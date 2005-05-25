Its so frustrating because its not too many games ago where he was playing really well. Against Real he was excellent, his cameo against City was excellent, but the last few he's just been poor. Don't mind the two one-on-one misses yesterday, I dont think he did anything wrong with either of them. The save with the keepers foot especially was just a good save. They weren't sitters. But his all round play has been poor, the missed header back into the middle when the ball looped into the area was just really bad and against Newcastle we had some chances on the break where he just made bad decisions and then executed them even worse.



I agree with what you're saying about the missed chances but disagree about him playing well recently. I think at best he's had a few decent games all season and nothing impressive in back to back games at any point. He's struggling so much and as you say his all round play has just been poor.I think there's been a few games recently where even people who have always been behind him are struggling themselves now. The performance at Newcastle, and I genuinely mean this, was about as bad as I can ever recall from a Liverpool centre forward. There's nothing reactionary about that, he didn't single-handedly cost us the match or anything, it's a genuinely objective take from someone who's always liked him. In the post match thread someone in defense of him mentioned he'd completed 8 out of 12 passes and I just refuse to believe anyone could have watched the game and thought he was anything but abject. Last night was like a continuation of that poor display, not as bad, but still outright bad. There's zero 'underlying stats' to take into consideration when you can see it all in front of you.I know the team is doing brilliantly but on a personal level his qualities seem to have gone backwards. It's a hard watch. I really got behind that first year version of him, the chaos and all that, thought it would come in front of goal which is a baseline requirement for every top Liverpool forward unless you're someone like Firmino and also happen to have the best two wide men in the country next to you. Unfortunately it just hasn't and I doubt it will now. I feel the best we can hope for in this extremely promising season is that he has a few big moments up his sleeve, whether it's starting or off the bench. We're going to have loads of big games in multiple competitions and he's still going to get the chances. I really hope he can deliver when the time comes, the people in the ground who have backed him to the hilt deserve something back - barring an extraordinary next 5 months from him however I'd be amazed if they aren't looking to move him on this summer.