Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 06:37:02 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on December 14, 2024, 06:35:25 pm
We can hope for more from him lets back him, no?

I think that's all most of us want.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 06:39:39 pm
Thought he had a good cameo, twice he was isolated and he kept the ball and recycled it, loved to see that.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 07:13:31 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on December 14, 2024, 06:08:54 pm
Nice cameo!  Good composure to pick out Jota there.

Setting aside the endless he's good enough/not good enough, it was the nature of the goal as much as the fact Darwin assisted Jota that stood out for me.

Tight combo play on the edge of zone 14 rather than the ball played wide to the 7 or 11, it's a different goal than most of the ones it seems we've been scoring under Slot.

Darwin knew he was playiong Jota before his first touch, good awareness in tight space.

Either we're not doing enough of this sort of attacking yet under Slot or we're encouraged to focus on other areas more often. Jota gives an option as the 9 that Diaz, or Nunez, really don't, the ability to play into feet to the 9 facing the goal.

Darwin looked good playing as the left-sided #11 in his time on the pitch. I'd argue that playing him there with Jota as the 9 is something for Slot to consider...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 07:21:27 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 14, 2024, 07:13:31 pm
Setting aside the endless he's good enough/not good enough, it was the nature of the goal as much as the fact Darwin assisted Jota that stood out for me.

Tight combo play on the edge of zone 14 rather than the ball played wide to the 7 or 11, it's a different goal than most of the ones it seems we've been scoring under Slot.

Darwin knew he was playiong Jota before his first touch, good awareness in tight space.

Either we're not doing enough of this sort of attacking yet under Slot or we're encouraged to focus on other areas more often. Jota gives an option as the 9 that Diaz, or Nunez, really don't, the ability to play into feet to the 9 facing the goal.

Darwin looked good playing as the left-sided #11 in his time on the pitch. I'd argue that playing him there with Jota as the 9 is something for Slot to consider...

Agree completely. Those are the situations in which we normally try and create shooting opportunities for the wide players. We don't look for the through-ball but instead pass it out wide for the inverted wingers to cut in and shoot or drift it to the far post. The best example today would be getting it out wide to Salah who cut in and crossed it far post for Gakpo's goal.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 08:35:29 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on December 14, 2024, 07:21:27 pm
Agree completely. Those are the situations in which we normally try and create shooting opportunities for the wide players. We don't look for the through-ball but instead pass it out wide for the inverted wingers to cut in and shoot or drift it to the far post. The best example today would be getting it out wide to Salah who cut in and crossed it far post for Gakpo's goal.

One of those things where it's hard to know if it's directed/coached or just a result of player decisions, but I think even when teams are playing a low block, we need to be able to play through the middle close to the 18 some of the time.

The first half seemed to be an awful lot of crosses from the wide players, and Diaz is not enough of a threat from those kinds of balls. Even Jota, who is very good in the air, struggles to finish early, angled crosses.

All this being said, thought the players, including Darwin, did very well to come back in difficult circumstances and win a point. And that Razors Razor has made the post of Atticus Pünd...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 08:48:23 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on December 14, 2024, 06:39:39 pm
Thought he had a good cameo, twice he was isolated and he kept the ball and recycled it, loved to see that.

To be fair youd want a bit more from your centre forward.  The odd goal would be good.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 08:53:12 pm
Quote from: TSC on December 14, 2024, 08:48:23 pm
To be fair youd want a bit more from your centre forward.  The odd goal would be good.

When youre under the kosh and down to 10 men keeping the ball is golden, add to that his assist it was a very good showing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 09:07:10 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on December 14, 2024, 08:53:12 pm
When youre under the kosh and down to 10 men keeping the ball is golden, add to that his assist it was a very good showing.

