Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18440 on: Today at 01:57:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:50:29 am
And so he should be, doesn't mean he can put the ball into the net though.


I've never seen a player do the right thing (or quite almost the right thing) so many times and not get rewarded. I'd say he's a couple of inches away from being phenomenal, even though he does not score as much as I would like, I still regard him highly, his attitude is immense.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18441 on: Today at 01:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:45:19 pm
So Nunez is ONLY there, as a 9, to create chances for the two wide players, have I got that right?

So the number 9 is now reduced to a less than 15 goals a season 'striker' only there to distract the defenders as if they are moths to a light bulb? That's Slot's tactics?

I'd understand that if he was a Firmino type, but he isn't. And never will be. The difference is that when he DOES get his chance to score himself (and has stopped distracting the defenders for others), he doesn't.


 ;D It's such a ridiculous argument isn't it. The alternative though would be Al admitting that he was wrong about a player, so that's out of the question.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18442 on: Today at 01:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:45:19 pm
So Nunez is ONLY there, as a 9, to create chances for the two wide players, have I got that right?

So the number 9 is now reduced to a less than 15 goals a season 'striker' only there to distract the defenders as if they are moths to a light bulb? That's Slot's tactics?

I'd understand that if he was a Firmino type, but he isn't. And never will be. The difference is that when he DOES get his chance to score himself (and has stopped distracting the defenders for others), he doesn't.


We don't play with an out-and-out 9. An out-and-out 9 has fewer defensive responsibilities than the rest of the team and concentrates on getting himself into goalscoring positions. That is a description of Salah's role not the 9's.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18443 on: Today at 02:00:17 pm »
Give it a rest Al, you not doing yourself any favours with these ludicrous excuses.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18444 on: Today at 02:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 01:57:54 pm
;D It's such a ridiculous argument isn't it. The alternative though would be Al admitting that he was wrong about a player, so that's out of the question.

It isn't, shots per 90 for our 5 five forwards in the League.

The first three are Salah, Gakpo and Diaz. The bottom two are Jota and Nunez. So this season our wide forwards have been taking more shots per 90 than our central striker.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18445 on: Today at 02:11:15 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXXP2PMZ4Ns

very good video on Nunez/

- Shots are way down 2.5 shots per game 0.3 xg per game.
-last season 5 shots per game 0.6 xg per game.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18446 on: Today at 02:17:11 pm »
And yet we are clear at the top of the PL and CL and still in the LC.


I doubt many teams could carry a player and achieve this so maybe there's more to it than statistics.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18447 on: Today at 02:18:36 pm »
I actually feel sorry for him, after all hes a Reds player, and dont we support them all? I dont think hes getting the best of luck out on the pitch, and this could lead to him snatching at chances. I know people would want to sell in a heartbeat but I genuinely believe he wants to stay and prove himself. Just look at the emotion and relief when he scored that goal against Brentford. One thing with him is he will never give up trying, and hide. I hope he turns it around, mad as a box of frogs, but his commitment to the cause cannot be questioned.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18448 on: Today at 02:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:17:11 pm
And yet we are clear at the top of the PL and CL and still in the LC.


I doubt many teams could carry a player and achieve this so maybe there's more to it than statistics.

I mean other stats do show him dropping deeper and pressing like mad, which some of the argument is that's what he is being asked to do (Jota too as it is similar for him too) and that then leads to the question "Well is he the right player to be doing that"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18449 on: Today at 02:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:53:12 pm
See some people saying he only has 3 goals in his last 30 or so appearances for us? Is that true?

I wonder how many full 90's that equates to.. but that seems very poor on the face of it.

3 goals and 2 assists in 19 matches this season comprising of 1038 minutes, not sure on last season
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18450 on: Today at 02:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:17:11 pm
And yet we are clear at the top of the PL and CL and still in the LC.


I doubt many teams could carry a player and achieve this so maybe there's more to it than statistics.

Imagine if Slot thought like this in training. Nothing to work on lad, nothing to discuss. We're top.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18451 on: Today at 02:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:08:09 pm
It isn't, shots per 90 for our 5 five forwards in the League.

The first three are Salah, Gakpo and Diaz. The bottom two are Jota and Nunez. So this season our wide forwards have been taking more shots per 90 than our central striker.
Why don't you use all comps then? Btw still waiting for you to answer the question about npxG I've asked since last week.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18452 on: Today at 02:26:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:19:08 pm
I mean other stats do show him dropping deeper and pressing like mad, which some of the argument is that's what he is being asked to do (Jota too as it is similar for him too) and that then leads to the question "Well is he the right player to be doing that"

The question though is do you change the personnel to suit Salah who is playing out of his skin? Bring in a false 9 and then Salah gets injured or doesn't have his contract renewed. Then what do you do, look for another 40-50 goal contribution a season right-sided attacker?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18453 on: Today at 02:27:50 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 12:07:08 pm
He wasn't. If he was he would have score thats what a attacking threat means. Missing easy chances doesnt make you an attacking threat, its makes u a poor player. Salah is the perfect example of an attacking threat. He is quiet the entire game but one chance and boom he scores.

