« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 459 460 461 462 463 [464]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1309192 times)

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,233
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18520 on: Yesterday at 07:43:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:24:23 pm
ta, couldn't find per 90

guessing he's not currently on track for a season with 25 goals or assists at the moment though?

More like 14-15 at the current rate, but his usage is down too.

I actually found yesterday a good sign. This season his work away from goal has improved in its effectiveness, his defending from the front really aides the side, but that alteration as brought him further from goal at key times, which has opened space for others but offered him less opportunities to contribute with goals and assists.

Yesterday, he was doing the other bits but also getting more shots off, and through he didnt score he was doing the right things in the main. If that continues then I think hell be an important asset for the rest of the season because his finishing isnt worse this year. Hes still at a 10% conversion rate (13 is about average), but hes not taking the most shots in Europe anymore.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18521 on: Yesterday at 08:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm
If he's more consistent than Nunez, then he is simply a better player,  there's no need to twist ourselves up about it.

Yeah fair play to you, you think a Newcastle player is better than one of ours and have been vocal about it. Youre provably right :)
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,474
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18522 on: Yesterday at 08:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:24:24 pm
How about tracking back and winning tackles?

Mo's been doing more than a bit of that recently...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,233
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18523 on: Yesterday at 08:36:26 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:37:37 pm
Were they? Has he?
He's got three goals in 19 games

Maybe some of his linkup play has gotten a bit better, though there are also games where it still looks difficult for him. But even if he was peak Bobby Firmino outside the box, then his goal return is nowhere near good enough.

I think just declaring that most thought he was doing well prior to a week ago is dubious.

In his Liverpool career he has a goal contribution every 115 mins vs Bobbys one every 136 minutes. This year hes been less prolific in those terms but has been adapting to a new game plan.

I think hes had one of the most major changes to his game vs how Jurgen asked him to play. While hes been adapting to the other elements, his work around the box has dropped whilst others have upped their contributions and I dont think the two facts are unrelated. His general play has benefited the side and most Ive spoken to or listened to have said similarly.

However in the last two games hes begun to up his shot numbers. If he can get that closer to where he was previously whilst still maintaining the rest of the good work for the team then I think hell be central to Slots plans. He does so much Jota just doesnt have the physicality to do.

As I said, I think some jump on him too eagerly after a bad game, without looking at the wider story. Its part of the game when youre a striker, he knows that more than anyone, but I can easily see how he contributes massively to a title this season.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,397
  • ...All the best
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18524 on: Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:36:26 pm
As I said, I think some jump on him too eagerly after a bad game, without looking at the wider story. Its part of the game when youre a striker, he knows that more than anyone, but I can easily see how he contributes massively to a title this season.
The wider story is that he's got 22 league goals in 2.5 years. If that's good enough for this football club then we'll never sign a bad striker.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,846
  • Indefatigability
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18525 on: Yesterday at 08:45:45 pm »
Not sure hes worth the trouble but the appetite to talk about him seems a little bit overdone at times, especially after we win games. It seems like hes some peoples go-to topic. His underwhelming performances seem to validate some folks doubts which they appear very keen to shareall the time.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,592
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18526 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:45:45 pm
His underwhelming performances seem to validate some folks doubts which they appear very keen to shareall the time.
bit ironic!
Logged

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18527 on: Yesterday at 08:54:26 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm
The wider story is that he's got 22 league goals in 2.5 years. If that's good enough for this football club then we'll never sign a bad striker.

How many did Bobby get in his last two and a half years here, and would you say he was a bad striker?

Clue: Its less than 22
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,233
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18528 on: Yesterday at 09:05:27 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm
The wider story is that he's got 22 league goals in 2.5 years. If that's good enough for this football club then we'll never sign a bad striker.

The wider story, as in the less developed, contextual and well-rounded story? Im good with ignoring viewpoints that want to lean on that to support a particular bias against a player at their own club.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,846
  • Indefatigability
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18529 on: Yesterday at 09:12:12 pm »
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18530 on: Yesterday at 09:19:08 pm »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,846
  • Indefatigability
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18531 on: Yesterday at 09:24:13 pm »
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18532 on: Yesterday at 09:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:24:13 pm
:thumbsup :mindblown :mindblown :mindblown

Was meant to be a smile, fuck knows what these Xmas emojis are about
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,474
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18533 on: Yesterday at 09:34:19 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,846
  • Indefatigability
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18534 on: Yesterday at 09:36:20 pm »
 :fart :fart
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 09:29:11 pm
Was meant to be a smile, fuck knows what these Xmas emojis are about
No idea either








:fart
Logged

Offline Four Colly Birds

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,017
  • JFT96
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18535 on: Yesterday at 09:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:45:45 pm
Not sure hes worth the trouble but the appetite to talk about him seems a little bit overdone at times, especially after we win games. It seems like hes some peoples go-to topic. His underwhelming performances seem to validate some folks doubts which they appear very keen to shareall the time.