Did you think we were under the cosh? Different views I guess.  Maybe first half. But shouldve won the game 2nd half.  To be fair on his first game back Jota was excellent
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 09:43:26 pm
Can see us using Jota and Nunez together a fair bit; both late in games and against the bottom half at home in a free with a 10 from the start. Diaz and Salah wide and Nunez and Jota through the middle with two of the main midfielders behind him would be too much quality for most of the league to cope with, especially given these twos pressing which although quite different in styles is very effective and used in tandem could allow the midfield two to sweep up anything else.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 09:47:32 pm
Quote from: TSC on December 14, 2024, 09:07:10 pm
Did you think we were under the cosh? Different views I guess.  Maybe first half. But shouldve won the game 2nd half.  To be fair on his first game back Jota was excellent

In the sense if we lost the ball they were countering behind our back line very time, yeah, was tense!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 09:53:28 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on December 14, 2024, 09:43:26 pm
Can see us using Jota and Nunez together a fair bit; both late in games and against the bottom half at home in a free with a 10 from the start. Diaz and Salah wide and Nunez and Jota through the middle with two of the main midfielders behind him would be too much quality for most of the league to cope with, especially given these twos pressing which although quite different in styles is very effective and used in tandem could allow the midfield two to sweep up anything else.

 When youre pushing for the title, you dont have the comfort of using your 2 centre forwards from the bench.  Play the one who actually scores goals. Then if its not working, bring the other on.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 10:02:09 pm
Quote from: TSC on December 14, 2024, 09:53:28 pm
When youre pushing for the title, you dont have the comfort of using your 2 centre forwards from the bench.  Play the one who actually scores goals. Then if its not working, bring the other on.

I dont understand why you couldnt do it? If we played say, Diaz, Nunez, Jota and Salah from the start, wed still currently have Chiesa, Gakpo and Elliott from the bench?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 10:28:02 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on December 14, 2024, 10:02:09 pm
I dont understand why you couldnt do it? If we played say, Diaz, Nunez, Jota and Salah from the start, wed still currently have Chiesa, Gakpo and Elliott from the bench?

Today was a special situation where we could throw in a hail mary. We cant be as unbalanced against most teams to start with a 2 man midfield. I'd start Jota and Nunez comes on as a sub for most games if both are fit.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 10:36:07 pm
Quote from: TSC on December 14, 2024, 08:48:23 pm
To be fair youd want a bit more from your centre forward.  The odd goal would be good.

I'll caveat this by saying he did nothing wrong today and was fine, so none of what I'm about to say applies to this game really. But yeah I'll never fail to be amazed by how desperate people are to look for the positives with Nunez. He can miss sitter after sitter, be braindead with the ball, be unintelligent with his movement... and you can come on RAWK and folks will be praising him for a six yard square pass or something.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 10:40:30 pm
Quote from: decosabute on December 14, 2024, 10:36:07 pm
I'll caveat this by saying he did nothing wrong today and was fine, so none of what I'm about to say applies to this game really. But yeah I'll never fail to be amazed by how desperate people are to look for the positives with Nunez. He can miss sitter after sitter, be braindead with the ball, be unintelligent with his movement... and you can come on RAWK and folks will be praising him for a six yard square pass or something.

I'll caveat that by saying he's had plenty good games and there's always some melt coming into this thread and leathering him.
That's why its become a contender for the greatest cluster fuck of a thread in Rawks history.  I'm not holding out for any improvement  to the same shite being constantly regurgitated.

WE'RE TOP OF THE LEAGUE ::)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 10:55:22 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on December 14, 2024, 10:40:30 pm
I'll caveat that by saying he's had plenty good games and there's always some melt coming into this thread and leathering him.
That's why its become a contender for the greatest cluster fuck of a thread in Rawks history.  I'm not holding out for any improvement  to the same shite being constantly regurgitated.

WE'RE TOP OF THE LEAGUE ::)

Maybe if the player ever showed signs of improving his performances on a consistent basis, then there'd also be whatever you think improvement in the posts would be.

And just because I think Nunez is the most over-apologised-for player in club history doesn't mean I'm not enjoying being top of the league.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 10:58:52 pm
Quote from: decosabute on December 14, 2024, 10:55:22 pm
Maybe if the player ever showed signs of improving his performances on a consistent basis, then there'd also be whatever you think improvement in the posts would be.

And just because I think Nunez is the most over-apologised-for player in club history doesn't mean I'm not enjoying being top of the league.

