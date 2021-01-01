That must be why in the last 6 games (out of his total 19), Nunez has had 16 out of his 30 shots, and 2.4 out of his 4.6 xG? Apparently dropping deeper gives you more chances and shots? Versus Madrid Newcastle and Girona alone (all within the last two weeks) he's had 1.4 xG which is 30% of his total xG. So much for working harder and not getting shots.

And the part about creating the chances Salah "likes", I'm lost for words. You're the champion of inventing things that no person or data can verify lmao. So under Klopp and alongside Bobby + Mane we didn't do fast breaks or Salah didn't cut inside? And what does it have anything to do with hix xG being lower? Like if we create a chance that he "doesn't like" then he would decide to not shoot, so no xG can be registered?

The last part is just description of any high press lol. It explains nothing regarding Salah's career high defensive stats. I'm pretty sure if his tkl+int numbers dropped you would have cited them and said "look, he's contributing less and less defensively" . But unfortunately they have increased so you must find another way to cope.



What are you talking about?Try comparing Nunez's shots or xG this season to last season. Not only is Nunez working harder his role has changed completely. He is a player that likes of drift out to the left and then cut in and get his shots off. Under Slot the 9 plays far more centrally and there is far less interchanging of positions. Unfortunately, there isn't a stat for that. you have to use your eyes.Again you need to actually watch the games. Under Slot we are much less chaotic in the final third. Under Jurgen the idea was to attack instantly and get shots off much more quickly. This season we have been far more selective in our attacking patterns in the final third. We are far more prepared to play an extra pass or two to create better chances.We are trying to create patterns of play that create chances that suit the players we have at our disposal. In previous seasons we were far more likely to whip early crosses in. Now we look to go down one side of the pitch and create far post overloads on the other side. Look at how many times we get Salah or especially Gakpo in at the far post. Look at how few-headed chances Salah now gets.Look at how we now set up to defend corners and create counter attacks.Do you watch the games or just read a spreadsheet? Our press now is completely different from how we pressed under Klopp. Under Klopp, we pressed in essentially three waves. Firmino would be the trigger and then the entire midfield and defence would push up. The pressing was about creating pressing traps in the midfield. We would press in waves and teams would often beat the numerically smaller initial press and then we would swarm all over them in midfield. It was high risk high reward.Under Slot, it is much more of a one-wave higher press. Szobo jumps in alongside the 9, and they press centrally with the passing traps out wide. The central two continually harry the keeper and centrebacks, while the two wide players look to block the passing lanes into midfield and then pounce when the ball goes out to the fullbacks.That means Salah is doing less running but getting more opportunities to make tackles or interceptions. It is the 9 and the 8/10 who run themselves into the ground and get replaced. Without Jota what we do now is that Nunez does an hour and we change the LW with Diaz going through the middle. This is the Diaz who rarely used to last 90 minutes.That is n't how Slot set out to play this season. The idea was to have four wide players so they could do an hour and then get swapped out.