Nunez is a great ATHLETE, but a very poor footballer (from a technical point of view).
I'm not basing my opinion on this week, or last week, but I can recall watching in his first season and being baffled at some of his horrendous attempts to control the ball, or passes that went nowhere near their intended target - not to mention the dreadful conversion rate of chances in the box.
There's a reason why opposition supporters chant ''shit Andy Carroll'' at him, he's become a figure of fun because he's so poor - why don't they chant at Jota? Or Gakpo? Or Diaz? It's clear as day, the lad hasn't got the nous to make it as a top striker.
Jurgen Klopp, Pep Ljinders, Julian Ward and FSG as a whole made the decison to pull the trigger and pay £65 million to Benfica for Nunez when 3 seasons later, he has totally regressed.
The club will make a big loss on him, that's something Chelsea, City and United can afford to do - we can't.
What went so wrong? I don't know, but the lad will never be an elite player and pretending otherwise is just pure delusion.