This rhetoric has been done to death. You're the king of taking raw stats at face value and cherry picking them to fit a narrative. Don't you know that Origi also has better G/A p90 than both Firmino and Mane. Klopp must have been dumb not starting then selling him. And btw Jota is miles ahead of all of them. See the common denominator here? They are all in and out of the side players.



Say if you have 1 G/A p90 for 19 games, it doesn't mean it would translate to 1 G/A p90 if you play 38 games. It's kinda okay if you compare between players in the same side and same season. Not so much if you do it accross seasons. And also taking out the role of these players. Go check the amount of touches, passes and defensive contributions of Firmino and Mane before mentioning them in the same sentence with Nunez, whose last season's role is to solely score goal.



Origin played fewer mins in his last SIX seasons than Nunez has in each of his first 2 seasons, so it is utterly insane to try and claim they were both "in and out" and skewed because of that - Origi's absolutely were, but Nunez much less so. The person I was responding to claimed that a player can basically only be judged in terms of the goals he has scored (ignoring assists and anything else), so I responded saying it was a stupid argument and used the example of someone claiming Mane and Firmino were not good enough as a stupid thing to say. You then apparently thought I actually was trying to make that claim?My point all along is that many on here have underrated him as an all round player, claiming he doesn't work hard enough, link play, defend - and that he can only be judged as a puyre goal scorer. And then used him as the primary scapegoat when we don't win every single game 10-0 - despite us being top of the league, and 6/6 in the CL.Last year, for instance pre-injury in February he was on *FIRE* - 1466 mins played, for 9 goals and 7 assists - or a goal involvement every 92 mins, and was the first player in Europe to 10 goals and 10 assists in all comps. That people *completely* ignore that period, to try and claim he will never be good enough etc - is just silly. We should be wanting our players to get better, to be able to prove themselves - and it looks like most on here really don't want him to. He actually had a good run of games at that time too - the first 7 games he started 2 games, came off the bench 4 times, and didn't play in the 7th game. The next 18 games he started 14 (where we had a PPG of 2.43) and came off the bench 4 times (where we had a PPG of 1.75). The injury then clearly set him back and he was rushed back, and his form massively suffered - but that extended purple patch means I for one *am* hopeful that he can get more consistent and better, and contribute more