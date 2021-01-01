« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18680 on: Today at 11:27:40 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 11:23:13 am
How do you know he didn't? Where are the stats?

But assuming he did, it seems logical that a player coming to the PL, and in a Klopp's team or Slot's team nonetheless, is required to run more, no?

Hasn't Nunez already been known for tracking back to our own box, making crazy runs and lunging tackles under Klopp? Which is the exact reason why a large part of our fans love him. It's always been in his veins.
In his final season at Benfica he put in 9 pressures per90 and this season he's up at over 30.

The bolded point contradicts your entire argument but alas.

The third paragraph is already answered by the pressure numbers at Benfica relative to Liverpool.
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18681 on: Today at 11:36:38 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 11:16:25 am
Per 90, in all competitions, excluding penalties bro.

I posted that stats many times already but no one dares to address : Jota 0.52, Nunez 0.5, Salah 0.44, Gakpo 0.41, Diaz 0.4

Honestly, the data is there for you to pretty easily understand that our wide players are geared towards being more productive than the central attackers. Expected goals, expected assists, shot creating actions, goal creating actions. It paints the pretty clear picture that you're ignoring.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18682 on: Today at 11:39:48 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 11:11:20 am
Sorry, this season?

Nunez has 4.7 xg in the CL and PL
Diogo has 3.4 xg
Mo has 13.1 xg
Cody 4.1 xg
Luis 5.2 xg

I mean....fairly clear that we're geared towards one player being the one that arrives in the goalscoring/chance creating positions more than anyone else, no?

These are skewed though by the CL where we are clearly set up differently.  In the PL (a much better indication IMO on how we will be set up for the rest of the season) its - :

Salah - 7.3 npxG (at one every 168 mins)  - last year  it was 15.5 at one every 164 mins
Jota  -  2.7 npxG  (at one every 182 mins)  -  last year it was 5.3 at one every 216 mins
Diaz  -  3.0 npxG  (at one every 263 mins)  -  last year it was 11.9 at one every 221 mins.
Gakpo  -  2.3  npxG  (at one every 270 mins)  - last year it was 9 at one every 183 mins
Nunez  - 2.1 npxG  (at one every 293 mins)   -  last year it was 15.5 at one every 132 mins.

Overall thats 17.4 npxG at one every 213 mins.  Last year it was 57.2 total at one every 175 mins - so our creativity has gone way way down.  And thats also shown by looking at the total shot volume from our front 3 - last year we were having one shot by one of the front 5 listed every 24 mins - this year its one every 32 mins. 

Looking at the SCAs per 90 - we've missed Elliot here, who averaged a massive 5.16 per 90 last year; equally Trent  ( went from 5.27 to 3.36 ) and Robbo (went from 5.16 down to 2.63)  have both massively declined.  But practically every member of the squad, bar Diaz and Salah have declined.  Its clear tthat Slot's system is built on defensive stability and control - rather than trying to score more goals -  and Nunez shows this with his decline in shots and his massive increase in defensive contribution - and thats by design
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18683 on: Today at 11:49:07 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:34:13 am
I don't care if he is or he isn't I just want Liverpool to keep winning, I'd also bet he wouldn't sulk if that happens and will celebrate his teammates.

My issue is that his apart of this team that's top of England & Europe but people act like its in spite of Nunez that we are achieving that.

I dont often criticise players but have had my fill of Nunez.  The bolded part is correct and why he gets and will continue to get support from those, like me, who think he's below standard, but a good red.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18684 on: Today at 11:49:09 am
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has defended Darwin Nunez by highlighting his all-round impact in the midst of his goal struggles.The Uruguay forward, 25, has scored just three times in 19 club appearances this season and failed to take a number of chances during Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League win against Girona."For me, he has impact," said Slot before his Premier League leaders host Fulham on Saturday (15:00 GMT)."If you only look at goals, he hasn't scored the amount of goals that he wants to score, or we want a number nine to score, but he does have impact in his work-rate. He's part of a team that scores a lot of goals and is winning a lot."Of course, as a number nine you want to score more goals and that's definitely what he wants as well. But I'm not only judging Mohamed Salah on his goals and Darwin on his goals - I also judge them on their work-rate and what they bring to the team."The fans support him so much that maybe he wants it too much."

End of
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18685 on: Today at 11:55:15 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 11:01:53 am
This is just a bunch of words without any evidences to back it up. You just invent things that fit your narrative as usual. Now you're venturing into territory that implies Szobo and Nunez run around like mad men so the wingers like Salah don't even need to run much to reap rewards. How ludicrous is that?

Look I know it must be frustrating being pegged 2000 times but try and stay a bit calmer and actually read what I am posting. Do you actually watch the games or just monitor them on your spreadsheet?

