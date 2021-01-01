« previous next »
You can argue about stats, or different positions all you like, but simply a pair of eyes will tell you he is not good enough to play for us, he makes playing football look hard.

We will sign a new number 9 in the summer and then after 60 mins of a pre season game everyone will realise how bad he was.

So you're telling me we should expect a bit more than 3 goals in the last 31 appearances for Liverpool?

Don't be so harsh, he's only been here 3 years.


Uhm, no. There's not enough stats to support that. It's just the same rhetoric created and repeated by some people. I haven't seen anyone posting any concrete, systematic numbers about our 9s donkey work. I think Nunez may have the most tackles among our attackers but what about interception, recoveries, pressing stats, distance covered etc.?

On the other hand, I've posted on many occasions the stats showing that Jota and Nunez are having the most xG p90 in our team in all comps, but you lot just turned a blind eye to it. Nobody can or dare to explain.

Did you enjoy the win v Girona fella?
The club has a decision to make in the summer on him. Do we keep him and hope somehow he starts producing or do we hope someone comes in with an offer in the 35-40m range and just take a hit now and look to upgrade. Problem is if we keep him and there is no improvement his value will plummet and i can't see us offering him a new contract on anything like the money he's on now. He may even just run down his contract and move on a free as is his right.
This rhetoric has been done to death. You're the king of taking raw stats at face value and cherry picking them to fit a narrative. Don't you know that Origi also has better G/A p90 than both Firmino and Mane. Klopp must have been dumb not starting then selling him. And btw Jota is miles ahead of all of them. See the common denominator here? They are all in and out of the side players.

Say if you have 1 G/A p90 for 19 games, it doesn't mean it would translate to 1 G/A p90 if you play 38 games. It's kinda okay if you compare between players in the same side and same season. Not so much if you do it accross seasons. And also taking out the role of these players. Go check the amount of touches, passes and defensive contributions of Firmino and Mane before mentioning them in the same sentence with Nunez, whose last season's role is to solely score goal.

Origin played fewer mins in his last SIX seasons than Nunez has in each of his first 2 seasons, so it is utterly insane to try and claim they were both "in and out" and skewed because of that - Origi's absolutely were, but Nunez much less so.  The person I was responding to claimed that a player can basically only be judged in terms of the goals he has scored (ignoring assists and anything else), so I responded saying it was a stupid argument and used the example of someone claiming Mane and Firmino were not good enough as a stupid thing to say.  You then apparently thought I actually was trying to make that claim? 

My point all along is that many on here have underrated him as an all round player, claiming he doesn't work hard enough, link play, defend - and that he can only be judged as a puyre goal scorer.  And then used him as the primary scapegoat when we don't win every single game 10-0 - despite us being top of the league, and 6/6 in the CL. 

Last year, for instance pre-injury in February he was on *FIRE* - 1466 mins played, for 9 goals and 7 assists - or a goal involvement every 92 mins, and was the first player in Europe to 10 goals and 10 assists in all comps.  That people *completely* ignore that period, to try and claim he will never be good enough etc - is just silly.  We should be wanting our players to get better, to be able to prove themselves - and it looks like most on here really don't want him to.  He actually had a good run of games at that time too - the first 7 games he started 2 games, came off the bench 4 times, and didn't play in the 7th game.  The next 18 games he started 14 (where we had a PPG of 2.43) and came off the bench 4 times (where we had a PPG of 1.75).  The injury then clearly set him back and he was rushed back, and his form massively suffered - but that extended purple patch means I for one *am* hopeful that he can get more consistent and better, and contribute more
Some people have said he will be a good squad option next season - and if we had money to burn he would be. But we don't - so the likelihood is we sell (we will still get a good chunk of money) and buy someone else.
In his last 2.5 seasons he has scored or assisted in the league at a rate of better than one every 120 mins, despite being in and out of the side and never being fully first choice.  If that isn't good enough with the way we play, than Mane and Firmino should be considered as poor signings as they were nowhere near as effective as that.  And thats an insane statement to make, so you see how dumb your statement is.

There is absolutely a conversation about how effective Nunez is and like you say that scoring and assisting rate is decent. But it does him no favours to compare him to Firmino and Mane.
Some people have said he will be a good squad option next season - and if we had money to burn he would be. But we don't - so the likelihood is we sell (we will still get a good chunk of money) and buy someone else.

Who though?  Anyone else would be more expensive and require higher wages.  Or too old.  Jota is too injury prone; Diaz and Gakpo not as good production wise as a pure central striker (if we want Salah to keep playing deeper as a playmaker, rather than move him into the central striker position). 
Who though?  Anyone else would be more expensive and require higher wages.  Or too old.  Jota is too injury prone; Diaz and Gakpo not as good production wise as a pure central striker (if we want Salah to keep playing deeper as a playmaker, rather than move him into the central striker position).

And if we do sell, is it Nunez or Jota - both don't entirely suit the role, Jota has a much better record with us we know how good he is, but his injuries are such a problem that he can't be relied upon. Nunez is more streaky, but you can basically guarantee him being available most weeks.

Is it better to have someone who you can rely to be at the very least a certain base level but out for long stretches, or someone who may be off for stretches of games but is for the most part always available to play?
Who though?  Anyone else would be more expensive and require higher wages.  Or too old.  Jota is too injury prone; Diaz and Gakpo not as good production wise as a pure central striker (if we want Salah to keep playing deeper as a playmaker, rather than move him into the central striker position).
Ornstein said we're interested in Jonathan David who is available on a free in the summer.
Ornstein said we're interested in Jonathan David who is available on a free in the summer.

