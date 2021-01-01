Feel like entering this thread might be a mistake but have some Darwin thoughts I wanted to get off my chest.



For folk who have had the pleasure/misfortune of reading this thread over the last year or so, you'll know that I am a big fan of Darwin.



Broadly speaking I would characterise his seasons at Liverpool thus far as follows:



22/23 - Overall good but with bad finishing and some misfortune/uncontrollable factors (i.e. good opposition goalkeeping).

23-24 - Overall very good (one of the better strikers in Europe) but with more bad finishing and yes, some misfortune/uncontrollable factors (good opposition goalkeeping was even more pronounced I think).

24-25 - Not good



It's important to preface my post with the above because without this context I think it becomes too easy for people to view Darwin's current performance as a simple continuation of his LFC career to date. Whilst in some specific respects this might be true, overall I find this conclusion to be quite lazy and simply incorrect.



I also find it frustrating that those of us who have defended Darwin's impact have been characterised as people who only look at the numbers. For example, Classycarra who I respect as a poster claimed that this has been done without any qualitative element. This is simply not true. We are all Liverpool fans who I can safely assume either watch every game or at the very least the vast majority (sometimes life gets in the way!). I think the more interesting and importantly more accurate debate centres around the degree to which people weight these qualitative elements. For example, I previously referred to Ian Graham's quote about how a striker's ability to get good shots is the most important thing, with everything else being 'second-order effects'. People are obviously welcome to disagree with that but even Darwin's biggest detractor couldn't deny he was elite at this particular thing. As of December 2024 though, he is no longer doing this.



Last season he was taking 4.7 shots p90 in the league, this season he is taking 2.3 shots p90. Now you might argue (and many did prior to the last few weeks) that he was contributing more to the team in other ways and that he was now more of a 'team player'. If we look at his numbers from last season to this, does this line of thinking hold any weight?



23/24 v 24/25



Passes attempted 21 16

Pass completion 69% 71%

Progressive passes 2.37 1.88

Progressive carries 2.55 1.73

Successful Take-Ons 0.66 0.87

Touches (in box) 8.44 4.47

Progressive Passes Received 9.06 5.77

Tackles 0.97 2.02

Interceptions 0.13 0.14





Hopefully this won't spark questions about whether or not I actually watch the game, I really just want to create an objective framework to work from. What stands out about the above? Everything is down except pass completion %, successful take-ons and tackles. Just by watching the games you can see that he's tackling more, the other ones are more subtle. Fbref doesn't have pressure data since they moved away from Statsbomb data, however the Anfield Wrap put out some Statsbomb data in early November and he was leading the league in pressures and 2nd for pressure regains. I assume he is still very high on both measures.



That is all good stuff - having a forward that works hard and wins the ball back at a high rate helps us when pressing, particularly when Salah is increasingly either unable or instructed not to press. This is clearly paying huge dividends and you're not going to find me complaining about Slot building his system around one of the best 5 players in the world and in my view the best player who has ever played for the club full stop. What building the system around Salah means however is that the players around him have to pick up a lot of the off-ball work - otherwise teams would play through us more easily - as they did at times last season. The interesting thing is Salah isn't really playing much better than he did last season. So Nunez and Szobozlai running themselves into the ground isn't putting an extra 20% on Salah's output (his numbers are actually down a shade this season but he's finishing better this season). What it's doing is making us more resilient defensively (in addition to an obvious change of Gravenberch at 6 over MacA/Endo) because teams in the first phase of build up can't bypass us in ways they could last season when we were giving more minutes to guys like Elliott and Endo who for all their qualities aren't elite athletes.



Szoboszlai is another case where despite nominally playing more advanced this season compared to last, his on ball numbers have cratered. Looking at his output and of course watching games, it seems like he is almost entirely used for the purposes of disrupting opponents build up/covering space Salah can't/is instructed not to cover. Again, hard to complain given we are top of both leagues.



Back to Darwin. As I wrote at the start of this post, he has been bad this season - let's not get it twisted. The question then becomes to what extent is he just not playing well himself v how much is Slot's current system impacting his output. I emphasise the word current there as it's something I want to come back to. Now it would be easy for those of us who rate Darwin to put his struggles this season entirely down to the system but I don't think that's entirely satisfactory. From watching him, I do think his confidence has taken a big hit. He has not finished well in his two full seasons at the club and I think he is totally in his own head now. Whilst I argued that he would revert to the mean (and he's about even for xG to goals this season woohoo!), he's gone from missing a lot of chances and scoring a fair number of goals to just not getting that many chances and as a result not many goals. I would guess it's easier to be optimistic about scoring the next chance when you're getting 4 a game vs missing the only chance you might get in the game. To me, he isn't doing anything on instinct anymore - everything is very forced and he seems to overthink even basic actions. The header against Girona was a good example I think. He changed his mind last second and ended up botching the lay off to Jones, last season he probably tries to bicycle kick it top corner and it goes into row Z, but it's the difference in his confidence level that concerns me.



Salah's comments about him were very interesting I thought, and not particularly surprising given their on-field relationship. If we go back to qualitative elements that aren't captured by the numbers, having a forward with elite level pace on the pitch is going to make a massive difference to someone like Salah. When Nunez plays 9, opponents can't squeeze the pitch and supress the space Salah has to work in. If you play anyone else at 9, it's easier for teams to push up on us because whilst Diaz, Gakpo and Jota aren't slow, none of them hold a candle to Nunez on that front. In general I think people underrate the importance of athleticism in the modern game - especially at Premier League level when the league is getting more athletic with every passing season (look no further than Man City just now!). Assuming Salah signs a new deal, and I think he will, we need to surround him with as much speed as we possibly can. As he gets older his passing ability has clearly gone to another level and his ability to stretch defences has decreased - though he still has it in bursts (ask Ferland Mendy). Nunez clearly isn't suited to the system Slot has implemented, but it's important to note that this isn't the same system he used at Feyenoord. To me, this system lives and dies with Mo Salah - as such it is more of a short/medium term solution than a long-term one. Now maybe Nunez isn't the guy you want to build a long term system around anyway, but if you look at the squad as it's currently made-up, he and Gakpo are the two youngest guys and the only ones likely to be slap bang in the middle of their peak. Jota and Diaz are both excellent players but getting close to 30, and unfortunately the former can't seem to stay fit for any extended period of time.



Perhaps come the beginning of the 26/27 season all of our forwards will be gone and Hughes and co. will have completely rebuilt the forward line with younger talent (hopefully Ngumoha and Doak help here should this be the case), but given our approach since FSG/Edwards have been at the club, it seems unlikely we will take such radical action. This time 6 months ago I thought the idea of selling Nunez was a non-starter, now I think it's at least on the table (perhaps a combination of his performances and his own desire to move on to a fresh challenge). That said, given Jota's age and injury record, I would personally be worried about selling one of our only peak age attackers and the only one we have that has elite athleticism. Of course we could just replace him with a young, athletic forward with excellent numbers and who isn't overly expensive, however those players don't tend to grow on trees. The names I've seen kicked around in recent weeks are Cunha, Joao Pedro, Jonathan David, Marmoush. Can't say I've seen a great deal of David or Marmoush outside of highlights but I have to say in general I'm not overly enamoured. All 4 have significant question marks, though at the same time I can't blame people for just wanting to see a new face.



To end on a note of optimisim, we're currently top of both leagues with Darwin playing, in my view, much worse than he has in previous seasons. If he/Slot can find a way to get more out of him we could be on for a really special season.