Are you seriously suggesting you haven't seen the amount of running that Szobozslai and Nunez/Jota have been doing this season? They have been running themselves into the ground for an hour and then being replaced when we have options. As soon as Jota was injured Slot's first comments were about how many games Darwin was going to have to play. 

Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 11:01:53 am
Another example you said how many times Salah and Gakpo at far post, did you count and compare? No you didn't. As far as we know Gakpo has always been known as the far post tap in merchant under Klopp. He just had his first tap in goal vs City, that's how many this season lol and that's how you came up with that narrative.

Again do you have difficulty reading? I didn't state that Gakpo wasn't a back post tap in player under Klopp. You made that up. What I said was that we are now far more selective in how we attack under Slot. Under Klopp we were more direct and tried to create chances as quickly as possible. That suits the central striker.

Now we are far more likely to play an extra pass or two to create a better chance and crucially make it easier to counter-press when we do take shooting opportunities. We are more controlled and now create far more shooting opportunities out wide. Coming back to Gakpo one of our main attacking ploys this season is for Gakpo to cut in and get shots off. If he can't get his shot off he tends to drift crosses into the far post.

Salah is the same on the other side. He looks to cut in and shoot or bend the ball to the far post. That is very different to how Feyenoord played last season. Then the wide players were tasked with the donkey work. Working incredibly hard up and down the wings and creating space for the full backs to underlap. The full-backs would look to attack the areas in between the centreback and fullback and create chances for the central striker Gimenez.

Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 11:01:53 am
But I almost forgot,. The most important point that you seemed to gloss over just to digress into the types of chances that Salah likel: you still haven't addressed why Salah and Diaz and Gakpo all have less xG than Jota and Nunez . You've been running that narrative that our 9s are doing donkey work to create chances for wingers. Yet the xG and xG per shot (non pen) of Jota and Nunez are no less, if not higher than the wingers? Is Slot so clueless that he designs to do one thing just to get the complete opposite? Explain please.

The xG isn't the point here for a couple of reasons. Firstly the sample sizes are really small. Secondly the key thing is how many shooting opportunities we provide for our attackers. The top three this season are Salah, Gakpo and Diaz the three wide players. The bottom two are Nunez and Jota.

The other thing is that creating chances for Gakpo, Diaz and Salah to cut in and shoot essentially makes a mockery of xG. XG makes no consideration for a player's stronger foot or ability to bend the ball into the far post. The xG is the same whether it is Gakpo cutting in and shooting on his stronger side or a player shooting on his weaker foot. xG is much lower than it should be for inverted wingers.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18686 on: Today at 11:56:29 am
Football manager with parsimonious c*nts as owners backs footballer already in his possession.

Didnt see that coming
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18687 on: Today at 11:57:15 am
I know this might be a wild thing to say but you can actually watch football matches and see stuff, you don't have to reduce everything to xG and stats.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18688 on: Today at 11:57:32 am
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:56:29 am
Football manager with parsimonious c*nts as owners backs footballer already in his possession.

Didnt see that coming

Slot known so far with us as being a straight shooter - except when what he says doesn't line up with my views, then he is lying
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18689 on: Today at 11:59:51 am
@PEG2K you're constantly confusing on the ball and off the ball in terms of the system

The point is Slot wants an extremely high level of pressing from his forwards (he did in his previous club - its how he plays) and Salah doesn't do that .. as a result the 9 and 10 are having to press ungodly amounts to compensate
It's got little to do with Salah's on ball production (which remains elite) but has a clear and obvious effect on the 9 and 10s on ball production because they're pressing so much and running deeper or wider more often
This is confirmed either by watching the games, looking at Szoboslai/Nunez/Jotas pressure numbers or comparing Szoboslai and Nunez production from last season to this
As posted elsewhere Jota is a unicorn in this regard in that he's pretty much the only forward in the league who can press at this level and still post north of 0.4 npxg (though he "kills himself" to do it)

I'm not sure this point about the system and Salah's pressing/defensive work and the impact on other forwards in this system is particularly controversial or debatable really

You'd be better served instead of thinking 'that post is wrong how can I still show Darwin is bad' asking 'whatever I think of Nunez's level I can see his profile as a player has totally changed I wonder why'
Last Edit: Today at 12:20:46 pm by JackWard33
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18690 on: Today at 12:01:01 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:56:29 am
Football manager with parsimonious c*nts as owners backs footballer already in his possession.

