Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18480 on: Today at 04:01:21 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:34:50 pm
Some of the names being thrown about Havertz, Watkins, Isak, Jackson etc. Good players but Id really have to think hard about swapping Darwin for them. Its not like there is an abundance of Torres/Drogba/Costa level forwards at other teams in the league.

And they all have drawbacks.  Isak is really good, but is very injury prone and would cost north of 100m given they spunked 70m on him - and wage wise is on what Nunez is on already so would cost a lot more in wages.  Havertz is not a striker, and last season was the first he really scored goals (and even then less than nunez).  Watkins would cost even more combined due to him being English, is already 28  and has been massively poorer this season compared to last (and before last season was merely "good").  Jackson its far too early to judge - last year he was worse than Nunez at converting big chances, so its a bit too early 14 games into a season to be calling him better - not to mention he has never played in the CL so has done it on 1 game a week with plenty of rest.
KalantaScouser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18481 on: Today at 04:03:27 pm
There is such an odd fixation over Isak.

He's a really good striker. So is Darwin. Put Isaks underlying stats this season next to Darwins from last season, and it could be the same player. The whole point is that currently we're not really playing in a way that is ever going to get the best out of him, or Diogo. He's probably more consistent than Darwin, so he might be a bit more productive but if we do decide to move him on and get someone else I really do hope its someone more suitable like a younger Lautaro Martinez, than someone like Isak.
classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18482 on: Today at 04:13:28 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:51:13 pm
It is true, in the PL only as it is much easier to find those stats on fbref.  Looking at the CL, Jota has played 97 mins, for 0 goals from  0.7 xG.  So across prem and CL (I couldn't care less about the EFL Cup, but more to the point, fbref don't cover EFL games for xG) its 585 mins for 2 goals from 3.4 xG.  So thats roughly 1 xG per 172 mins across both.  Nunez *has* had more chances in the CL, for sure - 1 goals from 2.6 xG from 304 mins, so if you do combine them its 928 mins for 3 goals from 4 - or one every 197 mins. 

And in terms of % effectiveness - that means Jota is at 59% conversion - vs Nunez's 64%.  Jota's 3.4 xG has come from 16 shots - so an average xG of 0.21 per shot; Nunez's from 30 shots at an average of 0.16 xGH per shot - so you'd *EXPECT* all things considered, Jota would have a higher conversion and a smalleer underperformance of xG - the opposite of what is true. 

Finally, for shot creation actions - Nunez has made 23, at one every 40 mins; Jota has 10 at one every 59 mins.  So he is contributing more all round to the attack, and their performance vs xG has been relatively similar.
any predictions that Nunez may soon click into gear and explode are not really looking great, even on the underlying numbers side now then?

played 57% more PL/CL minutes than Jota and both are on 4 goals+assists (despite taking 30 shots, and Jota 16). when it goes to per game, Jota beats him on both expected goals and expected assists.

Jota's even won more aerial duels than Nunez in that much less time (12 to 11). from what i can see, the only thing Nunez has excelled in this season is making tackles - 17 is wild!
Samie

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18483 on: Today at 04:16:29 pm
Last season at Liverpool for Darwin I feel.

Not a Slot, Edwards or Hughes signing.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18484 on: Today at 04:26:36 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:41:35 pm
Isak would walk into our side.

And would likely be unsuitable for the current 9 role given they are told to track back and press more, with less chance creation.

He would also cost well over £100 million and has injury problems.

So we could get him theoretically (we wouldn't spend that much) and either tell him to play a role he isn't as suited for, or would be telling Salah to track back and press more to accommodate Isak. Or if Salah goes then he can be your main man, but you need a back up too due to injury problems, and a replacement wide player for Salah.

If Salah stays and we keep playing as we are right now a 9 like Isak or Gyokeres or Osimhen is less the answer than a player like Wirtz, Musiala, maybe Kvara (apparently he can be a second striker) etc.

If Salah leaves then yeah maybe, except we won't spend that much on Isak, or Osimhen, or Gyokeres with his age, so it would be someone like Sesko, David, Openda, Boniface, or sticking with Nunez/Jota
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18485 on: Today at 04:40:18 pm
If you're replacing Nunez surely you're going to a false 9? Any Bobby regens out there..

