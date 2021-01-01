After the nearly quad season to me it seems that not scoring a goal from open play in three finals (not the only consideration) the coaching/transfer team saw the need to freshen up the front line shipping out Origi, Mane and Minamino. They brought forward the Diaz signing because of Tottenhams interest by all accounts, but in the space of 18 months we brought in Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez.



In a funny way those three are probably better collectively than than the three they shipped out. At least depth wise. But I imagine they also expected one of them to get close to Mane levels at some point which hasn't really happened.



When you look at the numbers, I'd say all three have question marks as well as Jota. I think we do need to upgrade one of them, but don't think it should be Nunez more so than any one else.



Nunez last season, numbers wise, was better than Mane was in any season for Liverpool. Last season, Nunez got 19 goals or assists from 2050 mins, or one every 108 mins. And that was with being injured for the last couple of months and not doing much, and hitting the post a few times (mostly with world class saves from the oppo keepers). Mane's best ever season for us, numbers wise, was in 19/20, when he contributed 25 GAs from 2747 - or one every 110 mins. Nunez's first season is definitely not as good (goal or assist every 142 mins) - which compares to Mane's *entire* career, which was a goal or assist every 136 mins (so about 4% better than Nunez in his poor first season). And his average across the 2.4 seasons so far is one every 129 mins (i.e. about 4/5% better than Mane).The difference was Mane was trusted, so played more mins, meaning that if he had a couple of poorer games, he would still start and play himself back into form. Nunez, most of his career, has been in and out of the side, because we have far more depth (and he had a couple of injuries in both seasons so far), so for instance his insane start less season petered out and he went from a top 3-5 forward in the world pre Xmas (and yes, he was legit delivering like a top 3-5 striker in the world for a solid 4-5 months) to merely having a very good one.