Didnt see that coming

Oh he's only backing him because FSG aren't backing him, and privately he'd actually get rid  ;D That's definitely a twist the thread needs.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18691 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:57:32 am
Slot known so far with us as being a straight shooter - except when what he says doesn't line up with my views, then he is lying

All managers lie for the greater good and have ever since the media got involved in the game
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18692 on: Today at 12:04:01 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 12:01:04 pm
All managers lie for the greater good and have ever since the media got involved in the game

Slot doesn't do it much, and the fact that his comments include areas he wants improvement tells me he isn't just laying out the platitudes, he is actually giving his analysis of his role
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18693 on: Today at 12:11:31 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 06:12:04 pm
snip

Great post - thanks for posting

His struggle to get chances and our inability to create them with him at the 9 has been frustrating to watch .. the total contempt / dismissal of him and his ability level in our fan base has been eye opening and a bit disillusioning to be honest

The only thing I'd add is that moving on from Nunez is an easy call for the part of the fan base that feel so weirdly negative about him but a hard call for an analytics driven club - finding a forward who can produce his level whose at peak age is
stupidly hard

It's an odd paradox that his future is probably tied to Salah but in reverse - if Salah leaves its good for Darwin's future here, if he doesn't its less promising
Nunez is Mo's favorite attacking partner and our attack was at its most dangerous when they played nearly as a 2 in the first half of last year... but if Salah stays with this coach then it makes Nunez less valuable as he'll probably want as close to a Jota replicant as we can find
I share your concerns about what this means for the attack going forward - they're all very good but it doest lack pace/ ability to stretch teams - especially if Salah drops off at all
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18694 on: Today at 12:12:36 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:04:01 pm
Slot doesn't do it much, and the fact that his comments include areas he wants improvement tells me he isn't just laying out the platitudes, he is actually giving his analysis of his role

Hes putting a positive spin onfacts "Darwin works hard but cant score or pass"

Does anyone really think thats enough?



Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18695 on: Today at 12:14:45 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 12:12:36 pm
Hes putting a positive spin onfacts "Darwin works hard but cant score or pass"

Does anyone really think thats enough?

Again, he's a straight shooter, unless I disagree then he is doing spin.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18696 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:31 pm
Great post - thanks for posting

His struggle to get chances and our inability to create them with him at the 9 has been frustrating to watch .. the total contempt / dismissal of him and his ability level in our fan base has been eye opening and a bit disillusioning to be honest

The only thing I'd add is that moving on from Nunez is an easy call for the part of the fan base that feel so weirdly negative about him but a hard call for an analytics driven club - finding a forward who can produce his level whose at peak age is
stupidly hard

It's an odd paradox that his future is probably tied to Salah but in reverse - if Salah leaves its good for Darwin's future here, if he doesn't its less promising
Nunez is Mo's favorite attacking partner and our attack was at its most dangerous when they played nearly as a 2 in the first half of last year... but if Salah stays with this coach then it makes Nunez less valuable as he'll probably want as close to a Jota replicant as we can find
I share your concerns about what this means for the attack going forward - they're all very good but it doest lack pace/ ability to stretch teams - especially if Salah drops off at all

Is it possible that given the lack of Jota likes in the world, and those costing such a large amount, and Jota being fragile to say the least, that he just stays anyway.

He can play the role well at the moment, it isn't his strength but he is doing it well enough.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18697 on: Today at 12:16:11 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:14:45 pm
Again, he's a straight shooter, unless I disagree then he is doing spin.

Lets try again, Managers produce words that they think are for the greater good
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18698 on: Today at 12:20:56 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 12:16:11 pm
Lets try again, Managers produce words that they think are for the greater good

He's not a fucking idiot. If he was that unhappy with Darwin, he wouldn't be playing him. Yes Diogo and Chiesa are injured. We've still got four attacking options, we've got players who can also play on the right wing like Dom and Harvey. If it was that bad, he'd be on the bench every game. He's started 8 of our last 9 PL/CL games.

You're digging to try and find an excuse when the pretty simple explanation is that he's saying what he's saying because he believes it, and is backed up with his selections.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18699 on: Today at 12:23:26 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 11:49:07 am
I dont often criticise players but have had my fill of Nunez.  The bolded part is correct and why he gets and will continue to get support from those, like me, who think he's below standard, but a good red.



This is how i feel. When he gets picked i will continue to hope he does well, but even the most optimistic fan has to admit he has shown no real improvement, and he has had plenty of time now, if he was going to improve.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18700 on: Today at 12:27:43 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:20:56 pm
He's not a fucking idiot. If he was that unhappy with Darwin, he wouldn't be playing him. Yes Diogo and Chiesa are injured. We've still got four attacking options, we've got players who can also play on the right wing like Dom and Harvey. If it was that bad, he'd be on the bench every game. He's started 8 of our last 9 PL/CL games.

You're digging to try and find an excuse when the pretty simple explanation is that he's saying what he's saying because he believes it, and is backed up with his selections.

He likes him more than he likes Endo, Ill give you that but he will be a rotation option when Jotas is fit.