Thats not what an attacking threat means.  An attacking threat is someone who gets into dangerous positions, makes shots happen through movement, threatens runs behind tieing up defenders.  All of which he did well last night, and the keeper made two good saves to stop him from scoring. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18454 on: Today at 02:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:26:13 pm
The question though is do you change the personnel to suit Salah who is playing out of his skin? Bring in a false 9 and then Salah gets injured or doesn't have his contract renewed. Then what do you do, look for another 40-50 goal contribution a season right-sided attacker?

Well there in lies the question isn't it. If Salah resigns I imagine we would change up a bit as while Nunez and Jota have been doing a good job, it is not their natural role - the talk of the likes of Cherki and Xavi Simmons does give credence to the idea of a creative 10 being looked at. Now what that means for our 9's I can't really tell.

Also if Salah leaves, you can't get someone to replace that role or Salah, it is much more likely the 9 becomes the tip of the spear and the wide forwards to a lot of the lifting instead. Do we think Nunez and Jota can do that role? IDK, but I can't think of many better suited without risks or drawbacks
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18455 on: Today at 02:30:08 pm »


Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:27:50 pm
Thats not what an attacking threat means.  An attacking threat is someone who gets into dangerous positions, makes shots happen through movement, threatens runs behind tieing up defenders.  All of which he did well last night, and the keeper made two good saves to stop him from scoring. 

He also creates space for the other attackers which is crucial. I thought his movement was really good last night and he found space in behind a team that defended in numbers and got a lot of players behind the ball.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18456 on: Today at 02:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:27:48 pm
Nunez has had his chance to shine in jotas absence. If jota comes back Nunez wont play and will be a sub going forward. Not what you want from a big money signing three years down the line.

Whats to say Jota comes back and is better than he has been so far this season (where in every single stat he has underperformed vs Nunez, let alone his amazing last season)?  He has had so many injuries and niggles, he could easily just continue to underperform, not put in a defensive effort at all (Salah was doing more defensively when Jota was on the pitch) etc to protect his body
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18457 on: Today at 02:32:54 pm »
By the way the shooting volume of the entire team has gone down this season, not just for Nunez. As a result xG has also gone down. It matches with the eye test as we are now under the more controlled style of Slot.

Nevertheless, we now have less shots but the quality of chances per shot is virtually the same, as shown in the npxG per shot values (virtually unchanged at 0.13-0.16 for everyone except an increase for Jota, but it's a good thing anyway and maybe low sample size).

And that may explain why Nunez' issues become more evident. He's still the same wasteful striker as he has been since day 1 here, but now the new style requires strikers to be more efficient: you don't get as many shots as before, but the quality of chances you get is still as high, so you better make it count when there's a chance to shoot, i.e. you don't get 3 more shots and hope for a wonderstrike to make up for the xG you misses before.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18458 on: Today at 02:34:34 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:13:56 pm
Except we don't rely on him at all

Quote from: elkun on Today at 01:17:55 pm
We dont rely on him initially, but we should definitely depend on our number 9 to deliver the goals and the particularly good results are not really because of him.

:D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18459 on: Today at 02:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:08:09 pm
It isn't, shots per 90 for our 5 five forwards in the League.

The first three are Salah, Gakpo and Diaz. The bottom two are Jota and Nunez. So this season our wide forwards have been taking more shots per 90 than our central striker.

Lets assume that's true, if Darwin has 2-3 shots a game with his conversion rates, he's not going to score more than 8 a season in the league, I think Slot has to let this mad bastard wild mustang run free, he needs to go back to being an agent of chaos otherwise he's toast at Liverpool

I'm not sure if Slot is willing to make that compromise though if it effects the team shape / defensive side
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18460 on: Today at 02:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 01:18:53 pm
After the nearly quad season to me it seems that not scoring a goal from open play in three finals (not the only consideration) the coaching/transfer team saw the need to freshen up the front line shipping out Origi, Mane and Minamino. They brought forward the Diaz signing because of Tottenhams interest by all accounts, but in the space of 18 months we brought in Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez.

In a funny way those three are probably better collectively than than the three they shipped out. At least depth wise. But I imagine they also expected one of them to get close to Mane levels at some point which hasn't really happened.

When you look at the numbers, I'd say all three have question marks as well as Jota. I think we do need to upgrade one of them, but don't think it should be Nunez more so than any one else.

Nunez last season, numbers wise, was better than Mane was in any season for Liverpool.  Last season, Nunez got 19 goals or assists from 2050 mins, or one every 108 mins.  And that was with being injured for the last couple of months and not doing much, and hitting the post a few times (mostly with world class saves from the oppo keepers).  Mane's best ever season for us, numbers wise, was in 19/20, when he contributed 25 GAs from 2747 - or one every 110 mins.  Nunez's first season is definitely not as good (goal or assist every 142 mins) - which compares to Mane's *entire* career, which was a goal or assist every 136 mins (so about 4% better than Nunez in his poor first season).  And his average across the 2.4 seasons so far is one every 129 mins (i.e. about 4/5% better than Mane).

