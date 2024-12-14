Those few minutes with Jota up top made me think.



His drop off this season makes very little sense. It has to be the system. Slot doesn't want his wide-forwards to be as narrow as Klopp did which means Darwin is often isolated against two CBs. Looking back I think he's dying for somebody close to him to give him some help by creating some space and dragging some people away.



We're undoubtedly the best team in the world right now but even as such we're not fully unlocked, this group is dying for a Jari Litmanen/Bobby Firmino profile. A playmaker between the lines who can help out both the midfield and no.9. I think because we lack this profile we are not necessarily thrashing teams with 4s and 5s as we regularly did under Klopp.



Hopefully against lesser teams going forward we may get to see somebody like Jota in those no 10 areas - it could potentially help Darwin tremendously just by being less isolated against the CBs.