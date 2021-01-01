The reason i mentioned his price tag is because it is one of the reasons why the club and the managers have shown so much patience with him and tried to get it to work for him. If he was a cheaper purchase, no way that happens after so long. He didnt decide the price so not one that can be blamed on him, but it shows how it can decide how a player is treated. Divock and Shaq were far more talented but were given less patience to poor performances. Taki had pretty decent output but given his physical limitations, he barely got a look in. If any of those had big money behind their moves, they'd have gotten more opportunities, which is why the Nunez underperformance is so jarring.

He should be doing better, he has been given the opportunities, time and effort has been put into him. We can make all the excuses for him but what he is doing right now is just bare minimum. He is literally not doing anything that you wouldnt expect from any other physical presence of a striker. His output has to be better. His decision making has to be miles better. His finishing has to be more composed. I am not asking him to become a goal a game striker, but atleast put away one in three of those chances. Make better decisions on the ball instead of blindly looking for Mo almost evert single time.

He has my support, but I want him to be better than what he has been instead of becoming another cult hero phenomenon for always working hard. The way his small efforts get praise here when some of the other lads have been battered for better performances is just plain wrong. He has been here long enough to have higher expectations placed on him.