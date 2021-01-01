This is just a bunch of words without any evidences to back it up. You just invent things that fit your narrative as usual. Now you're venturing into territory that implies Szobo and Nunez run around like mad men so the wingers like Salah don't even need to run much to reap rewards. How ludicrous is that?

Another example you said how many times Salah and Gakpo at far post, did you count and compare? No you didn't. As far as we know Gakpo has always been known as the far post tap in merchant under Klopp. He just had his first tap in goal vs City, that's how many this season lol and that's how you came up with that narrative.

But I almost forgot,. The most important point that you seemed to gloss over just to digress into the types of chances that Salah likel: you still haven't addressed why Salah and Diaz and Gakpo all have less xG than Jota and Nunez . You've been running that narrative that our 9s are doing donkey work to create chances for wingers. Yet the xG and xG per shot (non pen) of Jota and Nunez are no less, if not higher than the wingers? Is Slot so clueless that he designs to do one thing just to get the complete opposite? Explain please.



Look I know it must be frustrating being pegged 2000 times but try and stay a bit calmer and actually read what I am posting. Do you actually watch the games or just monitor them on your spreadsheet?Are you seriously suggesting you haven't seen the amount of running that Szobozslai and Nunez/Jota have been doing this season? They have been running themselves into the ground for an hour and then being replaced when we have options. As soon as Jota was injured Slot's first comments were about how many games Darwin was going to have to play.Again do you have difficulty reading? I didn't state that Gakpo wasn't a back post tap in player under Klopp. You made that up. What I said was that we are now far more selective in how we attack under Slot. Under Klopp we were more direct and tried to create chances as quickly as possible. That suits the central striker.Now we are far more likely to play an extra pass or two to create a better chance and crucially make it easier to counter-press when we do take shooting opportunities. We are more controlled and now create far more shooting opportunities out wide. Coming back to Gakpo one of our main attacking ploys this season is for Gakpo to cut in and get shots off. If he can't get his shot off he tends to drift crosses into the far post.Salah is the same on the other side. He looks to cut in and shoot or bend the ball to the far post. That is very different to how Feyenoord played last season. Then the wide players were tasked with the donkey work. Working incredibly hard up and down the wings and creating space for the full backs to underlap. The full-backs would look to attack the areas in between the centreback and fullback and create chances for the central striker Gimenez.The xG isn't the point here for a couple of reasons. Firstly the sample sizes are really small. Secondly the key thing is how many shooting opportunities we provide for our attackers. The top three this season are Salah, Gakpo and Diaz the three wide players. The bottom two are Nunez and Jota.The other thing is that creating chances for Gakpo, Diaz and Salah to cut in and shoot essentially makes a mockery of xG. XG makes no consideration for a player's stronger foot or ability to bend the ball into the far post. The xG is the same whether it is Gakpo cutting in and shooting on his stronger side or a player shooting on his weaker foot. xG is much lower than it should be for inverted wingers.