Oooh where is that from? That would certainly be an interesting option.

At that price I'd almost be tempted to have all 3
Ornstein said we're interested in Jonathan David who is available on a free in the summer.

David is hardly prolific though and like Nunez is better at operating in big spaces. The only way it makes sense is as an opportunistic signing.
The club has a decision to make in the summer on him. Do we keep him and hope somehow he starts producing or do we hope someone comes in with an offer in the 35-40m range and just take a hit now and look to upgrade. Problem is if we keep him and there is no improvement his value will plummet and i can't see us offering him a new contract on anything like the money he's on now. He may even just run down his contract and move on a free as is his right.

Why him over the other players who seem to have similar numbers?
He really needs to raise up and deliver, the sooner the better.
You can support/love him and also want him to succeed, but you can do that and criticise as well, but what you shouldn't do is flay the lad. Be balanced in how you view him

Obviously he's not for everyone. People see what they want to see and totally have the right to not fancy him as a player, or think he's not good enough, but FFS, it's as if he's never done anything right and it complete and utter shite, because he's blatantly not as an individual. His is more of a case of the side and how we want to play on the whole not suiting his traits, but even if that's the case, he's done nothing but put the effort in when asked.

Arne is clearly trying to mould him into more of a complete player as the powerful centre forward doesnt really suit our style ATM. All the while the bloke is watching Mo and Cody scoring for fun. No wonder he looks a bit glum at times.
If people are obsessed with how many goals he gets as something to criticise him for, then sorry but its a comparison that is just going to keep happening. If people want to criticise other areas of his game, have at it. Its not exactly unwarranted. But pointing to how productive he is, is just stupid. Because over his two and a half seasons here, he's been more productive than a lot of more illustrious Liverpool players of the past.

There's a few sticks to beat him with over his time here, his productivity isn't really one people need to use.

You compared him to a declining Bobby.  That was my point.  Nunez being more productive than an aging Firmino who was starting to lose his first-choice status is hardly a rising endorsement.  Firmino was never prolific, but he did plenty of work off the ball and did hit 27 goals in 17-18 in all compeitions.  Sadio hit 20+ goals in all competitions four times (including getting 20+ goals in one PL campaign).  Nunez should be entering his peak seasons, and his goalscoring has not hit any of those heights.  Both of those players also did a lot of hard work without the goals too.

It's not like Nunez is an unproductive player, but if we're going to say he's more productive than say, Bobby, let's not compare a 25-year old Nunez with a 31-year old Firmino.
Arne is clearly trying to mould him into more of a complete player as the powerful centre forward doesnt really suit our style ATM. All the while the bloke is watching Mo and Cody scoring for fun. No wonder he looks a bit glum at times.

He actually has the same number of league goals (and assists) as Gakpo in a similar number of minutes. He's done it with 5 fewer shots than Gakpo but you won't hear anyone saying Gakpo has got to go or he's a terrible finisher.
You compared him to a declining Bobby.  That was my point.  Nunez being more productive than an aging Firmino who was starting to lose his first-choice status is hardly a rising endorsement.  Firmino was never prolific, but he did plenty of work off the ball and did hit 27 goals in 17-18 in all compeitions.  Sadio hit 20+ goals in all competitions four times (including getting 20+ goals in one PL campaign).  Nunez should be entering his peak seasons, and his goalscoring has not hit any of those heights.  Both of those players also did a lot of hard work without the goals too.

It's not like Nunez is an unproductive player, but if we're going to say he's more productive than say, Bobby, let's not compare a 25-year old Nunez with a 31-year old Firmino.

Let's compare Nunez's entire Liverpool career with that of Firmino's entire Liverpool career. Nunez a goal or assist every 116 minutes, Firmino a goal or assist every 130 minutes.

For me, it is a team game and we look a better team with Nunez playing than not playing.
I find it quite tiresome when the team, with a brand new manager and no new players, is performing better than anyone else in the world and we find time to pick holes in certain players like Nunez and Kelleher who, in just about any other team, would be highly regarded.
You compared him to a declining Bobby.  That was my point.  Nunez being more productive than an aging Firmino who was starting to lose his first-choice status is hardly a rising endorsement.  Firmino was never prolific, but he did plenty of work off the ball and did hit 27 goals in 17-18 in all compeitions.  Sadio hit 20+ goals in all competitions four times (including getting 20+ goals in one PL campaign).  Nunez should be entering his peak seasons, and his goalscoring has not hit any of those heights.  Both of those players also did a lot of hard work without the goals too.

It's not like Nunez is an unproductive player, but if we're going to say he's more productive than say, Bobby, let's not compare a 25-year old Nunez with a 31-year old Firmino.

Nope, someone said if 22 league goals in two and a half years is acceptable then we'll never sign a bad striker. So simple question was would you consider Bobby a bad striker in his last two and a half years.

He's also younger than either of Sadio or Bobby when they had those seasons you speak of

Again, plenty of valid criticism if you're particularly keen on criticising Liverpool players. Productivity isn't a particularly good one, its a criticism with many holes which can be picked apart pretty easily.
I'd keep him. Think he's great.
He actually has the same number of league goals (and assists) as Gakpo in a similar number of minutes. He's done it with 5 fewer shots than Gakpo but you won't hear anyone saying Gakpo has got to go or he's a terrible finisher.
But Gakpo is a winger and he doesnt have like 50% passing accuracy. Nunez can be a black hole for our passing at times