The difference was Mane was trusted, so played more mins, meaning that if he had a couple of poorer games, he would still start and play himself back into form.  Nunez, most of his career, has been in and out of the side, because we have far more depth (and he had a couple of injuries in both seasons so far), so for instance his insane start less season petered out and he went from a top 3-5 forward in the world pre Xmas (and yes, he was legit delivering like a top 3-5 striker in the world for a solid 4-5 months) to merely having a very good one.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18461 on: Today at 02:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:35:12 pm
Lets assume that's true, if Darwin has 2-3 shots a game with his conversion rates, he's not going to score more than 8 a season in the league, I think Slot has to let this mad bastard wild mustang run free, he needs to go back to being an agent of chaos otherwise he's toast at Liverpool

I'm not sure if Slot is willing to make that compromise though if it effects the team shape / defensive side

Only scored 11 in the league last season though as an 'agent of chaos'.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18462 on: Today at 02:50:23 pm »
Nunez is a great ATHLETE, but a very poor footballer (from a technical point of view).

I'm not basing my opinion on this week, or last week, but I can recall watching in his first season and being baffled at some of his horrendous attempts to control the ball, or passes that went nowhere near their intended target - not to mention the dreadful conversion rate of chances in the box.

There's a reason why opposition supporters chant ''shit Andy Carroll'' at him, he's become a figure of fun because he's so poor - why don't they chant at Jota? Or Gakpo? Or Diaz? It's clear as day, the lad hasn't got the nous to make it as a top striker.

Jurgen Klopp, Pep Ljinders, Julian Ward and FSG as a whole made the decison to pull the trigger and pay £65 million to Benfica for Nunez when 3 seasons later, he has totally regressed.

The club will make a big loss on him, that's something Chelsea, City and United can afford to do - we can't.

What went so wrong? I don't know, but the lad will never be an elite player and pretending otherwise is just pure delusion.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18463 on: Today at 02:56:24 pm »
Hmm, well the above post is brutal with some truth, but also overly harsh considering his contributions.

I think consistency to his game is lacking, we have seen some unreal finishing from him, he has that in his locker. Week after week though, seems to be very ordinary right after a great game. Is a bit of an enigma for sure.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18464 on: Today at 02:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:50:23 pm
Nunez is a great ATHLETE, but a very poor footballer (from a technical point of view).

What went so wrong? I don't know, but the lad will never be an elite player and pretending otherwise is just pure delusion.

Mo Salah thinks he's boss.  That'll do for me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18465 on: Today at 03:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:50:23 pm
Nunez is a great ATHLETE, but a very poor footballer (from a technical point of view).

I'm not basing my opinion on this week, or last week, but I can recall watching in his first season and being baffled at some of his horrendous attempts to control the ball, or passes that went nowhere near their intended target - not to mention the dreadful conversion rate of chances in the box.

There's a reason why opposition supporters chant ''shit Andy Carroll'' at him, he's become a figure of fun because he's so poor - why don't they chant at Jota? Or Gakpo? Or Diaz? It's clear as day, the lad hasn't got the nous to make it as a top striker.

Jurgen Klopp, Pep Ljinders, Julian Ward and FSG as a whole made the decison to pull the trigger and pay £65 million to Benfica for Nunez when 3 seasons later, he has totally regressed.

The club will make a big loss on him, that's something Chelsea, City and United can afford to do - we can't.

What went so wrong? I don't know, but the lad will never be an elite player and pretending otherwise is just pure delusion.


Hat trick at the weekend then eh?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18466 on: Today at 03:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:50:23 pm
There's a reason why opposition supporters chant ''shit Andy Carroll'' at him, he's become a figure of fun because he's so poor

TBF it's mostly because opposition fans are massive twats. Like a lot of our own, it seems.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18467 on: Today at 03:04:59 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:59:03 pm
Mo Salah thinks he's boss.  That'll do for me.

I respect Salah even more for saying that, because he's clearly trying to help Nunez, and also other people's perception of him.

But come on, Mo played alongside Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, now he plays alongside Diaz and Nunez - who do you think Salah would choose as the better trio?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18468 on: Today at 03:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:00:34 am
Going by the matches so far - I'd say he is outperforming Jota.  Nunez has 2 goals from 2.1 xG; Jota 2 from 2.7
are these stats actually true? and is it all competitions?

because that seems wildly low from Nunez, for over 1,038minutes (11.5 games). especially since he's played 400ish minutes more than Jota
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18469 on: Today at 03:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:50:23 pm
Harsh, but true. Hes had great support from the fans, which will rightfully continue, but I havent been convinced since day one. Hell be gone in the summer.
