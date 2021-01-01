Fuck me it is like talking to a brick wall. It isn't difficult. When you play as a traditional 9. Think of out and out 9's like Haaland. Then you don't end up with similar shooting numbers to the wide players. In a normal setup the idea is for the wide players/wingers to create chances for the out and out 9.
Look at Haaland or even Gimenez at Feyenoord. They are barely involved in the game and concentrate on getting in good positions.
The point is that the team does not look to create for the 9 or the 10. Look at the massive disparity between the xG for the wide players and the two central attackers. It is clear that Nunez should have scored more goals this season. That is not in dispute the point is that you can't judge the 9 or the 10 on their output when they aren't playing as traditional 9s or 10's.
You have dementia? Just earlier when I posted the xg p90 of our attackers (with Jota and Nunez leading) and you resorted to sample size to devalue it. What massive disparity are you talking about?
Also funny that you slipped the 10 Szoboszlai into this conversation to make the argument for the 9 more convincing lol. He's a midfielder ffs.
Notice how you've never had a direct counterpoint to those stats, but always resorted to digress the topic. Just answer directly to the point: if the team doesn't create for the 9, how come Jota and Nunez are leading in xG p90??? Jota was guilty of missing some big chances at the beginning of the season, and Nunez, well, if he finished those chances against Newcastle and Girona we wouldn't be having this conversation. If the team didnt create those chances that they wasted then where did they come from lol?
To be even more clear, I would understand and accept your point if the stats showed that both
Jota and Nunez have the lowest number of shots and
lowest xG p90, and by a distance to the wingers. Everything must add up okay? For example during their prime, Firmino always had lower xG than Salah and Mane. Sometimes closer, sometimes by a distance, but always lower. And we all know he played false 9, pressed more, linked up play, and was deeper, so it's logical he didn't get as many chances. See how the eye test and the data both add up? Here we have data on one side and the other side... your words lol. And you think yours have more value?