Im not digging in anyway - Im pointing out that Managers say things for the greater good.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18701 on: Today at 12:27:53 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:31 pm
Great post - thanks for posting

His struggle to get chances and our inability to create them with him at the 9 has been frustrating to watch .. the total contempt / dismissal of him and his ability level in our fan base has been eye opening and a bit disillusioning to be honest

The only thing I'd add is that moving on from Nunez is an easy call for the part of the fan base that feel so weirdly negative about him but a hard call for an analytics driven club - finding a forward who can produce his level whose at peak age is
stupidly hard

It's an odd paradox that his future is probably tied to Salah but in reverse - if Salah leaves its good for Darwin's future here, if he doesn't its less promising
Nunez is Mo's favorite attacking partner and our attack was at its most dangerous when they played nearly as a 2 in the first half of last year... but if Salah stays with this coach then it makes Nunez less valuable as he'll probably want as close to a Jota replicant as we can find
I share your concerns about what this means for the attack going forward - they're all very good but it doest lack pace/ ability to stretch teams - especially if Salah drops off at all


Well put.

I think Nunez's success has always been tied to Salah. I honestly don't think we would have signed him if we knew Salah was going to stay last time. For me, it only made sense to go for an out and out 9 if we expected to lose Salah. Unless as you suggested we go for almost a 4-4-2 then you simply can't look to play to both their strengths.

As it stands what we need now in the 9 role is almost a hybrid of Nunez and Jota. A player with electric pace, an ability to press all day and someone who is a clinical finisher. In essence the complete centre forward. So we are going to have to compromise in one way or another. The only other alternative is to let Salah go and rebuild the attack around a more traditional 9. Given Salah's numbers that would be one hell of a gamble.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18702 on: Today at 12:30:19 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 12:27:43 pm
He likes him more than he likes Endo, Ill give you that but he will be a rotation option when Jotas is fit.

Im not digging in anyway - Im pointing out that Managers say things for the greater good.

He seemingly likes him more than he likes Diaz or Gakpo
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18703 on: Today at 12:33:16 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 12:27:43 pm
He likes him more than he likes Endo, Ill give you that but he will be a rotation option when Jotas is fit.

Im not digging in anyway - Im pointing out that Managers say things for the greater good.

It will depend on how Jota plays when he comes back. It might take him a while to get going and it will depend on how much Slot values Nunez's ability to stretch defences.

                                                             Diaz/Gakpo                Jota             Salah

Offers a lot of quality but what they lack is searing pace.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18704 on: Today at 12:33:17 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:30:19 pm
He seemingly likes him more than he likes Diaz or Gakpo

Does he?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18705 on: Today at 12:34:28 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 12:33:17 pm
Does he?

Well he's played him more than either of them during our toughest run of games of the season, so it'd appear so wouldn't it? Although there is a chance that John Henry told him he best play him or else.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18706 on: Today at 12:39:36 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:34:28 pm
Well he's played him more than either of them during our toughest run of games of the season, so it'd appear so wouldn't it? Although there is a chance that John Henry told him he best play him or else.

According to this
https://www.anfield-online.co.uk/stats/lfc-stats.html

He is selected less than both of them
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18707 on: Today at 12:54:29 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:48:56 pm
Ahh ok fair enough then

Those stats are pretty eye opening actually, Mo only has nine goals this season. It blows a lot of the arguments over the last few pages out of the water as I thought he was on more like 16.

Can't tell if this is a woosh or not as he is on 16
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18708 on: Today at 12:56:16 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:54:29 pm
Can't tell if this is a woosh or not as he is on 16

13 in the league, 2 CL and 1 League Cup. Those Anfield-online stats are woeful!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18709 on: Today at 12:58:41 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 12:39:36 pm
According to this
https://www.anfield-online.co.uk/stats/lfc-stats.html

He is selected less than both of them

Yeah sorry....but if thats where you're getting your stats from then you need to find a new website, cos they're way off :D

Diaz has played more all season, Cody and Darwin about the same. But since the last international break and unarguably our toughest run of the season, Darwin has started 8 out of 11 games (one of the ones he didnt being the EFL Cup), Cody has started 7 (one of those being the EFL Cup) and Luis has started 7 (also started the EFL Cup game).
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18710 on: Today at 01:02:40 pm
That was with Jota out, no?  Nunez plays through the middle and Diaz and Gakpo rotate for left wing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18711 on: Today at 01:05:34 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:57:15 am
I know this might be a wild thing to say but you can actually watch football matches and see stuff, you don't have to reduce everything to xG and stats.

Exactly that.

I would rather keep, Diaz and Gakpo ahead of Nunez even if you go by the 'xG' and Nunez is ahead.