An improvement would be an original thought not the same shite every day.
Wasn't necessarily aimed at you but some poster can't wait to come into this thread win,lose or draw to moan. They clearly have some impediment to enjoying the moment.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 11:02:44 pm
Quote from: decosabute on December 14, 2024, 10:36:07 pm
how desperate people are to look for the positives with Nunez. He can miss sitter after sitter, be braindead with the ball, be unintelligent with his movement... and you can come on RAWK and folks will be praising him for a six yard square pass or something.
Quote from: Buster Gonad on December 14, 2024, 10:40:30 pm
he's had plenty good games and there's always some melt coming into this thread and leathering him.
Both are kind of true. Because he's tagged with "missing chances", people would selective memorize the chances he misses more than what they do for other strikers, even when it's not even a good chance. Or criticize him when he comes on as a sub and doesn't change the game. To most people's surprise I have defended him about these in the past.

But on the other hand the overpraising happens more often. Mostly this season because he's been underwhelming. Sometimes he just completes some basic tasks of a center forward and there are pages worth of praising. The bar for him is low. Diaz and Gakpo would never receive the same love if they do such things. A typical example recently is the pen Diaz won against City but all people talked about is the Nunez press.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 11:10:36 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on December 14, 2024, 11:02:44 pm
Both are kind of true. Because he's tagged with "missing chances", people would selective memorize the chances he misses more than what they do for other strikers, even when it's not even a good chance. Or criticize him when he comes on as a sub and doesn't change the game. To most people's surprise I have defended him about these in the past.

But on the other hand the overpraising happens more often. Mostly this season because he's been underwhelming. Sometimes he just completes some basic tasks of a center forward and there are pages worth of praising. The bar for him is low. Diaz and Gakpo would never receive the same love if they do such things. A typical example recently is the pen Diaz won against City but all people talked about is the Nunez press.

Fair enough. Jota will be no 1 when he's fit enough to start but we've coped well without him too.  I'm glad to have them all.  Arne will decide who he wants in the summer and if we win the league I'd be happy to start next season with the same group
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 11:34:58 pm
This forum and its mods are so random

3 negative comments in the Robertson thread after he has a shocker and the thread is locked... endless slamming of Nunez for months over 2 seasons .. totally fine
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 11:38:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 14, 2024, 11:34:58 pm
This forum and its mods are so random

3 negative comments in the Robertson thread after he has a shocker and the thread is locked... endless slamming of Nunez for months over 2 seasons .. totally fine
Robbo thread was locked because it was being used during the match
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
December 14, 2024, 11:48:14 pm
He did well today. Great assist for the saviour's goal.

After reading some of the few posts here today, don't get me wrong.

Of course I want him to score and not lowering the bar for our striker.

But he did well on that assist and credit to him in that split second decision.

We avoid a fucking defeat.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:17:38 am
I got banned for saying the F word to a poster but can slate the players all you want  ??? ???

Maybe its a Mod on there alt account ? Only way it makes sense  ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 08:32:13 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on December 14, 2024, 10:28:02 pm
Today was a special situation where we could throw in a hail mary. We cant be as unbalanced against most teams to start with a 2 man midfield. I'd start Jota and Nunez comes on as a sub for most games if both are fit.

Its hardly a Hail Mary, nor would it need to be unbalanced. Also weve done it from the start once already this season starting with four forwards. Its just Jota playing the Szoboszlai role.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 08:49:53 am
Good assist for Jota. Hopefully, he fills his boots midweek.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 09:10:42 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 14, 2024, 11:34:58 pm
This forum and its mods are so random

3 negative comments in the Robertson thread after he has a shocker and the thread is locked... endless slamming of Nunez for months over 2 seasons .. totally fine

The Nunez thread was locked after the Newcastle game as well.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 10:01:05 am
Quote from: PEG2K on December 14, 2024, 11:02:44 pm
Both are kind of true. Because he's tagged with "missing chances", people would selective memorize the chances he misses more than what they do for other strikers, even when it's not even a good chance. Or criticize him when he comes on as a sub and doesn't change the game. To most people's surprise I have defended him about these in the past.

But on the other hand the overpraising happens more often. Mostly this season because he's been underwhelming. Sometimes he just completes some basic tasks of a center forward and there are pages worth of praising. The bar for him is low. Diaz and Gakpo would never receive the same love if they do such things. A typical example recently is the pen Diaz won against City but all people talked about is the Nunez press.

