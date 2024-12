If a club offered 40m for him in January would you take it?



If there was a stone wall guarantee we'd bring in a player who was better then yes. But of course that's the case with every player who ever existed.Otherwise it would be insane to weaken a team that's top of the premier and champions league. A fact some seem to struggle with.I'm finding it amusing that people are reading between the lines of Slots comments to suit agendas when all he's done is given an honest assessment of the player. He's doing well and contributing but should score more. Fucking hell it's not cryptic