who clearly adds another dimension to our game, chips in with some goals and assists 'offers nothing' or on the other hand you have people arguing that his underlying numbers are brilliant and therefore anyone who dares question why a 65 million pound centre forward has 4 goals in half a season must either have it in for him or know nothing about football. I find the 'the truth is somewhere in the middle' line reductive in general but it's certainly true that in my experience people take polarised positions and don't depart from them because they don't want to admit that maybe their initial view wasn't quite right (and there's absolutely nothing wrong with your initial view not being right because football always has and always will make idiots out of people).