I'd say its the exact opposite - if Nunez had missed the absolute *sitter* that Diaz did in the first half, there'd be pages of comments with people saying "I told you so", saying he can't score etc.  Ditto if the pass to Salah that Diaz missed at the death, opting to try and work space for a shot for himself, had been Nunez, the place would be in uproar.

But its not - most people on the Diaz thread were trying to defend him from criticism about the pass, and nobody had even *mentioned* the sitter he missed.  If that doesn't show that the bar for others missing chances etc is lower than I don't know what is
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:20:35 am
Quote from: Davidbowie on December 12, 2024, 04:02:06 pm
Jota will come back into the team and will score a goal sooner than Nunez will. I'm confident about that.

The fact is, the lad is a centre-forward, not a winger, not an attacking midfielder, not a 'withdrawn striker' - he's supposed to score goals (above all else!) and whilst he has all of the physical attributes you would want if you 'built' a centre-forward - he doesn't possess the technical ability or the mentality of a world class centre-forward. That's pretty obvious by now.

I'd love to see Nunez from Saturday onwards til the end of the season, bang in 15-20 Premier League goals, if he did, along with the incredible numbers Mo Salah is putting out this season - you could put your house on us winning the PL title - but judging on the last 3 seasons, in which Nunez has in my opinion regressed as a goalscorer, he's not going to hit even 10 PL goals this season.

I don't know why some can't concede that he'll never be an elite level centre-forward?

If Nunez had signed for say Spurs, Brighton or Villa in 2022 instead of us, would you be desperate to see him sign for Liverpool now?

 8)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:32:28 am
I want Darwin on the right hand side to protect Trent/Quansah and move Mo into the middle. Darwin's energy would be valuable until Konate and/or Bradley are back.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 11:47:26 am
Quote from: King Kennys Pumas on Today at 11:32:28 am
I want Darwin on the right hand side to protect Trent/Quansah and move Mo into the middle. Darwin's energy would be valuable until Konate and/or Bradley are back.

Yeah I think it makes perfect sense to move and disrupt the most productive attacking outlet in our team and the league to play him out of position, as well as the player you're putting in his place being out of position. And essentially changing the entire setup of our team to gain a marginal uptick in protection for a fullback who doesn't even really need it.

Darwin's place now is the same as it was at the start of the season, he's coming off the bench to either see out a game we're winning or he's coming off the bench to try and get us back in to a game we're not. He's good at both.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 01:13:46 pm
Those few minutes with Jota up top made me think.

His drop off this season makes very little sense. It has to be the system. Slot doesn't want his wide-forwards to be as narrow as Klopp did which means Darwin is often isolated against two CBs. Looking back I think he's dying for somebody close to him to give him some help by creating some space and dragging some people away.

We're undoubtedly the best team in the world right now but even as such we're not fully unlocked, this group is dying for a Jari Litmanen/Bobby Firmino profile. A playmaker between the lines who can help out both the midfield and no.9. I think because we lack this profile we are not necessarily thrashing teams with 4s and 5s as we regularly did under Klopp.

Hopefully against lesser teams going forward we may get to see somebody like Jota in those no 10 areas - it could potentially help Darwin tremendously just by being less isolated against the CBs.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:04:21 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:20:35 am
8)

But that goal was helped on by Darwin....
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:10:49 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:01:05 am
I'd say its the exact opposite - if Nunez had missed the absolute *sitter* that Diaz did in the first half, there'd be pages of comments with people saying "I told you so", saying he can't score etc.  Ditto if the pass to Salah that Diaz missed at the death, opting to try and work space for a shot for himself, had been Nunez, the place would be in uproar.

But its not - most people on the Diaz thread were trying to defend him from criticism about the pass, and nobody had even *mentioned* the sitter he missed.  If that doesn't show that the bar for others missing chances etc is lower than I don't know what is
Salah's miss on the exquisite ball from Szobo was also quickly forgotten. Salah was quite wasteful actually.
Nunez was fine, worked hard and got an assist. He wasnt OMG great either, like Jota, but I have zero complaints from that appearance

But you have to look at the trends over many more games, and then Nunez is IMO not good enough to start for us. His first touch and passing are sub par for a PL footballer, and unlike Haaland he isnt scoring enough to compensate for those limitations.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:27:45 pm
It's really strange this season I have to think it's all related to the stick he's getting and the insta stuff etc.

