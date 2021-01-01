Isak would walk into our side.
And would likely be unsuitable for the current 9 role given they are told to track back and press more, with less chance creation.
He would also cost well over £100 million and has injury problems.
So we could get him theoretically (we wouldn't spend that much) and either tell him to play a role he isn't as suited for, or would be telling Salah to track back and press more to accommodate Isak. Or if Salah goes then he can be your main man, but you need a back up too due to injury problems, and a replacement wide player for Salah.
If Salah stays and we keep playing as we are right now a 9 like Isak or Gyokeres or Osimhen is less the answer than a player like Wirtz, Musiala, maybe Kvara (apparently he can be a second striker) etc.
If Salah leaves then yeah maybe, except we won't spend that much on Isak, or Osimhen, or Gyokeres with his age, so it would be someone like Sesko, David, Openda, Boniface, or sticking with Nunez/Jota