Sums up it pretty well. So many quick to defend him or praise him for some pretty basic stuff, and others desperate to stick the knife in at him

Hes a good squad option to have but thats about as far as my opinion goes on him right now
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,409
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18536 on: Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 08:54:26 pm
How many did Bobby get in his last two and a half years here, and would you say he was a bad striker?

Clue: Its less than 22

The Bobby comparison doesnt really work because he was declining and we let him go at the end of those years.  He was keen to stay and we never renewed him.  Bobby in his prime was a bigger contributor to the team.

Darwins at the age where he is supposed to be improving and contributing more, not being compared to a declining Firmino (we bought Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, and Nunez himself all in a two year span for a reason).
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18537 on: Yesterday at 10:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Four Colly Birds on Yesterday at 09:47:39 pm
Sums up it pretty well. So many quick to defend him or praise him for some pretty basic stuff, and others desperate to stick the knife in at him

Hes a good squad option to have but thats about as far as my opinion goes on him right now

I think hes a good option to have too as he has pace which stops some teams from pushing too high up against us but i still wonder what an actual finisher would be like and what difference he could make. There was a lot of talk about him getting chances and as long as he keeps getting in there (in the Alan Shearer school of forward analysis) but i can't help but feel a lot of other strikers would get those chances and actually take them in our setup.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,512
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18538 on: Today at 06:52:46 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Yesterday at 10:19:22 pm
I think hes a good option to have too as he has pace which stops some teams from pushing too high up against us but i still wonder what an actual finisher would be like and what difference he could make. There was a lot of talk about him getting chances and as long as he keeps getting in there (in the Alan Shearer school of forward analysis) but i can't help but feel a lot of other strikers would get those chances and actually take them in our setup.

What chances ?

Nunez 2 goals from 2.1 XG in the EPL

Jota 2 goals from 2.7 XG.

Like others have said, Mo's fav player to play with is Darwin.

You can say his giving him confidence but the direct assists to goals for Mo I'd be willing to bet only Trent would rival Darwin for goals assisted for Mo in the same time.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:01:06 am by mullyred94 »
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,021
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18539 on: Today at 07:39:55 am »
Hell always get chances and hes streaky, so I reckon he will go on one soon if he keeps playing. Maybe theres a few important chrimbo presents in the post from Darwin and The Kop will be roaring his name again.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,078
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18540 on: Today at 08:35:03 am »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 07:08:48 pm
In my view Isak is twice the player Darwin is. He's an incredibly smart player, very technical, great first touch, and a top tier finisher. Darwin is unfortunately none of that. Darwin has the physicality and work rate going for him though.

Watching Isak, especially for Sweden, you know he's up there with the best strikers in Europe. He's also suitable to how we play, and Darwin is not.

I'll probably get flamed for this but that's just like my opinion man. If only we'd gotten someone like Isak instead of Darwin (whom I obviously support).

If we'd signed Isak we'd probably be moaning about how much time he spends out injured...


https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/alexander-isak/verletzungen/spieler/349066
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18541 on: Today at 09:01:11 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:39:55 am
Hell always get chances and hes streaky, so I reckon he will go on one soon if he keeps playing. Maybe theres a few important chrimbo presents in the post from Darwin and The Kop will be roaring his name again.
What does streaky mean in this context? I don't think he has ever scored in 3 consecutive games since he joined.

His overall performances can be better but he's not "streaky" IMO.
Logged

Online M7 Heckler

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18542 on: Today at 09:18:19 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:35:03 am
If we'd signed Isak we'd probably be moaning about how much time he spends out injured...


https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/alexander-isak/verletzungen/spieler/349066

He is also workshy and only gets involved with the fun stuff. its a big issue, even though he makes finishing look easy..
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,771
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18543 on: Today at 09:30:04 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:01:11 am
What does streaky mean in this context? I don't think he has ever scored in 3 consecutive games since he joined.

His overall performances can be better but he's not "streaky" IMO.

Yeah he has never ran hot scoring goals.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18544 on: Today at 09:38:58 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm
The wider story is that he's got 22 league goals in 2.5 years. If that's good enough for this football club then we'll never sign a bad striker.

In his last 2.5 seasons he has scored or assisted in the league at a rate of better than one every 120 mins, despite being in and out of the side and never being fully first choice.  If that isn't good enough with the way we play, than Mane and Firmino should be considered as poor signings as they were nowhere near as effective as that.  And thats an insane statement to make, so you see how dumb your statement is.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18545 on: Today at 09:41:40 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:38:58 am
In his last 2.5 seasons he has scored or assisted in the league at a rate of better than one every 120 mins, despite being in and out of the side and never being fully first choice.  If that isn't good enough with the way we play, than Mane and Firmino should be considered as poor signings as they were nowhere near as effective as that.  And thats an insane statement to make, so you see how dumb your statement is.

Hes in and out of the side for his inadequacies. If he was as good and effective and you and others peddle he would be undisputed first choice. He isnt and hasnt been for 2 managers now. 2 highly successful managers.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 459 460 461 462 463 [464]   Go Up
« previous next »
 