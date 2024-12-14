Play him in both the CL games and domestic cup games. Hopefully he'll get some goals, get his confidence back up, and start firing again. Sometimes all a striker needs is one goal to get the monkey off their back.



The key thing with Darwin for me is controlling his emotions. The difference between him and Jota in front of goal is night and day. Darwin regularly hits the ball at 100 miles an hour (and often at the keeper or a saveable height). Jota rarely leathers it, and usually places the ball as far away from the keeper as possible to maximise the odds (or gives them the eyes, as he did on Saturday).



Darwin needs to calm his head in those key moments and just play percentages instead of going for the spectacular. I really like him, but I agree with some of the more measured posts on here that his output needs to improve, and he needs to start adding goals to his build-up play and movement - which aren't enough to justify a regular place in a team at this level. It's all well and good saying we're top of the League and CL, but strikers need to be scoring whether their team is pushing for the title or battling relegation. We also need players that can step up and be reliable goal scorers if others get injured - and on current form Darwin isn't at the elite level needed if we're serious about winning regular League and Champions League trophies (or pushing for quadruples). I remember Kuyt getting pelters on here for his output, but he chipped in with plenty of vital goals and had the work rate of a Duracell bunny and the durability of a tank - even if he wasn't as prolific as his teammates.



Darwin has all of the physical attributes you need from a number 9, and I want him to succeed as he's such a nice guy and so passionate. But its the psychological side of his game that seems to need the most work, and its a worry that in his 3rd season he hasn't developed that side of his game at all - particularly considering the resources we have at the club and the other strikers he has to learn from.