Slot appears to be following Klopps lead in allowing his widemen to be the goal scorers.
Gainsbarre

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18486 on: Today at 04:47:02 pm
Being arguing with some United friends over Darwin the last week... He has a poor December for now, but overall this season has been really good.

Need to judge his overall contribution. Hopefully he bangs a few more goals before this month is over.
fowlermagic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18487 on: Today at 04:50:53 pm
He's having a dry spell at the moment but could easily have scored a few goals the past month too. He's a lad who causes complete chaos at times where others prosper from as it seems he just can't get the ball into the back of the net due to a rush finish or a brilliant save. I'm absolutely delighted to have him around though as he can and is playing a huge role in our search for a title as imagine the squad without him and Jota the past few weeks. We really would be stretched
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18488 on: Today at 04:51:12 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 04:40:18 pm
If you're replacing Nunez surely you're going to a false 9? Any Bobby regens out there..

Slot appears to be following Klopps lead in allowing his widemen to be the goal scorers.

I would imagine so. Issue is, as with Bobby, there are very few good false 9's available.

The ones I can currently think of who can perhaps take the role of money was no object are Wirtz and Musiala (even they are not 100% fits but close enough), then Cunha as a cheaper option who may not be good enough. MAYBE Kvara as he can apparently be a second striker. Joao Pedro is he one?

There's not many I know of, but yeah if you are replacing Nunez and still having Salah in the team, it has to be a false 9
Coolie High

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18489 on: Today at 04:52:04 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 03:59:21 pm
He likely would, but he'd also face the same issues as any other 9 currently for us in that we don't tend to play to provide the majority of our attacking play through the middle.

I don't think thats an issue at all, i'm willing to have a guess that most top teams would prioritize playing through the wings, the name of the game for a lot of Guardiolas teams in the past for example was to build up a situation where the wide players could isolate the opposing full back, which is why he was so strict about positioning of said players, they had to stay high and wide, to be able to capitalize on these moments. How many times have we seen those teams play about with it in the middle, to then switch it to a wide player who has acres of space to take on the opposing teams defenders or cross it in?

Also what does playing it through the middle entail, playing a wild pass to try get Nunez free, cute little through balls? We did plenty of that last season and it still culminated in Nunez ending up on the bench at the end of it, we have one of the best creators in the league yet we want to act as if a number 9 of a high standard wouldn't get plenty of chances playing here? It sounds like a coping mechanism, would be interested to know how many high value chances Newcastle create in comparison to us, and how many of those chances fall to Isak...
Coolie High

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18490 on: Today at 04:55:56 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 04:03:27 pm
There is such an odd fixation over Isak.

He's a really good striker. So is Darwin. Put Isaks underlying stats this season next to Darwins from last season, and it could be the same player. The whole point is that currently we're not really playing in a way that is ever going to get the best out of him, or Diogo. He's probably more consistent than Darwin, so he might be a bit more productive but if we do decide to move him on and get someone else I really do hope its someone more suitable like a younger Lautaro Martinez, than someone like Isak.

If he's more consistent than Nunez, then he is simply a better player,  there's no need to twist ourselves up about it.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18491 on: Today at 04:58:04 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:52:04 pm
I don't think thats an issue at all, i'm willing to have a guess that most top teams would prioritize playing through the wings, the name of the game for a lot of Guardiolas teams in the past for example was to build up a situation where the wide players could isolate the opposing full back, which is why he was so strict about positioning of said players, they had to stay high and wide, to be able to capitalize on these moments. How many times have we seen those teams play about with it in the middle, to then switch it to a wide player who has acres of space to take on the opposing teams defenders or cross it in?

Also what does playing it through the middle entail, playing a wild pass to try get Nunez free, cute little through balls? We did plenty of that last season and it still culminated in Nunez ending up on the bench at the end of it, we have one of the best creators in the league yet we want to act as if a number 9 of a high standard wouldn't get plenty of chances playing here? It sounds like a coping mechanism, would be interested to know how many high value chances Newcastle create in comparison to us, and how many of those chances fall to Isak...