I also think he needs a team to be built around him and a manager to let him do pretty much as he pleases but he obviously will not get that here, not whilst we have Mo Salah and certainly not whilst he isn't scoring goals.

He's a fine option as one of our 6 attackers, but he needs to do much much more. It says a lot that if it was the CL final tomorrow and everyone was fit, he's not playing. Perhaps it isn't fair on the lad but for the money paid, that's not good enough.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:36:23 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:20:35 am
8)

Let me guess, you want a pat on the back for being a dick?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 02:50:30 pm
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 02:36:23 pm
Let me guess, you want a pat on the back for being a dick?
just don't pat him on the ....di...errr
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:09:12 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:10:49 pm
Salah's miss on the exquisite ball from Szobo was also quickly forgotten. Salah was quite wasteful actually.
Nunez was fine, worked hard and got an assist. He wasnt OMG great either, like Jota, but I have zero complaints from that appearance

But you have to look at the trends over many more games, and then Nunez is IMO not good enough to start for us. His first touch and passing are sub par for a PL footballer, and unlike Haaland he isnt scoring enough to compensate for those limitations.

It was quickly forgotten because it was a difficult chance - fbref has it as an xG of 0.08 - vs the 0.4 for the Diaz chance (or the 0.24 for another Diaz miss, or 0.1 for a Jota miss etc).  I'd argue Nunex across multiple games has shown his first touch and passing are much better than Haaland, and you are massively underestimating his other side of the game this season - being a monster in pressing and defensive activities.

Nunez is averaging a defensive activity (tackle, challenge, interception, block or clearance) every 17.3 mins - Diaz is at one every 18.8 mins, and Cody leads the way with one every 15.4.  This compares to Jota, who is only at one every 28 mins,  and Mo at one ever 59.8 mins. Last year, those numbers were 27.3/28.9/17.9/17.3/42.2 - so both Diaz and Nunez have upped their work effort quite a bit, allowing Jota and Mo to take it comparatively easy, doing less (but also then being more available creatively).

Haaland comparitively is at one ever 53.3 mins (and it was one every 67.2 mins last season) - and about 50% of his contributions have been clearances from e.g. corners/free kicks - rather than the other stuff.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:14:10 pm
Play him in both the CL games and domestic cup games. Hopefully he'll get some goals, get his confidence back up, and start firing again. Sometimes all a striker needs is one goal to get the monkey off their back.

The key thing with Darwin for me is controlling his emotions. The difference between him and Jota in front of goal is night and day. Darwin regularly hits the ball at 100 miles an hour (and often at the keeper or a saveable height). Jota rarely leathers it, and usually places the ball as far away from the keeper as possible to maximise the odds (or gives them the eyes, as he did on Saturday).

Darwin needs to calm his head in those key moments and just play percentages instead of going for the spectacular. I really like him, but I agree with some of the more measured posts on here that his output needs to improve, and he needs to start adding goals to his build-up play and movement - which aren't enough to justify a regular place in a team at this level. It's all well and good saying we're top of the League and CL, but strikers need to be scoring whether their team is pushing for the title or battling relegation. We also need players that can step up and be reliable goal scorers if others get injured - and on current form Darwin isn't at the elite level needed if we're serious about winning regular League and Champions League trophies (or pushing for quadruples). I remember Kuyt getting pelters on here for his output, but he chipped in with plenty of vital goals and had the work rate of a Duracell bunny and the durability of a tank - even if he wasn't as prolific as his teammates.

Darwin has all of the physical attributes you need from a number 9, and I want him to succeed as he's such a nice guy and so passionate. But its the psychological side of his game that seems to need the most work, and its a worry that in his 3rd season he hasn't developed that side of his game at all - particularly considering the resources we have at the club and the other strikers he has to learn from.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:49:50 pm
Wait...you guys actually think Haaland's first touch is bad? I...wow ok
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 03:56:27 pm
This thread has an xM of around 5 per game when Nunez plays