But is Guardiola having Haaland drop deep and press in order to support his wide forwards to stay up more and be the main goal threat, as we are telling Jota and Nunez to do.

Would Isak, who is more of a traditional 9 be suitable of doing that to support our wide forwards more?

If not, has Salah got the legs to drop deeper and press more to support Isak as a traditional 9, and is that ultimately going to be better than Salah playing that role?

As we are right now, if you are replacing our 9's you shouldn't be replacing them with a similarly classic 9 but a deeper false 9/Firmino type. Unless Salah is leaving or planning to drop deeper
Coolie High

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18492 on: Today at 05:00:53 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:51:12 pm
I would imagine so. Issue is, as with Bobby, there are very few good false 9's available.

The ones I can currently think of who can perhaps take the role of money was no object are Wirtz and Musiala (even they are not 100% fits but close enough), then Cunha as a cheaper option who may not be good enough. MAYBE Kvara as he can apparently be a second striker. Joao Pedro is he one?

There's not many I know of, but yeah if you are replacing Nunez and still having Salah in the team, it has to be a false 9

Not sure about that last statement, it doesn't really have to be a false 9, what would you describe a Benzema or Kane type player as? Danns is similar to those players in profile, where do we find an older version of him?
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18493 on: Today at 05:02:25 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 04:40:18 pm
If you're replacing Nunez surely you're going to a false 9? Any Bobby regens out there..

Slot appears to be following Klopps lead in allowing his widemen to be the goal scorers.

How did playing Gakpo as a False 9 work out?

A false 9 was fine when Salah provided the kind of blistering pace out wide that pushed the opposition back and created the space for Firmino to operate in. Nunez love him or hate him is now the one who pushes defences back. When he doesn't play teams can push up and compress play.

At the moment I don't think there is an ideal solution out there. Just a series of compromises. I think what we are looking for is a lightening fast forward who pushes defences back, drops in and bolsters the midfield and links play whilst being an elite finisher. Good luck with that.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18494 on: Today at 05:04:13 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:00:53 pm
Not sure about that last statement, it doesn't really have to be a false 9, what would you describe a Benzema or Kane type player as? Danns is similar to those players in profile, where do we find an older version of him?

True. A Benzema or Kane type would work. That's basically an all in one type player, an elite striker in all ways. Not a huge amount of them though, in fact I can think of Kane and that's it.

Not quite as elite but an Edin Dzeko type could be that, but again I can't think of many doing that right now. Maybe Morata but he is too old now obviously.

Maybe Danns can be, I hope so would make him a brilliant player for us
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18495 on: Today at 05:05:31 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:02:25 pm
How did playing Gakpo as a False 9 work out?

A false 9 was fine when Salah provided the kind of blistering pace out wide that pushed the opposition back and created the space for Firmino to operate in. Nunez love him or hate him is now the one who pushes defences back. When he doesn't play teams can push up and compress play.

At the moment I don't think there is an ideal solution out there. Just a series of compromises. I think what we are looking for is a lightening fast forward who pushes defences back, drops in and bolsters the midfield and links play whilst being an elite finisher. Good luck with that.

Tbf I don't think that was due to the false 9 and more to Gakpo not being suited to that role. He has been fantastic as a winger though.

It is very true though that there aren't many great false 9's I can think of

If not for his atrocious injury issues I think Dani Olmo would suit the role really well, but obviously injuries and Barca rules that out
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18496 on: Today at 05:06:52 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:55:56 pm
If he's more consistent than Nunez, then he is simply a better player,  there's no need to twist ourselves up about it.

Tell Isak to do half of Salah's running and pressing for him and then see how consistent he is.
skipper757

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18497 on: Today at 05:07:12 pm
There was a compilation going around last year of our forwards missing chances Mo was setting up.  It wasnt just Nunez.  However, as of this year, he just hasnt hit that goal scoring run wed be hoping for.  Mo set him up again well with the 1 on 1 and he again cant put it away.  His pace and power is brilliant but he just doesnt finish his chances consistently.  Its not like he never gets service.

At the same time, while we love his passion and work rate, his propensity for making questionable challenges (especially when tracking back) always makes me worried.  Like him committing fouls against Real while on a yellow.  Or that lunge he had on Walker.  Good thing he didnt make contact or else its a red.  Theres a fine line between passion/aggression and doing something reckless and Nunez gets very close to that line.  Sadio was no saint in this regard but he was more clever about it.

He just seems to lack composure and is running on effort and desire (which is great), but my concern would be if he can step up if Salahs form dips or is injured.  We dont need his goals now necessarily, but we might later (and in the future).
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18498 on: Today at 05:20:20 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:05:31 pm
Tbf I don't think that was due to the false 9 and more to Gakpo not being suited to that role. He has been fantastic as a winger though.

It is very true though that there aren't many great false 9's I can think of

If not for his atrocious injury issues I think Dani Olmo would suit the role really well, but obviously injuries and Barca rules that out

A false 9 role in a forward line without extreme pace is a bit like what happens to your lap when you stand up, it disappears. As it goes I think Gakpo would have been fine in the false 9 role with Mane and Salah in their pomp. They would have created the space for a false 9 to operate in.

Gakpo struggled because there was no gap between the forward line and the midfield to drop into. We would have the same issue now. Salah no longer plays on the shoulder of the last line. He has become almost a false winger. He wants to drop off and find pockets of space in between the lines and kill teams with his passing. To do that he needs a 9 with the kind of pace to create those pockets of space.

What Nunez does is push the centrebacks deeper and also crucially for Salah narrower. That for me is why Salah loves playing with him.
Wingman

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18499 on: Today at 05:28:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:02:25 pm
At the moment I don't think there is an ideal solution out there. Just a series of compromises. I think what we are looking for is a lightening fast forward who pushes defences back, drops in and bolsters the midfield and links play whilst being an elite finisher. Good luck with that.

But youll still hammer the owners for not buying one?
newterp

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18500 on: Today at 05:33:21 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 05:28:37 pm
But youll still hammer the owners for not buying one?

Listen!! Can we just move those goal posts at the appropriate time?
decosabute

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18501 on: Today at 06:06:30 pm
I do get that Nunez does contribute other things when he's not scoring and creates space for others etc., but I'm amazed how positive most people here are about him. At best, he's been streaky for us, and I think he's now frankly not been good enough for the past 9 months.

Hes a good lad, nothing wrong with his attitude etc. But he's just not a good enough player, and I don't think he ever will be. His finishing is obviously wildly erratic, but I'm far less annoyed by that than his frequently awful decision making and lack of smarts and composure.

And while some of the Alexander Isak fixation is over the top, he and quite a few other strikers are undoubtedly better than any recent version of Darwin.
JRed

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18502 on: Today at 06:13:24 pm
He did seem to have a look of resignation on his face when he was subbed against Girona. Look like he knew the writing was on the wall.
JRed

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18503 on: Today at 06:13:55 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:33:21 pm
Listen!! Can we just move those goal posts at the appropriate time?
That might help Darwin to be fair.
AmanShah21

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18504 on: Today at 06:19:46 pm
The reason i mentioned his price tag is because it is one of the reasons why the club and the managers have shown so much patience with him and tried to get it to work for him. If he was a cheaper purchase, no way that happens after so long. He didnt decide the price so not one that can be blamed on him, but it shows how it can decide how a player is treated. Divock and Shaq were far more talented but were given less patience to poor performances. Taki had pretty decent output but given his physical limitations, he barely got a look in. If any of those had big money behind their moves, they'd have gotten more opportunities, which is why the Nunez underperformance is so jarring.
He should be doing better, he has been given the opportunities, time and effort has been put into him. We can make all the excuses for him but what he is doing right now is just bare minimum. He is literally not doing anything that you wouldnt expect from any other physical presence of a striker. His output has to be better. His decision making has to be miles better. His finishing has to be more composed. I am not asking him to become a goal a game striker, but atleast put away one in three of those chances. Make better decisions on the ball instead of blindly looking for Mo almost evert single time.
He has my support, but I want him to be better than what he has been instead of becoming another cult hero phenomenon for always working hard. The way his small efforts get praise here when some of the other lads have been battered for better performances is just plain wrong. He has been here long enough to have higher expectations placed on him.
